30 Humorous One-Panel Comics By David Ostow To Lift Your Spirits (New Pics)
David Ostow is a well-known cartoonist who creates funny, single-panel comics about everyday life. He lives in New York City with his wife and two sons, where he finds inspiration in his daily life as a stay-at-home dad.
Ostow has taught himself most of what he knows about drawing, although he studied architecture and took some art classes. His cartoons have appeared in big publications like The New Yorker, The New York Times, and Wired.com. Currently, he's interested in writing and illustrating children's books while continuing to produce his popular comics.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | davidostow.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Presumably that's wine or soft drinks in their glasses. Spirits don't drink spirits ...
It turns out that Robin Hood isn't the fine upstanding citizen his P.R. suggests
Show him all the fun things in the world and let him choose. It's his life
"Not my fault you can't read Aramaic - give Caesar what he's due and keep the rest"
And the political branch who insist that never in human history has there been such a travesty of Justice as this
"Oh, there will be dinosaurs there, Timmy. *Hungry* dinosaurs"
Maybe the kids are tired of the drama? It's past their bedtime