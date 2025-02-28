Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Gets Mad At Wife For Wanting To Use Headphones In The Gym, Calls Her “Self-Indulgent”
Couples, Relationships

Husband Gets Mad At Wife For Wanting To Use Headphones In The Gym, Calls Her “Self-Indulgent”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

All relationships, whether romantic, platonic, or any other kind, sometimes go through hard times. And for every relationship, these hard times can look different — some people fight relentlessly, others give each other the silent treatment, and so on. 

As you could’ve guessed, a couple in today’s story were also going through a rough patch. Only their stress manifested in the husband being nitpicky and mean for basically no reason. In fact, he was so out of line that netizens didn’t shy away from calling him ridiculous.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    All relationships, no matter their kind, are similar in that from time to time, they go through hard times; what differs is the form these times take

    Image credits: Furkan Elveren / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    In today’s story, the form a rough patch in a couple’s marriage took was one of them being nitpicky and annoyed for no reason

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: wirestock_creators / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day, this woman went to a gym and realized her headphone case was empty — her husband took them for his walk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She came back home and waited until he came back, so she could take the headphones, as she likes playing her own music while working out

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Detective-Sudden

    Yet, being waited for annoyed the husband and he exploded, calling his wife pathetic for doing so, which confused her, as she didn’t see any flaw in her actions

    One day, the OP, on her way to the gym, grabbed her headphone case and drove off. Yet, when she arrived, she realized the case was empty. Turns out, her husband took them for his walk.

    Apparently, listening to music while going on a walk is a very beneficial thing to do. Enjoyable music can improve a person’s gait and keep them moving longer and farther than they would without it. This is particularly advantageous when an individual goes on a walk for exercise purposes.

    So, there’s no question why the husband wanted to listen to music while on his walk. The question is why he took his wife’s headphones. Well, it so happens that they have only one pair for both of them, which is rather weird, but not the weirdest thing to happen in this story. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That was his reaction after he realized his wife had come back from the gym to wait for him to get back from his walk and take the headphones. He was disgusted by the woman doing such a thing and even called her “self-indulgent” and “pathetic”.

    Let’s be honest, that was kind of an overreaction, wasn’t it? What was so disgusting about his wife’s actions? That’s what netizens thought too. His reaction was disproportionate to the event, to say the least. The woman just wanted to use her headphones in the gym.

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Besides letting folks choose what plays in their ears instead of what’s played out loud in gyms, music also enhances workouts, no less than it does for the walking that we previously discussed. 

    For instance, when a person finds a song or a playlist that fits with their workout’s intensity and tempo, this increases their chances of completing the exercise. It can also improve a person’s mentality before exercise, boosting their motivation and confidence and decreasing vulnerability to fatigue, as it provides mental fortitude to complete the training.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP isn’t an exception here; she admitted that her sounds help her to feel more focused and determined. So, she was flabbergasted when her husband lost his cool when she wanted to use the headphones.

    Granted, later she revealed that this outburst didn’t come from nowhere – they had been going through a rough patch in their relationship. Of course, there’s nothing to be ashamed about there – even the best of relationships go through hard times. And there’s no exact answer on how to resolve these issues. For some, all it takes is talking it out, while others need a break from each other, and so on; it all depends on the case itself. 

    The OP herself noted that in their case, couples’ therapy might be a way. She talked with her husband and he realized his wrongdoing, but she knew that they needed something more to make sure it didn’t happen again. Well, let’s just hope that they’ll be able to find a solution.

    Netizens didn’t see anything wrong with it either and deemed the man to be disrespectful, to which the woman later revealed that couples’ therapy was on the table for them

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    1

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Buy him his *own* headphones + hide yours. Whatever BS is going on with him, OP needs to decide if he's worth the effort of marriage counseling, trying to appease him or if it's better to let go.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Buy him his *own* headphones + hide yours. Whatever BS is going on with him, OP needs to decide if he's worth the effort of marriage counseling, trying to appease him or if it's better to let go.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda