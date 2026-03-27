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Husband’s “Good Deed” For Pregnant Coworker Raises Red Flags, Wife Starts Digging
Worried woman looking out window, reflecting on a man taking care of pregnant coworker as a good deed revealed
Couples, Relationships

Husband’s “Good Deed” For Pregnant Coworker Raises Red Flags, Wife Starts Digging

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It isn’t uncommon for couples to have a gut feeling about each other; the kind of intuition that senses when something is off without a single word being spoken. 

That’s exactly what happened to one woman when her husband suddenly started going out of his way to help a pregnant coworker. He was offering money, running errands, and giving support in ways that felt unusually personal. At first, she brushed it off, hoping she was just overthinking it, but when he dismissed her concerns, she knew she needed to look closer. What she discovered soon turned a lingering suspicion into a heartbreaking reality, forcing her to question everything about her marriage and what the future might hold. Keep reading to see what happened.

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    Women often have to navigate difficult situations in relationships and trust

    Image credits:  africaimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    One woman shared how she began suspecting her husband of cheating after he spent significant time and money on his pregnant coworker

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    Image credits: yanadjana/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: coworkdilemma

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    She explained the situation in detail, expressing her confusion about how to handle it

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    People often cheat with someone they already know, like a colleague, friend, or acquaintance

    Cheating is one of those topics that instantly grabs attention—like gossip you can’t scroll past. It’s equal parts shocking, juicy, and uncomfortable. Some people swear it’s super rare, others are convinced it’s everywhere, and most of us are just left wondering, “Wait…what really happens?” There’s something fascinating about why someone would betray trust, yet it’s also a little terrifying to imagine it happening to us. 

    In recent years, social media has brought infidelity into the spotlight like never before. People are catching partners in the act, and stories are shared online for everyone to see. These public exposures turn private pain into public entertainment, often leaving friends and strangers weighing in. Sometimes the situations are completely unexpected, like couples being caught at events or concerts, which adds a layer of shock and gossip. Social platforms amplify every detail, making cheating feel both more common and more sensational. 

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    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    According to research, infidelity isn’t as uncommon as many would like to believe. Surveys suggest that around 20%–25% of married individuals report being unfaithful at least once. Other studies indicate that nearly half of people in long-term relationships may cheat at some point during their marriage. Some even admit they would consider cheating if they knew they couldn’t get caught. These numbers show that betrayal is more widespread than people often acknowledge. It also highlights how temptation, opportunity, and human desires intersect in complex ways.

    Not all affairs involve strangers. Many people report being unfaithful with someone they already know—a friend, coworker, neighbor, or long-time acquaintance. This can make the betrayal feel even more personal and confusing, because the person isn’t a random fling but someone within their social circle. Emotional connections, shared experiences, and trust can complicate these situations. Often, people rationalize these relationships differently than with someone unknown. The proximity and familiarity can make decisions easier, but the consequences are far more tangled.

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    People often justify cheating with a variety of reasons, some more understandable than others. One of the most common explanations is opportunity—being in a situation where temptation is available and acting impulsively. Others rationalize it as “it just happened” without planning or forethought. The idea of chance encounters leading to mistakes resonates with many because it makes the behavior seem almost accidental. But in reality, opportunity alone rarely explains the full emotional and psychological layers behind infidelity.

    Low self-esteem can drive some people to cheat as a way to feel desired, validated, or more confident

    Emotional factors play a massive role in why someone might be unfaithful. Many feel underappreciated or ignored in their relationships, believing that no matter how much effort they put in, it goes unnoticed. This sense of emotional neglect can create a vulnerability that makes external attention more tempting. When feelings of disconnection or loneliness mount, some people look elsewhere for validation or emotional fulfillment. It’s rarely just about sex—it’s often about being seen, valued, and understood.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Low self-esteem and a desire for validation can also drive infidelity. For some, cheating is a way to feel wanted, desired, or more confident in themselves. Life transitions, midlife crises, or periods of insecurity can intensify these impulses. Being noticed by someone else can temporarily boost a person’s sense of worth. This doesn’t excuse the behavior, but it helps explain why it happens even in seemingly stable relationships. Often, it’s a reflection of internal struggles rather than a complete disregard for a partner.

    Finally, anger or revenge is another motivator behind some acts of cheating. People sometimes act impulsively when they feel wronged, hurt, or frustrated in their relationship. Infidelity can become a misguided form of retaliation, a way to lash out or reclaim power. While this rarely resolves underlying issues, it can feel like a temporary solution for emotional pain. In many cases, cheating is a tangled mix of opportunity, unmet needs, and emotional reactions, making it difficult to untangle.

    Cheating is never easy to understand or accept. In this case, the author highlighted just how confusing her husband’s behavior was—his generosity and involvement with his pregnant coworker left her questioning their marriage. This story sparks strong opinions online, with many commenters urging the author to consider divorce. What do you think about this situation? Do you agree with the advice she’s been given, or do you see a different way forward?

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    People online suggested that in order to resolve the issue, the author should talk to husband’s coworker

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    Many people strongly believed that the coworker’s baby was fathered by her husband

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    She confronted her husband and even reached out to the pregnant coworker to get clarity

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    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    The author described how emotionally draining and challenging the entire experience had been for her

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    Many commenters strongly advised the woman to consider getting a divorce

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    Poll Question

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    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

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    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Jonas Žvilius

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If someone will cheat with you, they will cheat on you. Hope OP gave the other woman what she wanted, a cheating no good lying ex-husband. May they be happy together in their misery.

    6
    6points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s already guaranteed himself at least eighteen years with that rotten, demented girl, but then like attracts like. 😕 I feel sick for their kid. We know there’s nothing but misery in its future. 😞

    5
    5points
    reply
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    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol. Hard to believe people can be that naive. But then again, there is a convicted felon wearing a diaper and neon orange face paint sitting in the White House. If that doesn't shine a brighter spotlight on "American Exceptionalism" I don't know what will

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is 10 years old and I hope OP divorced that POS and is living her best life. And that POS is stuck with a screaming shrew. 😁 *Or* he found another 20-something to knock up!

    4
    4points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    14 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    No! What are you DOING with the hoping “he found another 20-something to knock up!”?! What do you have against random girls you’ve never met?! Why would you wish this scheming pétri dish on a poor young girl?! I REALLY don’t wanna read *her* Reddit post begging for advice, too! Janelle, please take this back so you can live with yourself.

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    User avatar
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If someone will cheat with you, they will cheat on you. Hope OP gave the other woman what she wanted, a cheating no good lying ex-husband. May they be happy together in their misery.

    6
    6points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s already guaranteed himself at least eighteen years with that rotten, demented girl, but then like attracts like. 😕 I feel sick for their kid. We know there’s nothing but misery in its future. 😞

    5
    5points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol. Hard to believe people can be that naive. But then again, there is a convicted felon wearing a diaper and neon orange face paint sitting in the White House. If that doesn't shine a brighter spotlight on "American Exceptionalism" I don't know what will

    5
    5points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is 10 years old and I hope OP divorced that POS and is living her best life. And that POS is stuck with a screaming shrew. 😁 *Or* he found another 20-something to knock up!

    4
    4points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    14 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    No! What are you DOING with the hoping “he found another 20-something to knock up!”?! What do you have against random girls you’ve never met?! Why would you wish this scheming pétri dish on a poor young girl?! I REALLY don’t wanna read *her* Reddit post begging for advice, too! Janelle, please take this back so you can live with yourself.

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