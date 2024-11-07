ADVERTISEMENT

When life gets you down, sometimes all you need is something utterly ridiculous to make you smile.

I'm an artist, and I create funny, witty cartoons that are just as relatable as they are weird. I pair deadpan humor with a simplistic style to create illustrations that make you laugh.

Unclench your jaw and enjoy some of my new artwork below!

More info: Instagram | amiiillustrates.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Amii James
I always start my illustrations with a joke or idea. I keep a page in my Notes app on my phone where I jot down silly thoughts or ideas that I think are worth remembering. I was inspired to do this after learning about David Shrigley’s “to draw list,” where he keeps a list of ideas so that he is prepared to create when he sits down at his desk. My Notes app is packed with nonsense and nuggets of ridiculousness that would have been forgotten if I hadn’t quickly noted them down.

I either have a visual in mind immediately (those are my favorite types of ideas—the faster I have the idea and create the comic, the more I tend to like it), or I have to stew on it for a few days, weeks, or even months. I’m always cautious not to force an idea. If I can’t find a way to keep it simple, then I won’t create it yet.
#2

Amii James
#3

Amii James
Humor unites people in a way that I don’t think is spoken about enough. I create my work with the intention of appealing to people who don’t typically engage with art. You don’t have to know anything about the art world to enjoy my work; you just have to be human. In doing this, my work is known and spread among every type of person imaginable, from your local butcher to celebrities. How wonderful is it that we can all laugh at the same playful silliness?
#4

Amii James
#5

Amii James
The swear words, and all dialogue in my work for that matter, occur completely naturally. I create my comics exactly how I would say them myself. The deadpan expression, dry tone, and blunt comments reflect how I talk and joke in real life, so when I’m writing the dialogue, I just write whatever comes naturally. I think this realness, accompanied by the very cartoony, minimalistic style, makes for eyebrow-raising work that is unexpected yet somehow completely relatable.

#6

Amii James
#7

Amii James
#8

Amii James
#9

Amii James
#10

Amii James
#11

Amii James
#12

Amii James
#13

Amii James
#14

Amii James
#15

Amii James
#16

Amii James
#17

Amii James
#18

Amii James
#19

Amii James
#20

Amii James
