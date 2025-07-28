Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Want To Wake Man Who Sleeps Past Noon Despite Having Pregnant Wife, She Kicks Them Out
Man sleeping past noon on bed with pillow while parents want to wake him despite having pregnant wife nearby
Family, Relationships

Parents Want To Wake Man Who Sleeps Past Noon Despite Having Pregnant Wife, She Kicks Them Out

Interview With Expert
Standing at the altar, we solemnly swear to love and protect the person who will be next to us, in joy and sorrow, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health… sometimes, alas, forgetting these words already on the second day after the wedding. Forgetting to such an extent that sincere commitment and protection of your spouse sometimes seems to us something really surprising.

Well, the author of today’s tale, the user u/ThrowRAPretty-Result, once did exactly as she swore at her wedding – and although, standing up for her husband to own parents, she may have earned herself ill-wishers in the family, the main thing is she actually did. Well, now let’s talk about everything in more detail.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post is a mom-to-be and she’s pregnant with her first child

    Image credits: sheremetaphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Recently, the author’s husband had a hard time at work, fixing a very serious issue with his team

    Image credits:

    Image credits: faststocklv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man literally had to spend 18 hours per day at work, having very little sleep

    Image credits:

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So when the man came back with the news that the job was finally done, he went to bed almost immediately

    Image credits:

    However, when his in-laws came over and found this out, they wanted to wake him up, and so the author had to kick them out

    So, the Original Poster (OP) is a 29-year-old lady. She’s pregnant with their first child, and in general, their family life looks quite cloudless. The only thing that recently marred this life was an emergency situation at work that the husband had to resolve.

    The situation was difficult, threatening the company with serious financial losses, so the OP’s husband, despite the fact that the problem arose through no fault of his own, had to work with his team for 18 hours a day.

    The man came home only to sleep, and slept for a few hours, and then went back to work. The wife saw how exhausted this work was making him, but all she could do was let him sleep peacefully for these short hours at home. So, how happy they both were when one fine day the man came home and said that the job was done, and they were all given a few days off.

    The husband went to bed, and he slept all night and all morning. He stayed in bed until noon, when our heroine’s parents came to visit. But when her mother found out that her son-in-law was still sleeping, she suddenly became indignant and said that it was completely unacceptable to sleep during the day, leaving his pregnant wife to handle all the chores alone. “We need to wake him up immediately!” said this decent lady.

    Our heroine opposed this idea, and when her mom said that she would wake the man herself, she resolutely stood in her way. One word led to another – and the author literally kicked her parents out of the house, and a couple of hours later took heat from literally all her fam for being “rude” and “disrespectful.”

    The most interesting thing is that some relatives didn’t change their minds even after she explained to them how everything really happened. So the original poster decided to enlist the support of netizens by sharing this story online.

    Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “The situation described seems rather strange, but, paradoxically, some parents of adult children do it anyway,” says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “The thing is that many parents actually love their children not as they are, but as they see them in their imagination.”

    “Accordingly, they believe that they have the right to decide when they should ‘stand up’ for them – even if the son or daughter completely disagrees with this. Many parents still believe that they know better what is best for the already grown-up child, and try to show completely inappropriate proactivity.”

    “In my opinion, this woman did absolutely the right thing. After all, this is her family, and it’s up to her and her husband to decide what should and shouldn’t be done here. I do hope that sooner or later her parents will realize this and will go through this, albeit very belated, period of separation. Well, with the least losses for her and her family,” Maria summarizes.

    Of course, all the commenters also unanimously agreed that the OP was absolutely right here, and were generally even surprised by the patience with which she fought off the onslaught of her pushy parents. “Good for you for looking after your husband,” one of the responders wrote wisely. “You are a great partner and I hope he’d do the same for you.”

    By the way, have you, our dear readers, ever had to face or witness something similar in your life? Please feel free to share your thoughts and stories in the comments.

    People in the comments unanimously sided with the woman, claiming that her parents were totally pushy and unreasonable

    Share on Facebook

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    Christ on a bike, just come back later. Hubs not going to appreciate you waking him up either.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    I know it's not the issue, but I had to smile at it "falling on death ears". OP was entirely correct.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Christ on a bike, just come back later. Hubs not going to appreciate you waking him up either.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know it's not the issue, but I had to smile at it "falling on death ears". OP was entirely correct.

