Who says science is boring? Rosemary Mosco proves otherwise with her comic series that combines humor with fascinating facts about birds, animals, and the natural world. The creator turns various wildlife behaviors into clever cartoons, making science fun, approachable, and surprisingly relatable.

As she once summed up during our interview, she described her work in three simple words: “Nature is astonishing.” From curious bird habits to the oddities of the animal kingdom, Rosemary captures it all with warmth and humor.

So if you enjoy laughing while learning something new about the world around us, scroll down to check out her latest comics.

More info: Instagram | rosemarymosco.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | x.com | patreon.com

#1

Woman driving at night through a forest road in a comic panel from playful nature and wildlife artwork series.
rosemarymosco Report

    #2

    Cartoon showing a person flying with birds, illustrating playful comics about funny nature and wildlife moments.
    rosemarymosco Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing bird watchers excited about spotting a rare bird and people humorously running from it with laser eyes.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #4

    Yellow bird cartoon character with speech bubble showing playful comics about nature and wildlife humor.
    rosemarymosco Report

    #5

    Playful comic of a puffin showing the funny side of nature and wildlife with humorous speech bubbles.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #6

    Comic showing playful illustrations of northern cardinals with juvenile, adult male, adult female, and spooky molting stages in nature and wildlife.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #7

    Playful comic illustrating funny side of nature and wildlife with a cute puppy and fuzzy moth comparison.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #8

    Comic illustration showing playful bird sounds from thrush, wren, warbler, and heron, highlighting nature and wildlife humor.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #9

    Comic panel showing animal footprints in snow with text about an American Red Squirrel in playful wildlife artwork.
    rosemarymosco Report

    #10

    Playful comic panels featuring a robin giving humorous springtime advice about nature and wildlife behaviors.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #11

    Playful comic showing a person sitting on a rock in a swamp with a message about being swamped in nature and wildlife.
    rosemarymosco Report

    #12

    Playful comic featuring a robin as a sign of spring, highlighting the funny side of nature and wildlife.
    rosemarymosco Report

    #13

    Playful comics depicting migratory warblers with funny descriptions showing the humorous side of nature and wildlife.
    rosemarymosco Report

    #14

    Playful comic illustrating humorous misheard bird names with cartoons of nature and wildlife by an artist.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #15

    Comic panels featuring a playful American Toad delivering witty woodland wisdom in a nature and wildlife comic style.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #16

    Definition of polymorphism in a playful comic style illustrating a nature and wildlife concept by an artist.
    rosemarymosco Report

    #17

    Bird photography tips comic showing a colorful bird on a branch with lighting and focus advice for wildlife.
    rosemarymosco Report

    #18

    Playful comics showing the funny side of nature and wildlife through humorous bird photography scenarios.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #19

    Cartoon of a person in a forest with text about looking for a tiny part of the universe, playful comics on nature and wildlife.
    rosemarymosco Report

    #20

    Illustrated comic showing differences between two birds, highlighting playful nature and wildlife in a fun artistic style.
    rosemarymosco Report

    #21

    Playful comic of a nuthatch bird humorously interacting with nuts, highlighting the funny side of nature and wildlife.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #22

    Definition of loafing in playful comics showing the funny side of nature and wildlife by an artist.
    rosemarymosco Report

    #23

    Illustration of playful comics showing confusing fall warblers with a humorous nature and wildlife theme by an artist.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #24

    Playful comic strip showing humorous interaction between a birdwatcher and birds, highlighting nature and wildlife comedy.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #25

    Playful comic of a bird at a pond showing the funny side of nature and wildlife with humorous storytelling.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #26

    Comic panels showing playful wildlife traits of a Canada Goose, highlighting funny nature and wildlife humor by this artist

    rosemarymosco Report

    #27

    Playful comic comparing wild rabbit and Easter Bunny with funny nature and wildlife facts illustration.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #28

    Playful comics depicting the funny side of nature and wildlife featuring a cardinal bird and humorous human reactions.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #29

    Illustration of playful comics showing different funny types of moths, highlighting nature and wildlife humor.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #30

    Two people joke about birdwatching in a playful comic highlighting the funny side of nature and wildlife.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #31

    Flowchart explaining how to care for a baby songbird found out of the nest, with playful nature and wildlife comic style.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #32

    Playful comics depicting humorous wildlife scenes with birds and funny nature-inspired captions by the artist.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #33

    Playful comic illustration showing funny wildlife migrations of songbirds, insects, hawks, and garden snails in nature.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #34

    Illustration of playful comics showing funny types of mushrooms with humor and wildlife nature elements.

    rosemarymosco Report

