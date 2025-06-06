Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teens Ditch Stepmom’s Rules And Move Out, She Wants Their Funds Axed, Dad Keeps Supporting Them
Teen daughter ignoring mother while using phone with husband funding teen children tension in living room.
Parenting

Teens Ditch Stepmom’s Rules And Move Out, She Wants Their Funds Axed, Dad Keeps Supporting Them

Parenting can sometimes be the toughest job because there’s a fine line between keeping everybody happy and setting rules. This can be even more difficult in blended families if stepparents and stepkids don’t have a good relationship.

This is exactly what one woman faced when she tried to discipline her husband’s kids, which made them move out. She then took issue with the fact that her partner wanted to keep funding their education instead of cutting them off financially. She couldn’t understand why he kept supporting them.

More info: Mumsnet

    It’s the duty of parents to support their kids, but sometimes, in blended families, stepparents might take issue with just how much support is given

    A happy family including husband funding teen children sitting on a couch and playing with pillows in a living room.

    Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she had been with her husband for eight years and that he had two kids of his own, and so did she

    Step kids have moved out but husband is still funding teen children, including twins who are 17 years old.

    Text describing children living situation change related to husband funding teen children schooling in recent years.

    Man funding teen children’s international education and holidays with parents during summer in France.

    Text about enrolling teen children in independent schools and adjusting home space, related to husband funding teen children.

    Text discussing challenges in husband-funding teen children due to differences in parenting approaches after Christmas.

    Text about husband funding teen children describing part-time job and money issues with daughter.

    Happy couple relaxing on couch at home, illustrating husband funding teen children in a cozy setting

    Image credits: Andres Ayrton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Since his teens lived in France with their grandparents, he paid for their education, and when they moved back, they wanted to live in his house

    Text excerpt discussing a husband funding teen children, dating rules, and concerns about young adults staying in a teen’s room.

    Text on a white background stating a teen lying about staying at a friend's house while actually being at her boyfriend’s place.

    Text discussing husband funding teen children facing disrespect and challenges like skipping school and refusing chores.

    Text excerpt discussing husband funding teen children and related family visit and missing belongings.

    Text excerpt about husband funding teen children’s expensive items and daughter moving in with boyfriend.

    Text discussing a husband funding teen children and the teen deciding to continue school but not live at home due to unhappiness.

    Teen girl ignoring mother sitting on couch, illustrating husband funding teen children conflict at home.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The teens didn’t take well to living with their dad and stepmom; they rebelled against the rules, left their room a mess, didn’t do chores, and eventually moved out

    Text excerpt discussing a husband funding teen children who live independently with challenges from parents.

    Text excerpt about a husband funding teen children while his dependent son moves in with a cousin.

    Text excerpt about husband funding teen children, mentioning payment for school, clothes, food, and transportation.

    Text excerpt about husband funding teen children discussing limits on rent and belongings support.

    Text discussing whether a husband should continue funding teen children if they choose not to live at home anymore.

    Alt text: Frustrated parent discussing husband funding teen children while struggling with family financial challenges.

    Image credits: Clayless

    The poster’s husband accepted their decision and still wanted to fund their education and other expenses, which the woman felt was completely unnecessary

    It’s clear that the OP didn’t exactly get along well with her stepkids. They had lived in France for most of their teens and hence didn’t interact with her much. When they moved into her home, things changed quite drastically because they didn’t want to follow the strict rules of the house and kept lamenting about them.

    Setting boundaries and expectations in blended families can often be quite challenging. The children might not accept the stepparent’s rules at first and may often rebel against their ideas. This is often due to the uncertainty or worry they might be facing about their family changing and what that may look like. 

    The poster also seemed to be on edge with her stepkids, and she didn’t like their casual attitude in her household. Things ended up in a bit of a conflict when her teen stepdaughter decided to move out and live with her 22-year-old boyfriend. Eventually, the stepson also moved out after a lot of drama over his messiness and disinterest.

    According to experts, it’s important for stepparents to take a backseat when it comes to parenting their stepkids. They may not agree with every aspect of the children’s behavior, but they must understand that their value system is different and that it may take them a while to adjust. This might initially be difficult, which is probably why the OP was also struggling so much.

    Woman in striped shirt looking worried by window, reflecting on husband funding teen children challenges at home.

    Image credits: peoplecreations / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the stepkids left, they took everything from their rooms, including the expensive gifts that their dad had given them. The poster took issue with this and felt that it was unfair that they had taken those items. She also didn’t like how much control they seemed to have over her husband because he desperately wanted them to come back.

    In situations like this, the stepparent might feel like they should intervene and set boundaries with the children, but it can actually end up causing more problems. The biological parent must take the lead and decide the best way to deal with their kids. This will also make the children feel more comfortable and less on edge.

    The man decided that even if his kids moved out, he wanted to keep funding their education and other minor expenses. His wife didn’t agree with that at all and felt that he should only be helping them out if they agreed to live under his roof and follow his rules. She justified her feelings by saying that since they were struggling financially, her kids would then suffer too, just to please his children.

    When the woman asked netizens whether her feelings were justified, most people let her know that she was the one in the wrong. They mentioned that she didn’t seem to like her stepkids and that her husband definitely should be supporting them since they were still teenagers. That must not have been the answer she was looking for!

    Whose side are you taking in this situation? We’d love to hear your honest opinion.

    People confronted the poster and let her know that her partner should definitely still be helping his teens out financially

    Comment discussing husband funding teen children, emphasizing continued financial support despite difficult situations.

    Comment discussing concerns about husband funding teen children and his role as a father in a family context.

    Comment discussing challenges of husband funding teen children and issues with belongings after mother’s death in custody context

    Comment text on a white background expressing disapproval of a step parent and mentioning kids and husband-funding teen children.

    Comment discussing husband funding teen children, emphasizing responsibility to support underage kids despite independence.

    User comment criticizing parenting, emphasizing husband funding teen children as financial support responsibility.

    Comment discussing concerns about husband funding teen children and poor parenting decisions after mother's death.

    Forum discussion about husband funding teen children and challenges of child adjustment between countries.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

