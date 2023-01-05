Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Runs Into A Female Friend And Has A Quick Chat About Fitness, His Wife Strands Him Because He “Fat Shamed Her”
32points
Relationships, Social Issues5 hours ago

Guy Runs Into A Female Friend And Has A Quick Chat About Fitness, His Wife Strands Him Because He “Fat Shamed Her”

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

A confused 25-year-old guy turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement regarding the incident he had with his 23-year-old wife. The author explained that he is into fitness and cares about his health a lot, while his wife is “very overweight.”

“I don’t mind, I have encouraged her in the past to try to be healthier, but she told me to stop and I respected her wishes,” the guy explained.

One day, to celebrate their anniversary, the couple decided to go out for dinner at a fancy restaurant. While waiting for a train, the author ran into a female friend from the gym. “We talked about what diets we were using, what our workout plans were,” the author recounted.

This, however, didn’t sit well with his wife, to say the least. She said she was going to the bathroom, but was nowhere to be found.

An overweight wife stranded her husband while he was having a chat about fitness with a female friend from the gym, accusing him of fat-shaming her

Image credits: Laura Tancredi (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Aren Nagulyan (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Malachi Cowie (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/The_guy321

Most people sided with the guy, thinking he did nothing wrong

However, others suspected that some details might have been left out

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The wife is very insecure about her looks. I hope she can get some therapy and love herself. Her husband seems ok with the way she looks and so should she. I really hope she gets help bc this could break up a relationship with someone who loves her and that would be a shame.

2
2points
reply
Helena
Helena
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somehow I think he's leaving something out of the story.

0
0points
reply
ZeroCapacity
ZeroCapacity
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Welp this dude married an insecure child. She doesn't want to change and was jealous he has a female friend that likes what he does. She threw a fit and stomped off like a child. Give her the choice to apologize and mean it or stay at her parents. If she chooses the parents count it as her never coming back and file for a divorce.

-1
-1point
reply
