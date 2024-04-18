ADVERTISEMENT

David Ostow is a well-known cartoonist who creates funny, single-panel comics about everyday life. He lives in New York City with his wife and two sons, where he finds inspiration in his daily life as a stay-at-home dad.

Ostow has taught himself most of what he knows about drawing, although he studied architecture and took some art classes. His cartoons have appeared in big publications like The New Yorker, The New York Times, and Wired.com. Currently, he's interested in writing and illustrating children's books while continuing to produce his popular comics.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | davidostow.com

#1

Artist Turns Ordinary Everyday Situations Into Funny One-Panel Comics (31 New Pics)

daveostowdraws Report

#2

daveostowdraws Report

#3

daveostowdraws Report

#4

daveostowdraws Report

#5

daveostowdraws Report

andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Presumably that's wine or soft drinks in their glasses. Spirits don't drink spirits ...

#6

daveostowdraws Report

#7

daveostowdraws Report

#8

daveostowdraws Report

#9

daveostowdraws Report

#10

daveostowdraws Report

#11

daveostowdraws Report

andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It turns out that Robin Hood isn't the fine upstanding citizen his P.R. suggests

#12

daveostowdraws Report

#13

daveostowdraws Report

#14

daveostowdraws Report

#15

daveostowdraws Report

andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Show him all the fun things in the world and let him choose. It's his life

#16

daveostowdraws Report

andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Not my fault you can't read Aramaic - give Caesar what he's due and keep the rest"

#17

daveostowdraws Report

#18

daveostowdraws Report

#19

daveostowdraws Report

#20

daveostowdraws Report

andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the political branch who insist that never in human history has there been such a travesty of Justice as this

#21

daveostowdraws Report

#22

daveostowdraws Report

andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Oh, there will be dinosaurs there, Timmy. *Hungry* dinosaurs"

#23

daveostowdraws Report

#24

daveostowdraws Report

andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe the kids are tired of the drama? It's past their bedtime

#25

daveostowdraws Report

andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Step over that fence and we can discuss what you just said"

#26

daveostowdraws Report

#27

daveostowdraws Report

#28

daveostowdraws Report

#29

daveostowdraws Report

#30

daveostowdraws Report

