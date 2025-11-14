Woman Asks Husband What He Feels About Her Plastic Surgeries, Wasn’t Ready For His Brutal Honesty

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user Agitated_Island_2982 …

RELATED:

Woman undergoing consultation for plastic surgeries, doctor examining her face with gloved hands in a clinical setting

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro (not the actual photo)

Man honestly shares feelings about wife's plastic surgeries and her insecurities beyond physical changes.

Text excerpt about woman’s breast augmentation and lip fillers, highlighting husband's honest feelings on her plastic surgeries.

Husband shares mixed feelings about wife's plastic surgeries, struggling to accept changes like lip fillers and new appearance.

Text discussing a woman considering more plastic surgeries and her husband’s honest reaction about potential risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Husband talking seriously to upset woman about her plastic surgeries during a tense conversation at home.

Image credits: drobotdean (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about husband’s brutal honesty regarding wife’s plastic surgeries, discussing feelings and concerns in a long conversation.

Man expresses mixed feelings about his wife's plastic surgeries, struggling to accept changes but still loving her as she is.

Text snippet showing a husband's honest feelings about his wife's plastic surgeries and their relationship tension.

Image credits: Agitated_Island_2982

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The husband’s concerns aren’t without merit

The way he communicated it aside, the husband might have a point.

Michael Reilly, MD, who completed a prestigious fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of California, Los Angeles Medical Center, and Nitika V. Tripathi, MD, a fourth-year resident in the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, have an online blog called Dissecting Plastic Surgery.

In one of their posts, the doctors wrote that the number of cosmetic procedures in the US has dramatically increased over the last decade and that studies have identified two primary stimuli for seeking cosmetic surgery: 1) to raise self-esteem and 2) to improve self-image.

“While these factors are both considered by the plastic surgery community to be reasonable motives, it is important to recognize the potential effect that an underlying mental health disorder, such as Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), a mood disorder, or a personality disorder may have on the desire to seek treatment,” Reilly and Tripathi explain.

According to them, BDD is common among people who have an interest in plastic surgery. It is characterized as a preoccupation with a slight or non-observable defect in appearance that is associated with obsessive thinking and compulsive behaviors and leads to a disruption in the activities of daily life. Compared to the 1–2% prevalence of BDD in the general population, rates of up to 7–15% have been identified in the cosmetic surgery population.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the prevalence of mood disorders is also much higher in people who get cosmetic surgery. One study discovered that 44% of them had suffered from a psychiatric disorder, most commonly depression and generalized anxiety disorder. Both conditions were found to be correlated with lower self-esteem and lower satisfaction with self-image.

“Several personality disorders are also known to be factors in the pursuit of cosmetic surgery,” Reilly and Nitika add. “Narcissistic personality disorder, defined by someone’s need for admiration and lack of empathy, has been found in up to 25% of people seeking cosmetic surgery, especially rejuvenation procedures. Similarly, 3–9% of cosmetic surgery patients can be categorized as having a histrionic personality disorder, which is classified as emotional excess with the need to gain the attention of others.”

However, it’s not just what you say that matters, but also how you say it

On an episode of the podcast Ten Percent Happier, host Dan Harris interviewed Charles Duhigg, a journalist and author of the book Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection, about why people have such a hard time understanding each other during conversations.

Duhigg said the blueprint is simple:

Pay attention to what the other person is trying to talk about, and then:

Meet them where they are at or ask them to meet us where we’re at.

But it’s not always easy to do in practice. The reason couples fail to follow this plan is because they aren’t picking up on what the other person is actually trying to communicate, Duhigg said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two people will be in the same discussion and be having different kinds of conversations,” he explained. One is engaging in emotional reflection and the other is offering practical solutions.

And since they are not on the same page, their responses to one another are at best irrelevant and at worst frustrating.

As his story went viral, the husband revealed a bit more information about the problems he’s having with his wife

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman asking her husband about plastic surgeries and body image concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman asking her husband about his thoughts on her plastic surgeries.

ADVERTISEMENT

People have had a lot to say about their conflict

Comment discussing a husband’s brutally honest feelings about his wife’s plastic surgeries and relationship impact.

Comment discussing the mental evaluation and honesty related to plastic surgeries and patient satisfaction.

Reddit comment discussing a husband’s brutal honesty about his wife’s plastic surgeries and counseling advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband’s honest feelings about his wife’s plastic surgeries and body image issues.

Alt text: Man shares honest feelings about wife’s plastic surgeries, revealing unexpected brutal honesty in their conversation

Comment discussing husband’s honesty about wife’s plastic surgeries and the importance of respecting feelings and decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman seeking her husband's honest feelings on her plastic surgeries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman asking her husband about her plastic surgeries and his honest reaction.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband's concern about his wife's plastic surgeries and body dysmorphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about plastic surgeries, focusing on concerns over ongoing procedures and psychological impact.

Alt text: Woman asks husband about her plastic surgeries reaction, receives brutally honest response about appearance and relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing honesty and concerns about plastic surgeries in a marriage conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about woman asking husband his feelings on plastic surgeries, including breast implants and therapy advice.

Comment discussing how plastic surgery won’t fix self-esteem issues and suggesting therapy over surgery for women’s concerns.

Woman asking husband about his feelings on her plastic surgeries, revealing his unexpected brutal honesty.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion warning about the dangers and a*******n of plastic surgeries with harsh opinions.