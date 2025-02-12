ADVERTISEMENT

David Ostow may be a stay-at-home dad, but that doesn’t mean he’s traded his iPad for sippy cups entirely—he just has to get a little creative with his cartooning schedule. Between school drop-offs, laundry-folding epiphanies, and sketching on playground benches like a suburban Banksy, he still finds time to turn everyday life into sharp, relatable comics.

Whether he’s getting emotional over corny movies or dodging dark humor in favor of universal chuckles, David’s goal is simple: to make people laugh—ideally loud enough to make them snort their coffee. Because in the world of single-panel comics, that’s basically winning an Oscar.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic illustrating absurdities of the modern world with a monster asking to hide under the bed from a kid talking about Roblox.

    #2

    Parent reassuring child about a hissing radiator, with a snake humorously visible, highlighting modern absurdities through comics.

    #3

    Comic illustrating modern absurdities with a patient on an operating table and doctors discussing network issues humorously.

    #4

    Humorous comic depicting people discussing the unchanged outside world while indoors.

    #5

    Comic of father and son fishing, with dad advising about dreams. Humorous take on the absurdities of the modern world.

    #6

    Humorous comic of a reindeer dressed as a biker with text about recalling a dangerous reindeer.

    #7

    Comic highlighting modern absurdities with "Mansplaniac vs. The Know-It-All" causing chaos in a city.

    #8

    Modern world absurdity comic: family discussing AI Christmas tree.

    #9

    Two men in a kitchen realizing absurdities of modern life, with amusing reflections on photo advertisements on the fridge.

    #10

    Insect couple in a city scene humorously portrays modern world absurdities in comic form.

    #11

    Humorous comic illustrating modern parcel packaging layers with a figure for scale.

    #12

    Humorous comics scene with Santa sitting near a family dining table with takeout, discussing an absurd mix-up.

    #13

    Humorous comic shows a confused Christmas tree next to a table with a menorah and gothic decor, highlighting absurdities.

    #14

    Comic humorously depicting the absurdities of the modern world with two men discussing location sharing in a bar setting.

    #15

    Comic depicting humor in modern life: man holding a guitar in a store, planning to play quietly at home.

    #16

    Humorous comic of two ghost families planning a low-key Friendoween, depicting modern world absurdities.

    Humorous comic showing two ghosts in a suburban street with political signs, capturing absurdities of the modern world.

    #18

    Humorous comic depicting Pac-Man characters in a living room setting, highlighting modern world absurdities.

    #19

    Two kids humorously question Santa's capabilities in a modern comic about absurdities.

    #20

    Comic depicting two men discussing shopping outside a store; humorous take on modern world absurdities.

    #21

    Comic illustrating absurdities of modern world; two angels and a figure discussing dust creation in a humorous setting.

    #22

    Comic illustrating absurdities of the modern world with businessmen and protesters holding conflicting signs.

    #23

    Comic showing a man reading a phone forecast, highlighting the absurdities of the modern world with humor.

    #24

    Humorous comic showing holiday traditions with a person drawing a pentagram, while others stand by a Christmas tree and menorah.

    #25

    Comic of modern world absurdities with Santa, polar bear, and elf stranded on ice in a city river.

    #26

    Humorous comic depicting a therapy session with a humorous caption about referring to someone as "my opponent."

    #27

    Comic illustration showing Halloween trick-or-treaters with humorous text about modern world absurdities.

    #28

    Comic satire of modern life with a parent asking a child to tidy toys in the living room before guests arrive.

    #29

    Humorous comic depicting a valley of disconnected thirteenth floors, illustrating modern world absurdities.

    #30

    Comic depicting the "Headless Horse Man" riding a horse humorously, revealing absurdities of the modern world.

    #31

    Humorous comic depicting a cafe scene with quirky drink orders and customers queuing at the counter.

    #32

    Comic artist humorously depicts modern world absurdity by boarding up doors against canvassers.

