If you think science and fun don’t mix, Rosemary Mosco’s comics will prove you wrong! The creator of this comic series turns interesting and often quirky facts about birds and nature into hilarious strips that make biology feel light and accessible.

As the illustrator shared with us when asked to describe her work in just three words: “Nature is astonishing.” Rosemary’s comics capture funny bird behaviors and explore the oddities of wildlife. Her love for nature began in childhood, spending hours exploring the outdoors in Ottawa, Canada.

With that in mind, if you love to laugh while learning fun facts about the world around us, get ready to explore a selection of her latest strips and read our interview with the artist!

More info: Instagram | rosemarymosco.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | x.com | patreon.com

#1

Comic featuring a pigeon discussing humorous moments in nature, focusing on electric energy benefits and climate change.

rosemarymosco Report

    #2

    Comic strip by an artist depicting humorous moments in nature with talking birds experiencing spooky scenarios.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #3

    Comics of humorous moments in nature featuring birds with funny implied names.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #4

    Comic depicting birds humorously encountering the aurora borealis during flight, featuring lighthearted dialogue and nature elements.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #5

    Comic showing humorous moments in nature with a lynx searching for grouse, illustrating snow roosting behavior.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #6

    Comic strip showing humorous moments in nature with pigeons explaining reasons for poorly built nests.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #7

    Comics illustrating humorous moments in nature with eco-friendly tips on cooking, heating, driving, and using solar energy.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #8

    Comic strip illustrating humorous moments in nature with wood frogs mistaking various objects for mates.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #9

    Comics depicting humorous moments in nature, comparing love to bogs, slime molds, limestone, gulls, horseshoe crabs, and cycles.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #10

    Comic art depicting humorous moments in nature with roses, violets, hydnora plants, and hearts.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #11

    Comic of a peregrine falcon humorously depicting traits and behaviors in nature.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #12

    Comic illustration of birds discussing electric living and climate decisions. Humorous nature moment with colorful musical notes.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #13

    Comic depicting humorous moments in nature with a bird reacting to its noisy nest of chicks.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #14

    Comic strip with birds at a feeder, sharing humorous moments in nature.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #15

    Humorous nature comic showing different duck species combined into a "best duck" with comedic labels.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #16

    Comic depicting humorous conversations with animals, featuring a frog, seagull, caterpillar, snake, bird, and spider.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #17

    Comic depicting humorous nature moments: a peaceful scene changes to one full of wildlife when the camera is forgotten.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #18

    Comic of a wild turkey humorously showcasing its snood, with playful dialogue in four panels.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #19

    Comic depicting humorous moments in nature with a songbird on a branch.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #20

    Comic depicting humorous moments in nature with a goose stretching its neck in different ways.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #21

    Comics depicting humorous moments in nature with illustrated ducks and birds, featuring unique traits and amusing labels.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #22

    Comics depicting humorous moments in nature, showcasing birds through the four seasons in a playful illustration.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #23

    Comic depicting humorous moments in nature with various animals sharing funny, spooky thoughts.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #24

    Comic depicting humorous nature moments with biological Halloween theme, featuring moths, birds, and skeletons.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #25

    Humorous nature comics featuring birds interacting with pumpkins for Halloween.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #26

    Comic of a yellow-rumped warbler humorously highlighting nature's seasonal changes with a playful rhyme.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #27

    Comic illustration comparing North American Racer and Eastern Ratsnake with humorous descriptions of each snake.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #28

    Humorous comics about nature depict differences between a common raven and an American crow through feathers, tails, and sounds.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #29

    Humorous comic of pigeons discussing their past and the idea of swallowing a whole bagel, depicting funny moments in nature.

    rosemarymosco Report

    #30

    Comic of turkeys humorously interacting in nature, with speech bubbles depicting their conversation.

    rosemarymosco Report

