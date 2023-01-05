Guy Runs Into A Female Friend And Has A Quick Chat About Fitness, His Wife Strands Him Because He “Fat Shamed Her”
A confused 25-year-old guy turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement regarding the incident he had with his 23-year-old wife. The author explained that he is into fitness and cares about his health a lot, while his wife is “very overweight.”
“I don’t mind, I have encouraged her in the past to try to be healthier, but she told me to stop and I respected her wishes,” the guy explained.
One day, to celebrate their anniversary, the couple decided to go out for dinner at a fancy restaurant. While waiting for a train, the author ran into a female friend from the gym. “We talked about what diets we were using, what our workout plans were,” the author recounted.
This, however, didn’t sit well with his wife, to say the least. She said she was going to the bathroom, but was nowhere to be found.
An overweight wife stranded her husband while he was having a chat about fitness with a female friend from the gym, accusing him of fat-shaming her
Image credits: Laura Tancredi (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Aren Nagulyan (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Malachi Cowie (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/The_guy321
The wife is very insecure about her looks. I hope she can get some therapy and love herself. Her husband seems ok with the way she looks and so should she. I really hope she gets help bc this could break up a relationship with someone who loves her and that would be a shame.
Somehow I think he's leaving something out of the story.
Welp this dude married an insecure child. She doesn't want to change and was jealous he has a female friend that likes what he does. She threw a fit and stomped off like a child. Give her the choice to apologize and mean it or stay at her parents. If she chooses the parents count it as her never coming back and file for a divorce.
The wife is very insecure about her looks. I hope she can get some therapy and love herself. Her husband seems ok with the way she looks and so should she. I really hope she gets help bc this could break up a relationship with someone who loves her and that would be a shame.
Somehow I think he's leaving something out of the story.
Welp this dude married an insecure child. She doesn't want to change and was jealous he has a female friend that likes what he does. She threw a fit and stomped off like a child. Give her the choice to apologize and mean it or stay at her parents. If she chooses the parents count it as her never coming back and file for a divorce.