ADVERTISEMENT

For every bunch of successful marriages, there is one that might fail even if both partners love each other very much. This is usually because of conflicts between the people related to family or infidelity, and in most cases, money.

This is exactly why one couple had a huge blowout when the wife found out that her husband had secretly used up their savings just to buy a hazardous property to try to flip it. Unfortunately, since it was too expensive to repair, they were both stuck in a gigantic mess with a lot of debt.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When a person starts keeping big financial secrets from their loved one, it can signal that something is seriously wrong in their relationship

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that a few months ago, her husband decided to buy a home that was previously owned by hoarders, even though it was considered to be a hazard

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The guy didn’t consult his wife about such a big purchase, and realized too late that the simple fixer-upper he wanted was actually toxic and needed costly renovations

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was furious that her husband had rashly used all their savings on a property that was full of mold, asbestos, rot, and other hazards

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Throwaway_Account218

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster couldn’t believe that her partner of four years would put them in such debt by making a decision like that behind her back, and she didn’t know what to do

Even though the OP and her husband had been married for three years, he decided to secretly spend all of their savings on buying a property in the neighborhood. It was previously owned by two hoarders, and since the place was a hazard to live in, their adult son decided to sell it rather than live there.

Although such fixer-upper homes are often sold at a lower price, experts explain that it’s important to be cautious about these kinds of hoarder houses. The reasons for this are that they can have plumbing problems, structural issues, mold behind the walls, rotting floors, and many other hazards that have built up over time.

This is also what the OP’s husband was informed of by a lawyer during the property sale. Despite all of the warnings, he had still gone ahead with buying the house, and didn’t tell his partner about it. Only later, when he and his friend tried to fix the home, did they realize the extent of its disrepair.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to professionals, when someone hides such big purchases from their significant other, it is called financial infidelity. This type of behavior can start small with defensiveness or stonewalling the other person about minor expenditures and eventually transform into something much more sinister.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband ended up getting caught in a huge trap because he didn’t realize how many specialized services were needed to clear the asbestos, mold, and hazards from the place. He and his friend also couldn’t repair the home themselves because it needed government clearances and protective equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This obviously left the OP seething because she knew that his decision had put them into a lot of debt. Even though they were saving up to someday own a place of their own, her partner had ruined that dream by using all their money to buy the hazardous house that couldn’t be saved.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a person is financially manipulated by their partner like this, money advisors explain that it can seriously erode their trust in the other person. It might then take the couple a long time to work through these issues and start communicating better, so they are on the same page about money.

It’s possible that the OP and her husband could work together to pay down their debt and dig themselves out of the hole they created. Unfortunately, she was so angry with him and shocked when he told her that she was overreacting, that it felt like there was no way they’d be able to salvage the situation.

How do you think the betrayed woman should deal with her husband’s mistake? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.

People were shocked by the poster’s plight and felt that her husband was really stupid for making such a decision in the first place

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT