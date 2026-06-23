Cancer Survivor Wants To Live Life To Fullest, Wants Hubby To Be Okay With Her Hall Pass Request

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When a person survives a life-threatening illness, they’re often reminded of how fleeting everything is and how many dreams they’d like to pursue. The only issue with this revelation is that some folks may take things too far, which could, ironically, end up ruining their lives.

This is what happened to a couple, after the woman survived cancer, and decided that she wanted to sleep with her coworker. She tried to force her husband into letting her have this hall pass by giving him an ultimatum, but he didn’t feel comfortable at all.

More info: Reddit

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Forcing your partner to get on board with your wishes, even though they don’t want to, can signal that the relationship is very one-sided

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that after his wife got diagnosed with stage 1 cancer, she demanded a hall pass to hook up with a coworker, and called him toxic when he refused

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The woman still went ahead with booking a hotel for her rendezvous, so the man decided to secretly check out the guy his wife wanted to hook up with

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After seeing how unattractive the other man was, the poster was deeply hurt and immediately contacted a lawyer, and he later told his wife to find another place to live

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Even though the man had been cheated on, he got bullied by his mother-in-law and his wife’s best friend for not supporting her decision

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The man later questioned his ex about why she’d even want to sleep with such an unattractive man, and she justified it by saying that it was a form of escapism

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Despite the woman’s please, the poster wasn’t willing to forgive her, and he only struggled when he had to tell his daughter what happened

The man explained that after 25 years of marriage, his wife was suddenly diagnosed with stage 1 uterine cancer, and that she immediately took steps to combat it. Luckily, they were able to do the surgery fast, and she entered recovery as a result, but also faced a huge emotional upheaval after all of it.

It is quite common for people who have faced a life-threatening illness to feel a sense of fear and uncertainty about their mortality. That’s why professionals advise folks in such situations to seek support through counseling, group therapy, or to talk to other survivors, as this can help them deal with the heavy emotions.

In this case, it seems the woman wanted to live her life to the fullest, so she took many trips, picked up lots of hobbies, and stepped out of her comfort zone. Unfortunately, she also took this idea to an extreme by demanding that her husband give her a hall pass so she could sleep with a coworker.

When it comes to monogamous relationships, experts explain that it’s important for both people to be on board with the idea of a hall pass. This is because if just one person wants to experiment with anyone else, it could be considered cheating, and can cause a lot of pain to the other individual.

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Even though the man made it clear he was uncomfortable with his wife hooking up with someone else, she decided to go ahead with her plan anyway. She explained to him that she was going to book a hotel so that after her coworker’s send-off party, she could spend the night with him.

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It’s clear that the poster was left with no choice but to go along with whatever decision his wife made because she was being so demanding. That’s why he finally decided to contact a lawyer to start divorce proceedings and to kick his spouse out of the house, since he felt quite disrespected by her.

Even though people might have been together for quite a while, divorce might be an option if there are red flags that just can’t be ignored. That’s why therapists advise seeking counseling and social support to help you deal with the decision, as it might be quite a tough and emotionally taxing process to go through.

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Luckily, in this case, the man stayed strong against his wife’s manipulation and the pressure from her mother and friend. He realized that he could no longer put up with someone who cared so little for him and was willing to risk their relationship on a whim. Hopefully, this decision had a positive impact on his life and taught his ex a valuable lesson.

What do you think your reaction would have been if you were in the poster’s shoes? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the matter.

People were shocked that the woman beat cancer only to ruin her life, and they also felt that her best friend was a troublemaker in the situation

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