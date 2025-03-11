ADVERTISEMENT

If you think science and fun don’t mix, Rosemary Mosco’s comics will prove you wrong! The creator of this comic series turns interesting and often quirky facts about birds and nature into hilarious strips that make biology feel light and accessible.

As the illustrator shared with us when asked to describe her work in just three words: “Nature is astonishing.” Rosemary’s comics capture funny bird behaviors and explore the oddities of wildlife. Her love for nature began in childhood, spending hours exploring the outdoors in Ottawa, Canada.

With that in mind, if you love to laugh while learning fun facts about the world around us, get ready to explore a selection of her latest strips and read our interview with the artist!

