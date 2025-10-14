ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a student, sharing an apartment with friends, or just looking for something relatable online, this comic series is for you. Today, we’d like to introduce you to Irham Wisesa, the artist behind ‘Aul Irwis Comics,’ who creates slice-of-life stories filled with wit, humor, and a touch of absurdity.

The series follows a group of housemates as they navigate everyday situations that often spiral into hilariously unexpected moments. If you’re curious to discover more of Irham’s work, keep scrolling down!

More info: Instagram | irhamwisesa.wordpress.com | aulirwis.tumblr.com | youtube.com | reddit.com

    Illustration capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends, showing bedtime struggles, TV, and sleeping arrangements.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing the chaos of sharing a mattress with a cat, capturing the humor of living with friends at home.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic strip illustrating the chaos of sharing a home with friends through humorous roommate interactions.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends, including money issues and constant reminders.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Two friends discussing chaotic home sharing while searching online for affordable furniture in a comic-style illustration.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Illustration showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends through a portable item causing humorous confusion.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic strip showing characters navigating the chaos of sharing a home with friends and managing social plans.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic strip illustrating the chaos of sharing a home with friends through playful gaming and lively conversation.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic-style artwork showing friends running and exercising in a park, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends as a character finds their bike missing and a note explaining the mess.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic strip showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends, featuring characters discussing buying a new sofa-bed.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels depicting the chaos of sharing a home with friends, focusing on a mattress dispute between two roommates.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels depicting chaotic scenes of two friends running and chasing each other, illustrating the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing two friends in a chaotic situation, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Two friends navigating a chaotic situation outside a burning building, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Cartoon showing chaotic moments of friends sharing a home, including risky stunts and humorous mishaps at night.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing chaotic scenes of a character catching fire and friends reacting, capturing the chaos of sharing a home.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Two friends having a heartfelt conversation in a messy home, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic scene showing characters in a chaotic shared home discussing medical bills, couch space, and household tensions with friends.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing a chaotic and humorous interaction between friends sharing a home and school life.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Two friends share a chaotic home kitchen, discussing dates and movies while cooking and pouring drinks.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing the chaos of sharing a home, with friends debating movies and personal quirks at the dining table.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing friends meeting to watch a movie, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends in an animated style.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing a person navigating the chaos of sharing a home with friends, using a phone in a restroom.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing friends in a movie theater illustrating the chaos of sharing a home through candid conversations and distractions.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Animated comic panels showing the chaos of sharing popcorn and space while watching a movie with a friend.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Two friends share a chaotic moment at a table, struggling to connect while distracted by their phones in a shared home.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing a chaotic argument between friends at a restaurant and one checking bets on a phone, capturing home-sharing chaos.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic illustration showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends through a heated conversation about betting losses.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing characters in chaotic conversations and daily life scenes, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing friends in a chaotic home scene with tense and humorous interactions about shared living.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic strip showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends through a tense and distracted character using a phone.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic depicting the chaos of sharing a home with friends, showing funny moments of roommate struggles and apartment hunting.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Two friends with luggage stand near a reflective sculpture, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends in a comic style.

    Image credits: aulirwis

    Comic panels showing characters experiencing the chaos and awkward moments of sharing a home with friends.

    Image credits: aulirwis

