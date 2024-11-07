ADVERTISEMENT

When life gets you down, sometimes all you need is something utterly ridiculous to make you smile.

I'm an artist, and I create funny, witty cartoons that are just as relatable as they are weird. I pair deadpan humor with a simplistic style to create illustrations that make you laugh.

Unclench your jaw and enjoy some of my new artwork below!

More info: Instagram | amiiillustrates.com | Facebook | x.com