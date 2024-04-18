ADVERTISEMENT

David Ostow is a well-known cartoonist who creates funny, single-panel comics about everyday life. He lives in New York City with his wife and two sons, where he finds inspiration in his daily life as a stay-at-home dad.

Ostow has taught himself most of what he knows about drawing, although he studied architecture and took some art classes. His cartoons have appeared in big publications like The New Yorker, The New York Times, and Wired.com. Currently, he's interested in writing and illustrating children's books while continuing to produce his popular comics.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | davidostow.com