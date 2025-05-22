RELATED:

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Vladimir Kubantsev / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Stephanie Berbec / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwra-flowersw

    ADVERTISEMENT

    [reactions/advice]

    Screenshot of a comment thread discussing a man asking how to make her feel what he feels after a date upsets his wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    [update]

    Image credits: abolfazl babaei / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Valeriia Miller / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kelly Sikkema / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwra-flowersw

    [people still dragged him for how it ended]

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!