Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Apparently I’m Vanilla”: Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After Accidentally Uncovering Husband’s Affair
Woman feeling upset and reflective after accidentally uncovering husbandu2019s affair, symbolizing a life turned upside down.
Couples, Relationships

“Apparently I’m Vanilla”: Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After Accidentally Uncovering Husband’s Affair

2

31

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people think that when they get married, being loyal is just a natural part of it. Yet, infidelity is also one of the leading reasons marriages fall apart.

Hidden conversations, “work trips” that aren’t really about work, or sliding into someone’s DMs can all signal the start of an affair.

For one pregnant woman, who shared her story on Reddit, it was a notification on her husband’s phone that made her realize he was cheating.

However, as if that wasn’t painful enough, she ultimately discovered that the woman he chose was the last person she ever expected.

RELATED:

    A woman uncovered her husband’s affair — and the identity of the other woman shocked her

    Image credits: Alina Matveycheva / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The other woman was someone who had bullied her all throughout middle and high school

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman said she wants to leave her husband without a confrontation

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People still disagree on what actually counts as infidelity

    Infidelity, as awful as it can be, remains surprisingly common, with roughly 7 in 10 people in the US admitting they have cheated on a partner.

    For some, any kind of bonding that makes your partner unhappy can be considered cheating (such as emotional affairs), but for others, definitions can vary widely.

    A survey shows that about 18.6% of European men, 14.4% of European women, and 3% of American men do not believe that physical affairs count as cheating.

    Life coach and counselor Becky Lennox believes “cheating is anything you feel the need to hide. If your partner saw the messages, the photos, the comments — would they be hurt? Would you feel guilty? Would you try to explain it away? Then it’s cheating.”

    Infidelity can be driven by a mix of emotional and psychological reasons

    Finding a singular motivation behind cheating is quite an impossible feat.

    Studies show it can be due to feelings of anger or low self-esteem, feeling unloved, or a lack of commitment in the relationship.

    Some people may be seeking excitement, variety, or attention they feel they’re not getting from their partner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Situational factors, like opportunity or being in the wrong environment at the wrong time, can also play a role.

    Esther Perel, a psychotherapist and author, believes that there’s one thing all of these people have in common though.

    It’s “a state that creeps into many long-term relationships: a feeling of emotional numbness, disconnection, and personal erosion.”

    While you still love your partner, you’ll be equally plagued by feelings that something is missing, she says.

    Studies also show some cheaters get a thrill from sneaking around. Psychologists call it the “cheater’s high” — breaking the rules can give people a weird rush, like they’re getting away with something.

    Infidelity can also trigger dopamine, the brain’s feel-good chemical. The risk of getting caught and the whole forbidden vibe can make the affair feel exciting in the moment.

    No matter what the reasons, it’s not rocket science that engaging in relationships without your partner’s consent will shatter trust and can leave lasting emotional damage.

    Being cheated on causes more than just a broken heart

    One study found that nearly 88% of divorced couples said infidelity played a major role in the end of their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Research has found that being cheated on can cause depression and anxiety. It may also lead to more risky behaviors or unhealthy coping mechanisms.

    And when a partner is pregnant, it can make the impact even worse.

    Relationship conflict or betrayal during pregnancy can increase the risk of depression even more, and negatively affect a woman’s mental health and body image.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Catching a partner cheating can be a huge emotional blow, but some people choose to skip the big confrontation, just like the woman in this story.

    Experts say it’s often because they don’t want the drama, the arguing, the denial, or the cheater trying to twist the story. Instead of getting pulled into all of that, they’d rather step back and protect their peace.

    After a betrayal like that, a lot of people also don’t have the energy for a messy fight.

    But walking away doesn’t mean it doesn’t leave a mark… it can stay with you for a while.

    The important thing to remember, though, is this: cheating says way more about the person who did it than the one who got hurt. Their choice, their mess.

    The woman gave some more info about her situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people shared advice, and suggestions on how to move on

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman shared what decision she took after discovering her husband’s affair

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Gabriel Ponton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous 

    Many people commented in support of the woman

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman gave another update after she decided to separate from her husband

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Miriam Alonso / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous 

    The reactions were a mix of empathy and support

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    relationship

    31

    2

    31

    2

    Ridhima Shukla

    Ridhima Shukla

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Ridhima Shukla

    Ridhima Shukla

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be willing to wager 100% of my assets that the bully/AF sought out OP's husband to start the affair just to bully OP more.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be willing to wager 100% of my assets that the bully/AF sought out OP's husband to start the affair just to bully OP more.

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT