Husband Gets Mad At Wife For Wanting To Use Headphones In The Gym, Calls Her “Self-Indulgent”

All relationships, whether romantic, platonic, or any other kind, sometimes go through hard times. And for every relationship, these hard times can look different — some people fight relentlessly, others give each other the silent treatment, and so on.

As you could’ve guessed, a couple in today’s story were also going through a rough patch. Only their stress manifested in the husband being nitpicky and mean for basically no reason. In fact, he was so out of line that netizens didn’t shy away from calling him ridiculous.

More info: Reddit

One day, the OP, on her way to the gym, grabbed her headphone case and drove off. Yet, when she arrived, she realized the case was empty. Turns out, her husband took them for his walk.

Apparently, listening to music while going on a walk is a very beneficial thing to do. Enjoyable music can improve a person’s gait and keep them moving longer and farther than they would without it. This is particularly advantageous when an individual goes on a walk for exercise purposes.

So, there’s no question why the husband wanted to listen to music while on his walk. The question is why he took his wife’s headphones. Well, it so happens that they have only one pair for both of them, which is rather weird, but not the weirdest thing to happen in this story.

That was his reaction after he realized his wife had come back from the gym to wait for him to get back from his walk and take the headphones. He was disgusted by the woman doing such a thing and even called her “self-indulgent” and “pathetic”.

Let’s be honest, that was kind of an overreaction, wasn’t it? What was so disgusting about his wife’s actions? That’s what netizens thought too. His reaction was disproportionate to the event, to say the least. The woman just wanted to use her headphones in the gym.

Besides letting folks choose what plays in their ears instead of what’s played out loud in gyms, music also enhances workouts, no less than it does for the walking that we previously discussed.

For instance, when a person finds a song or a playlist that fits with their workout’s intensity and tempo, this increases their chances of completing the exercise. It can also improve a person’s mentality before exercise, boosting their motivation and confidence and decreasing vulnerability to fatigue, as it provides mental fortitude to complete the training.

The OP isn’t an exception here; she admitted that her sounds help her to feel more focused and determined. So, she was flabbergasted when her husband lost his cool when she wanted to use the headphones.

Granted, later she revealed that this outburst didn’t come from nowhere – they had been going through a rough patch in their relationship. Of course, there’s nothing to be ashamed about there – even the best of relationships go through hard times. And there’s no exact answer on how to resolve these issues. For some, all it takes is talking it out, while others need a break from each other, and so on; it all depends on the case itself.

The OP herself noted that in their case, couples’ therapy might be a way. She talked with her husband and he realized his wrongdoing, but she knew that they needed something more to make sure it didn’t happen again. Well, let’s just hope that they’ll be able to find a solution.

