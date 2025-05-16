Guy Refuses To Let Wife Get A Spicy Photoshoot Because Of Her 12 Extra Pounds After Pregnancy
Ah, men. Just when you think they’ve run out of ways to miss the point, this guy shows up.
A Redditor recently asked if he was the jerk for telling his wife not to do a boudoir shoot. Why? Because he was worried she wouldn’t like the photos unless she slimmed down a bit. Yes, really. This, despite her weighing 107 lbs (or 47 kg).
He thought it was helpful. She thought it was hurtful. Now she’s distant, and he’s confused. Catch the full post below.
The man told his wife not to do a boudoir shoot because, according to him, she wasn’t in her best shape and might hate the photos
And now, somehow, he doesn’t understand why she’s upset
Image credits: user01131991
Readers couldn’t believe the audacity of the man, who somehow kept digging himself deeper with every comment he made
Apparently HIS opinion on what he thinks she'll feel/think about the photos is more important than HER opinion on how she looks in said photos. What a self-absorbed, controlling d!ckbag. How about letting HER decide how she feels about how she looks in the photos? No, no, HE thinks she'll be unhappy, so THAT is all that matters, apparently. And the c**p about the "joint bank account" and "it's my money too"? Gee, I wonder if he *ever* spends any money on himself/his hobbies without consulting her? After all, it's HER money too, right? Lastly, that c**p in his edit: "She said no that’s okay, you’re right it was a bad idea." - that broke my heart, because I know EXACTLY what that means: she gave in. She let go of her dreams, hopes, and joy at having the photographs taken and just gave in to his wishes in order to prevent more arguing. I know, because that's what I did for 24 long years with my now-ex. When they demand you don't do something that you wanted so badly to do, you give up.
All these people shrieking “SHE’S UNDERWEIGHT!!!” aren’t her doctor and don’t know anything. I’m 5’3”, weigh 101lbs, and have been seriously OBESE for more than 30 years. (In case you don’t understand, I have WAAAY more fat than muscle as measured by water-displacement tests.) (This is the reason the BMI numbers derived from height and weight are often waaay the hell off.) (In case you, like these people, are unfamiliar, it’s called “sarcopenic obesity.” Yes, it has a name because it’s not rare at all.) So don’t go screeching about someone’s weight or lack thereof when you haven’t all the info. Having said that, I can see what he was *trying* to do: Since he knows how she is, he thinks it’s likely she’ll hate the photos, and it sounds as f $250 is a lot to them. The problem is he went about it ALLLL wrong, what with suggesting working out and changes to her diet. (facepalm)
So what HE thinks that she'll think about the photos is more important than her own opinion? Ooookay. It doesn't matter if HE thinks she'll hate the photos or not, as the photos ARE NOT FOR HIM. They're for herself and her own happiness. Even if she was ostensibly getting them for him as a gift, HIS opinion on what he THINKS she'll think/feel is absolutely worthless. He didn't give her a chance to form her own opinion or thoughts and was just like "You'll hate them afterwards, because I SAY IT SHALL BE SO." He wasn't trying to be kind or supportive, he was being controlling (and also didn't want to deal with any *potential* emotional aftermath if she did end up getting stressed out/disliking how she looks in the photos.) tl;dr SHE wanted to have the photos taken HIS opinion on "how she'll feel about how she looks in them" isn't worth a fart in a hurricane. How about letting her form her own opinion?Load More Replies...
I’m not sure how he coulda phrased it; the best I can come up with is “Knowing you, you’re not gonna like the resulting photos as you’re way, WAY too hard on your s**y self, but if you’re sure you wanna spend the money, then I can’t wait to see the photos! (drool!)” and yet I’m still not sure that won’t be taken as criticism or a suggestion she “shape up” first. I’m pretty much concluding he shoulda kept his damned mouth shut, even if he’s *certain* she won’t be pleased with the outcome. Unless they’re *really* pinched for cash (he didn’t mention that) there just wasn’t anything to be gained by talking about this subject. I’m thinking his best bet woulda been “ZOMG! I can’t WAIT to see your secksy self in those photos! I really hope you’ll consider wearing (his favorite secksy garment), and I wanna thank you a million for doing this, you foxy siren!” Someone with a history of an eating disorder and self-esteem issues shouldn’t EVER be reminded/pushed toward either!
