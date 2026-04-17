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If you like humor that feels both effortless and sharply observant, Dave Coverly’s Speed Bump comics are an easy favorite. Known for his long-running single-panel series, Coverly has a knack for turning ordinary moments into something unexpectedly funny, whether he’s poking at human behavior, animals, relationships, history, or the strange routines of modern life.

What makes these comics stand out is how much they do with so little. The setups are simple, but the punchlines arrive with that signature Coverly twist: smart, surprising, and just absurd enough to linger for a second before the laugh fully lands. It’s a style that has earned his work a place in publications like The New Yorker, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

Scroll further to see another selection of his witty, offbeat, and wonderfully clever cartoons, and don’t forget to vote on your favorites.

More info: Instagram | speedbump.com | nobleworkscards.com | nobleworkscards.com | woodmansterne.com | calendars.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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    Paul C.
    Paul C.
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    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or in Keir Starmers words, "why didn't someone tell me Mandleson was a bit dodgy?"

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