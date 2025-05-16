Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Refuses To Let Wife Get A Spicy Photoshoot Because Of Her 12 Extra Pounds After Pregnancy
Photographer taking pictures in a studio of a woman posing for a spicy photoshoot after pregnancy weight gain.
Guy Refuses To Let Wife Get A Spicy Photoshoot Because Of Her 12 Extra Pounds After Pregnancy

Ah, men. Just when you think they’ve run out of ways to miss the point, this guy shows up.

A Redditor recently asked if he was the jerk for telling his wife not to do a boudoir shoot. Why? Because he was worried she wouldn’t like the photos unless she slimmed down a bit. Yes, really. This, despite her weighing 107 lbs (or 47 kg).

He thought it was helpful. She thought it was hurtful. Now she’s distant, and he’s confused. Catch the full post below.

    The man told his wife not to do a boudoir shoot because, according to him, she wasn’t in her best shape and might hate the photos

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    And now, somehow, he doesn’t understand why she’s upset

    Image credits: msvyatkovska (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

    Readers couldn’t believe the audacity of the man, who somehow kept digging himself deeper with every comment he made

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently HIS opinion on what he thinks she'll feel/think about the photos is more important than HER opinion on how she looks in said photos. What a self-absorbed, controlling d!ckbag. How about letting HER decide how she feels about how she looks in the photos? No, no, HE thinks she'll be unhappy, so THAT is all that matters, apparently. And the c**p about the "joint bank account" and "it's my money too"? Gee, I wonder if he *ever* spends any money on himself/his hobbies without consulting her? After all, it's HER money too, right? Lastly, that c**p in his edit: "She said no that’s okay, you’re right it was a bad idea." - that broke my heart, because I know EXACTLY what that means: she gave in. She let go of her dreams, hopes, and joy at having the photographs taken and just gave in to his wishes in order to prevent more arguing. I know, because that's what I did for 24 long years with my now-ex. When they demand you don't do something that you wanted so badly to do, you give up.

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's a c**t. I'll take what Binky says at face value that her underweight-ness (totes a word) may be from something medical etc, but to call her out on it? Noooo. Especially when she's medically sound weight-wise. OP needs to take a long walk off a short pier.

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All these people shrieking “SHE’S UNDERWEIGHT!!!” aren’t her doctor and don’t know anything. I’m 5’3”, weigh 101lbs, and have been seriously OBESE for more than 30 years. (In case you don’t understand, I have WAAAY more fat than muscle as measured by water-displacement tests.) (This is the reason the BMI numbers derived from height and weight are often waaay the hell off.) (In case you, like these people, are unfamiliar, it’s called “sarcopenic obesity.” Yes, it has a name because it’s not rare at all.) So don’t go screeching about someone’s weight or lack thereof when you haven’t all the info. Having said that, I can see what he was *trying* to do: Since he knows how she is, he thinks it’s likely she’ll hate the photos, and it sounds as f $250 is a lot to them. The problem is he went about it ALLLL wrong, what with suggesting working out and changes to her diet. (facepalm)

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what HE thinks that she'll think about the photos is more important than her own opinion? Ooookay. It doesn't matter if HE thinks she'll hate the photos or not, as the photos ARE NOT FOR HIM. They're for herself and her own happiness. Even if she was ostensibly getting them for him as a gift, HIS opinion on what he THINKS she'll think/feel is absolutely worthless. He didn't give her a chance to form her own opinion or thoughts and was just like "You'll hate them afterwards, because I SAY IT SHALL BE SO." He wasn't trying to be kind or supportive, he was being controlling (and also didn't want to deal with any *potential* emotional aftermath if she did end up getting stressed out/disliking how she looks in the photos.) tl;dr SHE wanted to have the photos taken HIS opinion on "how she'll feel about how she looks in them" isn't worth a fart in a hurricane. How about letting her form her own opinion?

