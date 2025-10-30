ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real: there’s no betrayal quite like adultery. Finding out that the person who was supposedly most devoted to you has been intimately involved with someone else is a trauma that can take years to get over. Sometimes longer.

One guy, who found out his wife cheated, turned to an online community to share how he was facing backlash from his family for wanting to divorce her. Livid, he let everyone know exactly why he was doing it, but now he’s wondering if that was a jerk move.

Of all the reasons to want a divorce, adultery has got to be pretty high on the list

A distressed man sitting alone on a bench, reflecting on family conflict over a lady kissing another man.

Image credits: Aakash Malik / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One guy discovered his wife had cheated on him, so he made the decision to divorce her as quickly, and cleanly, as possible

Text snippet about wife cheating and family lashing out after husband divorces her over one kiss incident.

Text message conversation about clearing everything before divorce, mentioning meeting wife to discuss one kiss incident.

Text image showing a man describing a tense conversation after a lady kisses another man causing family conflict.

Text excerpt discussing anger over kissing and relationship issues in a family conflict involving a husband and wife.

Woman angrily confronting man outdoors, illustrating family conflict over lady kissing another man and divorce dispute.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Because his wife had kept her betrayal a secret, the guy faced backlash from his family for wanting to divorce her, so he revealed the truth

Text message discussing a husband seeking divorce over wife’s kiss and family lashing out against him for mistrust.

Text discussing divorce after a lady kisses another man, with family lashing out against the husband’s decision.

Text excerpt discussing infidelity evidence and family conflict leading to a divorce over a lady kissing another man.

Man expressing frustration outdoors while talking to a woman, illustrating family conflict over a lady kissing another man.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Although she was furious with him, his wife begged him to reconsider, downplaying the cheating “just a kiss”

Text excerpt showing a husband explaining he left after his wife kissed another man, highlighting family conflict over the kiss.

Text excerpt discussing confusion about a lady kisses another man and family reactions to divorce over one kiss.

Text on a white background about not forgiving cheating wives and the consequences of infidelity in relationships.

Image credits: throwaaaay2671761

The guy told an online community nothing would stop him from getting a divorce, but still asked them if telling his family about his wife’s cheating had been a jerk move

What was supposed to be a calm conversation to amicably draw a line under a six-year marriage turned into a tense showdown in a quiet park. The original poster (OP) tells readers he was meeting his wife one last time before filing for divorce, not to fight, but to close the chapter on a relationship now wrecked by infidelity and broken trust.

When OP’s wife arrived, she wanted to go home and talk things through, but he stood firm. He asked her how she’d feel if the roles were reversed, if he had kissed someone and hidden things from her. Her answer only deepened his resolve: she might forgive, but he couldn’t. Their love, he emphasized, wasn’t enough anymore.

Despite her pleas to delay the divorce, OP made his stance clear. She’d cheated, turned his family against him, and left him carrying the blame. To defend himself, he revealed the truth. After all, he had proof of her betrayal. Still, he spared her an office scandal by not telling her colleagues. To him, this final rendezvous wasn’t about revenge, it was about desperately needed closure.

Now, OP says he’s done being guilt-tripped by people saying, “it was just a kiss.” To him, that kiss shattered everything: trust, loyalty, safety. He’s boldly choosing self-respect over second chances but still wonders if telling his family the truth (just to get them off his back) had been a jerk move.

Man with glasses and beard looking down pensively, reflecting on family conflict over lady kissing another man.

Image credits: Shlomi Glantz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Who can blame OP for wanting to call it quits? He’s had to put up with a lot of trauma already, and getting through a divorce is no walk in the park. He admits to knowing next to nothing about the legal stuff, so how does he even begin to lawyer up? And what are some truths of ending a marriage? We went looking for answers.

The team over at Modern Family Law advises that, when it comes to choosing the best divorce attorney, the first thing to consider is their experience. A seasoned attorney will have the kind of in-depth knowledge of family law that allows them to easily navigate complex legal issues while developing strategies customized to OP’s specific scenario.

Divorces don’t come cheap, but what about the other truths of walking away from your vow to stay together? Sylvia Smith says there are brutal facts about divorce that no one actually tells you about, like, divorce won’t make you instantly happier, and a few family members and friends will most likely desert you.

Let’s hope that OP finds the legal (and emotional) support he needs to close this chapter of his life without too much heartache, or a bank balance that’s as wrecked as his marriage.

What do you think? Should he give his cheating wife a second chance, or lawyer up and get it over with as soon as possible? Share your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the guy was not the jerk in the messy situation and slammed his wife for treating it like it was no big deal

Alt text: Online comment discussing manipulation after lady kisses another man and family backlash over divorce decision.

Comment stating it’s just a kiss is no different from a more offensive phrase, shared in an online discussion forum.

Comment highlighting manipulation and reputation rehabilitation after a lady kisses another man causing family backlash.

Comment discussing a woman kissing another man and family conflict over husband divorcing her for one kiss.

Comment discussing controlling the narrative around a lady kissing another man and family reaction to divorce.

Alt text: Online comment discussing trust issues after lady kisses another man and family reaction to husband divorcing her over one kiss

Comment discussing family backlash over lady kissing another man and husband divorcing her for one kiss.

Commenter advising on handling divorce after lady kisses another man and family lashes out against husband’s decision.

Screenshot of an online comment defending a husband’s choice amid family backlash over lady kissing another man.

Comment discussing a lady kissing another man and family backlash over divorce caused by one kiss incident.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing trust and relationships in a post about a lady kissing another man.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing cheating and reactions related to a lady kissing another man.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the family lashing out over a husband divorcing after a lady kisses another man.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a divorce sparked by a lady kissing another man, with family backlash involved.

Comment discussing consequences of a woman kissing another man and the family’s reaction against her husband.

