Who says science is boring? Rosemary Mosco proves otherwise with her comic series that combines humor with fascinating facts about birds, animals, and the natural world. The creator turns various wildlife behaviors into clever cartoons, making science fun, approachable, and surprisingly relatable.

As she once summed up during our interview, she described her work in three simple words: “Nature is astonishing.” From curious bird habits to the oddities of the animal kingdom, Rosemary captures it all with warmth and humor.

So if you enjoy laughing while learning something new about the world around us, scroll down to check out her latest comics.

More info: Instagram | rosemarymosco.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | x.com | patreon.com