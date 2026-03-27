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“I’m Shocked And Disturbed”: Man Gets Dumped When His Comments About SIL’s Body Exposes His Fantasy
Woman looking concerned while reading texts on phone about husbandu2019s obsession with sisteru2019s weight in living room.
Couples, Relationships

“I’m Shocked And Disturbed”: Man Gets Dumped When His Comments About SIL’s Body Exposes His Fantasy

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Every now and then, we hear about people living double lives. They have entire families on the side, each one kept totally in the dark about the other.

It’s a similar case for one married man, except his other wife and family are all in his head. His real wife of ten years says she felt something was off, so she went through his phone. Nothing could have prepared her for what she discovered: her husband had been living another life online. One in which he’s proudly married to her sister and is the father of her children.

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    His wife found it weird that he got super upset about her sister gaining weight, so she did some snooping…

    Image credits: New Africa (not the actual photo)

    It turns out he has a secret online persona, in which he’s married to his SIL and is the dad of her kids

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    Image credits: anonymous

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    Many felt there was cause for concern, and suspected the husband of having a “crush” on his SIL

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    Image credits: DC Studio (not the actual photo)

    It turns out they were spot on… but things were a lot more twisted than many could imagine

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman revealed that she’d confronted her husband about what she had found

    Image credits: Anonymous

    Fake online identities are often used for malicious purposes, but there can be an upside to having one

    Things are not always as they appear to be, especially when it comes to people online. In a digital world filled with stories about catfishing, you can’t ever be 100% certain that you can fully trust the person you’ve been chatting with, or whose posts you’ve been reading.

    But fake identities have been around longer than the internet.

    “Confidence tricksters have been operating since at least as early as the 19th century, telling tall tales and using false identities to defraud their victims of money, dignity, and livelihood,” notes a Private Internet Access blog post written by someone who claims to be named David Rutland.

    “Search for me on Google, and you may find some scraps of this identity here and there… but is that really who I am?” teases the writer.

    Rutland (if that is his real name) goes on to say that while fake identities are often used for malicious purposes, there can be a positive side to having one. And here’s why…

    The more true information you put online about yourself, the more vulnerable you become to things like catfishing, scams, identity fraud, and other criminal activity.

    “One afternoon’s worth of searching can easily reveal an individual’s mother’s maiden name (Hi Uncle Dave!), the name of their first pet, what schools they went to, and probably even the street they grew up on,” says Rutland. “An enticing email with an innocuous-looking link delivered at the right time of day can trick someone into revealing their home IP address, which will often reveal the area where they live — sometimes to within a few streets.”

    This can be enough info for someone who wants to steal your identity or find you.

    Rutland says if you’re considering hiding your identity online, a fake [AI-generated] face is a good place to start. But you’ll need a lot more to fly below the radar using a made-up persona.

    “The more details you can add, the more convincing your fake persona will be, making it less likely that your real identity will be uncovered,” he writes.

    At the end of the post, the writer reveals that he is indeed a human being named David Rutland. However, he admits to having other online presences “that also look real and have the same level of detail, but they are fake.”

    “You can never, ever be sure,” he warns.

    Image credits: hryshchyshen (not the actual photo)

    “He seems deranged”: netizens praised the woman for how she handled the situation

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

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    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

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    What do you think ?
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    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I read "other life online", I thought the man had created avatars of the sister and her kids in The Sims like normal freaks do. This is just so much worse! OP should make a police report: it's a crime to post photos online without a person's consent (and it could put the kids in danger)

    9
    9points
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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I checked both US and UK laws. It is not illegal to post photos of people online without their consent. Unless those photos are intimate, or there was an expectation of privacy like in a restroom or bedroom. Or if the photos are used for commercial purposes. You can sue someone for posting photos of you online if there is a case for harassment, or defamation. But that would not be a police or criminal matter. Consider how many photos there probably are of you in the background of someone's Facebook post. There are almost certainly photos of you online that you did not consent to.

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    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She needs to tell the sister, though, or at least warn her to steer clear of this man.

    7
    7points
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least with divorcing him she can ask her sister to not contact him or to let him contact her or her husband or children. She could also give them a new home security system and secretly air tag all of them just in case.

    4
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    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I read "other life online", I thought the man had created avatars of the sister and her kids in The Sims like normal freaks do. This is just so much worse! OP should make a police report: it's a crime to post photos online without a person's consent (and it could put the kids in danger)

    9
    9points
    reply
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I checked both US and UK laws. It is not illegal to post photos of people online without their consent. Unless those photos are intimate, or there was an expectation of privacy like in a restroom or bedroom. Or if the photos are used for commercial purposes. You can sue someone for posting photos of you online if there is a case for harassment, or defamation. But that would not be a police or criminal matter. Consider how many photos there probably are of you in the background of someone's Facebook post. There are almost certainly photos of you online that you did not consent to.

    3
    3points
    reply
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    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She needs to tell the sister, though, or at least warn her to steer clear of this man.

    7
    7points
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least with divorcing him she can ask her sister to not contact him or to let him contact her or her husband or children. She could also give them a new home security system and secretly air tag all of them just in case.

    4
    4points
    reply
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