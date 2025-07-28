Parents Want To Wake Man Who Sleeps Past Noon Despite Having Pregnant Wife, She Kicks Them Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing at the altar, we solemnly swear to love and protect the person who will be next to us, in joy and sorrow, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health… sometimes, alas, forgetting these words already on the second day after the wedding. Forgetting to such an extent that sincere commitment and protection of your spouse sometimes seems to us something really surprising.

Well, the author of today’s tale, the user u/ThrowRAPretty-Result, once did exactly as she swore at her wedding – and although, standing up for her husband to own parents, she may have earned herself ill-wishers in the family, the main thing is she actually did. Well, now let’s talk about everything in more detail.

The author of the post is a mom-to-be and she’s pregnant with her first child

Recently, the author’s husband had a hard time at work, fixing a very serious issue with his team

The man literally had to spend 18 hours per day at work, having very little sleep

So when the man came back with the news that the job was finally done, he went to bed almost immediately

However, when his in-laws came over and found this out, they wanted to wake him up, and so the author had to kick them out

So, the Original Poster (OP) is a 29-year-old lady. She’s pregnant with their first child, and in general, their family life looks quite cloudless. The only thing that recently marred this life was an emergency situation at work that the husband had to resolve.

The situation was difficult, threatening the company with serious financial losses, so the OP’s husband, despite the fact that the problem arose through no fault of his own, had to work with his team for 18 hours a day.

The man came home only to sleep, and slept for a few hours, and then went back to work. The wife saw how exhausted this work was making him, but all she could do was let him sleep peacefully for these short hours at home. So, how happy they both were when one fine day the man came home and said that the job was done, and they were all given a few days off.

The husband went to bed, and he slept all night and all morning. He stayed in bed until noon, when our heroine’s parents came to visit. But when her mother found out that her son-in-law was still sleeping, she suddenly became indignant and said that it was completely unacceptable to sleep during the day, leaving his pregnant wife to handle all the chores alone. “We need to wake him up immediately!” said this decent lady.

Our heroine opposed this idea, and when her mom said that she would wake the man herself, she resolutely stood in her way. One word led to another – and the author literally kicked her parents out of the house, and a couple of hours later took heat from literally all her fam for being “rude” and “disrespectful.”

The most interesting thing is that some relatives didn’t change their minds even after she explained to them how everything really happened. So the original poster decided to enlist the support of netizens by sharing this story online.

“The situation described seems rather strange, but, paradoxically, some parents of adult children do it anyway,” says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “The thing is that many parents actually love their children not as they are, but as they see them in their imagination.”

“Accordingly, they believe that they have the right to decide when they should ‘stand up’ for them – even if the son or daughter completely disagrees with this. Many parents still believe that they know better what is best for the already grown-up child, and try to show completely inappropriate proactivity.”

“In my opinion, this woman did absolutely the right thing. After all, this is her family, and it’s up to her and her husband to decide what should and shouldn’t be done here. I do hope that sooner or later her parents will realize this and will go through this, albeit very belated, period of separation. Well, with the least losses for her and her family,” Maria summarizes.

Of course, all the commenters also unanimously agreed that the OP was absolutely right here, and were generally even surprised by the patience with which she fought off the onslaught of her pushy parents. “Good for you for looking after your husband,” one of the responders wrote wisely. “You are a great partner and I hope he’d do the same for you.”

By the way, have you, our dear readers, ever had to face or witness something similar in your life? Please feel free to share your thoughts and stories in the comments.

People in the comments unanimously sided with the woman, claiming that her parents were totally pushy and unreasonable

