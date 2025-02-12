ADVERTISEMENT

David Ostow may be a stay-at-home dad, but that doesn’t mean he’s traded his iPad for sippy cups entirely—he just has to get a little creative with his cartooning schedule. Between school drop-offs, laundry-folding epiphanies, and sketching on playground benches like a suburban Banksy, he still finds time to turn everyday life into sharp, relatable comics.

Whether he’s getting emotional over corny movies or dodging dark humor in favor of universal chuckles, David’s goal is simple: to make people laugh—ideally loud enough to make them snort their coffee. Because in the world of single-panel comics, that’s basically winning an Oscar.

More info: Instagram | Facebook