Lady Kisses Another Man, Family Lashes Out Against Husband For Divorcing Her Over “One Kiss”
Let’s be real: there’s no betrayal quite like adultery. Finding out that the person who was supposedly most devoted to you has been intimately involved with someone else is a trauma that can take years to get over. Sometimes longer.
One guy, who found out his wife cheated, turned to an online community to share how he was facing backlash from his family for wanting to divorce her. Livid, he let everyone know exactly why he was doing it, but now he’s wondering if that was a jerk move.
More info: Reddit
Of all the reasons to want a divorce, adultery has got to be pretty high on the list
Image credits: Aakash Malik / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
One guy discovered his wife had cheated on him, so he made the decision to divorce her as quickly, and cleanly, as possible
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Because his wife had kept her betrayal a secret, the guy faced backlash from his family for wanting to divorce her, so he revealed the truth
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Although she was furious with him, his wife begged him to reconsider, downplaying the cheating “just a kiss”
Image credits: throwaaaay2671761
The guy told an online community nothing would stop him from getting a divorce, but still asked them if telling his family about his wife’s cheating had been a jerk move
What was supposed to be a calm conversation to amicably draw a line under a six-year marriage turned into a tense showdown in a quiet park. The original poster (OP) tells readers he was meeting his wife one last time before filing for divorce, not to fight, but to close the chapter on a relationship now wrecked by infidelity and broken trust.
When OP’s wife arrived, she wanted to go home and talk things through, but he stood firm. He asked her how she’d feel if the roles were reversed, if he had kissed someone and hidden things from her. Her answer only deepened his resolve: she might forgive, but he couldn’t. Their love, he emphasized, wasn’t enough anymore.
Despite her pleas to delay the divorce, OP made his stance clear. She’d cheated, turned his family against him, and left him carrying the blame. To defend himself, he revealed the truth. After all, he had proof of her betrayal. Still, he spared her an office scandal by not telling her colleagues. To him, this final rendezvous wasn’t about revenge, it was about desperately needed closure.
Now, OP says he’s done being guilt-tripped by people saying, “it was just a kiss.” To him, that kiss shattered everything: trust, loyalty, safety. He’s boldly choosing self-respect over second chances but still wonders if telling his family the truth (just to get them off his back) had been a jerk move.
Image credits: Shlomi Glantz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Who can blame OP for wanting to call it quits? He’s had to put up with a lot of trauma already, and getting through a divorce is no walk in the park. He admits to knowing next to nothing about the legal stuff, so how does he even begin to lawyer up? And what are some truths of ending a marriage? We went looking for answers.
The team over at Modern Family Law advises that, when it comes to choosing the best divorce attorney, the first thing to consider is their experience. A seasoned attorney will have the kind of in-depth knowledge of family law that allows them to easily navigate complex legal issues while developing strategies customized to OP’s specific scenario.
Divorces don’t come cheap, but what about the other truths of walking away from your vow to stay together? Sylvia Smith says there are brutal facts about divorce that no one actually tells you about, like, divorce won’t make you instantly happier, and a few family members and friends will most likely desert you.
Let’s hope that OP finds the legal (and emotional) support he needs to close this chapter of his life without too much heartache, or a bank balance that’s as wrecked as his marriage.
What do you think? Should he give his cheating wife a second chance, or lawyer up and get it over with as soon as possible? Share your thoughts in the comments!
In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the guy was not the jerk in the messy situation and slammed his wife for treating it like it was no big deal
It seems like something is missing between the initial tldr and the beginning of the story.
Why would he believe her when she says it was "just a kiss". She's already proven she's a liar. She's lying when she says she "loves him", as her behavior indicates the opposite is true. This is a "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time" situation.
His idea of worst case scenario is raising a child that isn't his bio kid? Not much of a carch. But If either person is done trusting the other there's no way to keep it going. Divorce is the right move I'm sure they can both do better
She should definitely find someone who doesn't want monogamy. Clearly she's not capable of it.
It seems like something is missing between the initial tldr and the beginning of the story.
Why would he believe her when she says it was "just a kiss". She's already proven she's a liar. She's lying when she says she "loves him", as her behavior indicates the opposite is true. This is a "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time" situation.
His idea of worst case scenario is raising a child that isn't his bio kid? Not much of a carch. But If either person is done trusting the other there's no way to keep it going. Divorce is the right move I'm sure they can both do better
She should definitely find someone who doesn't want monogamy. Clearly she's not capable of it.
21
4