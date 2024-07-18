Husband Makes Everyone Think He Helped Wife Learn To Drive, She Reveals He Was A Terrible Teacher

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not uncommon for drama to occur at family dinners. Varying opinions and different perspectives on shared history can easily turn into heated arguments. Sometimes it can be just a good sport, but things can go south quickly as well.

Today’s article unfolds a wife’s story, who revealed her husband’s lies in front of his parents. Needless to say, he was embarrassed and wouldn’t even talk to his wife at all as a result and some of the husband’s relatives think he’s right. However, the wife’s parents-in-law support her, as well as people online.

More Info: Reddit

Exposing your partner’s lies can be emotionally draining, but doing that in front of their whole family is a whole different level

Share icon

Image credits: averie woodard (not the actual photo)

A woman approached Reddit to ask if she was being a jerk for exposing her husband’s lies in front of his parents

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama unfolded as the woman’s mother-in-law was giving a speech and saying how proud she was that her daughter-in-law got her driver’s license

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The mother-in-law emphasized her son’s contribution and thanked him for teaching his wife how to drive, however she didn’t know that the son was lying about helping her

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/Landscapeseven

The wife then decided to expose her husband’s lies, resulting in a major embarrassment for the man, and he stopped talking to her afterward

Recently, a woman approached Reddit’s r/AITA community to ask outsiders’ perspectives on her recent family drama. The woman was learning to drive, and her husband, Stan, tried helping her. However, the man was ill-tempered, which inevitably made the woman anxious, and she was nervous about starting to drive in the first place.



The OP (Original Poster) begins her story by stating that she dreaded sitting behind the wheel her entire life. Her husband Stan has tried teaching her how to drive throughout their 6-year relationship, but the problem is that he’s impatient and gets furious every time they try.

Even if the woman tried driving in an abandoned warehouse, where there’s a lot of space, Stan would still shout at her. This caused the woman to feel even more anxiety and stress. It wasn’t uncommon for the wife to break down and start crying.

The woman also has a brother, Paul, who she regularly meets. Paul knew that his sister wanted to learn how to drive, and together with his husband Chris, they decided to help her out. During the lessons, OP felt at ease immediately. She thought she was bad at driving, but turned out she was just being anxious and nervous the whole time.

A major reason why the woman wanted to get her license was because Stan told her he wouldn’t have children with her if she couldn’t drive. The OP thought that was fair. After her lessons with Chris and Paul, she passed her driving test. Shortly after, she even bought a used car using long-saved money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP thought, “Stan would be mad that I did all of this behind his back” and he was somewhat disappointed that he didn’t help. One day on their day off, Stan told the wife that he had a surprise for her. It was a small party congratulating her for passing the driving test.

Halfway through the party, the mother-in-law gave a speech on how proud she was of the OP and how she was glad Stan helped her learn. It turned out that Stan has lied to everyone that he taught his wife to drive, when in fact he’s a terrible teacher.

Share icon

Image credits: Jack Delulio (not the actual photo)

Naturally, the OP felt anger rising in her chest and she went off. The woman told everyone at the dinner how it really was, and if anything, Stan only made things worse for her. She specified that Stan would shout at her until his face went blue, and she would end up crying every time.

Stan stopped talking to his wife after that, hence she posted for advice online. The family’s opinion is divided, but her parents-in-law support her as well as her sister-in-law. However, a couple of other relatives support Stan instead of her. But this is only one example of how different values can affect a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an article covered by Forbes, 56% of people who have divorced said that if they had a better understanding of their spouse’s morals and values, they might have avoided the divorce. More than four in 10 respondents also suggested that their marriages could have been saved by marrying later and by waiting longer to start a family. It all comes down to knowing your partner and their beliefs.

Core values are crucial in a long-lasting relationship. Therefore, it is important to have the same shared beliefs. Now, it is possible to accidentally “fall into” a relationship, where values between partners innately match, but I wouldn’t bet on that. Discussing such things should be one of the priorities, to establish healthy expectations and boundaries in your relationship.

What do you think about the woman exposing her husband’s lies? What do you think about the husband’s reaction? Have you ever revealed someone’s lies this way yourself? Let us know in the comments below.

People online support the woman and say that the husband is inadequate and shouldn’t have lied