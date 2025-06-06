Teens Ditch Stepmom’s Rules And Move Out, She Wants Their Funds Axed, Dad Keeps Supporting Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting can sometimes be the toughest job because there’s a fine line between keeping everybody happy and setting rules. This can be even more difficult in blended families if stepparents and stepkids don’t have a good relationship.

This is exactly what one woman faced when she tried to discipline her husband’s kids, which made them move out. She then took issue with the fact that her partner wanted to keep funding their education instead of cutting them off financially. She couldn’t understand why he kept supporting them.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

It’s the duty of parents to support their kids, but sometimes, in blended families, stepparents might take issue with just how much support is given

Share icon

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had been with her husband for eight years and that he had two kids of his own, and so did she

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Andres Ayrton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Since his teens lived in France with their grandparents, he paid for their education, and when they moved back, they wanted to live in his house

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The teens didn’t take well to living with their dad and stepmom; they rebelled against the rules, left their room a mess, didn’t do chores, and eventually moved out

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Clayless

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster’s husband accepted their decision and still wanted to fund their education and other expenses, which the woman felt was completely unnecessary

It’s clear that the OP didn’t exactly get along well with her stepkids. They had lived in France for most of their teens and hence didn’t interact with her much. When they moved into her home, things changed quite drastically because they didn’t want to follow the strict rules of the house and kept lamenting about them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Setting boundaries and expectations in blended families can often be quite challenging. The children might not accept the stepparent’s rules at first and may often rebel against their ideas. This is often due to the uncertainty or worry they might be facing about their family changing and what that may look like.

The poster also seemed to be on edge with her stepkids, and she didn’t like their casual attitude in her household. Things ended up in a bit of a conflict when her teen stepdaughter decided to move out and live with her 22-year-old boyfriend. Eventually, the stepson also moved out after a lot of drama over his messiness and disinterest.

According to experts, it’s important for stepparents to take a backseat when it comes to parenting their stepkids. They may not agree with every aspect of the children’s behavior, but they must understand that their value system is different and that it may take them a while to adjust. This might initially be difficult, which is probably why the OP was also struggling so much.

Share icon

Image credits: peoplecreations / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When the stepkids left, they took everything from their rooms, including the expensive gifts that their dad had given them. The poster took issue with this and felt that it was unfair that they had taken those items. She also didn’t like how much control they seemed to have over her husband because he desperately wanted them to come back.

In situations like this, the stepparent might feel like they should intervene and set boundaries with the children, but it can actually end up causing more problems. The biological parent must take the lead and decide the best way to deal with their kids. This will also make the children feel more comfortable and less on edge.

The man decided that even if his kids moved out, he wanted to keep funding their education and other minor expenses. His wife didn’t agree with that at all and felt that he should only be helping them out if they agreed to live under his roof and follow his rules. She justified her feelings by saying that since they were struggling financially, her kids would then suffer too, just to please his children.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the woman asked netizens whether her feelings were justified, most people let her know that she was the one in the wrong. They mentioned that she didn’t seem to like her stepkids and that her husband definitely should be supporting them since they were still teenagers. That must not have been the answer she was looking for!

ADVERTISEMENT

Whose side are you taking in this situation? We’d love to hear your honest opinion.

People confronted the poster and let her know that her partner should definitely still be helping his teens out financially

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT