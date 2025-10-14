ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a student, sharing an apartment with friends, or just looking for something relatable online, this comic series is for you. Today, we’d like to introduce you to Irham Wisesa, the artist behind ‘Aul Irwis Comics,’ who creates slice-of-life stories filled with wit, humor, and a touch of absurdity.

The series follows a group of housemates as they navigate everyday situations that often spiral into hilariously unexpected moments. If you’re curious to discover more of Irham’s work, keep scrolling down!

More info: Instagram | irhamwisesa.wordpress.com | aulirwis.tumblr.com | youtube.com | reddit.com

Illustration capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends, showing bedtime struggles, TV, and sleeping arrangements.

Image credits: aulirwis

Comic panels showing the chaos of sharing a mattress with a cat, capturing the humor of living with friends at home.

Comic strip illustrating the chaos of sharing a home with friends through humorous roommate interactions.

Comic panels showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends, including money issues and constant reminders.

Two friends discussing chaotic home sharing while searching online for affordable furniture in a comic-style illustration.

Illustration showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends through a portable item causing humorous confusion.

Comic strip showing characters navigating the chaos of sharing a home with friends and managing social plans.

Comic strip illustrating the chaos of sharing a home with friends through playful gaming and lively conversation.

Comic-style artwork showing friends running and exercising in a park, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

Comic showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends as a character finds their bike missing and a note explaining the mess.

Comic strip showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends, featuring characters discussing buying a new sofa-bed.

Comic panels depicting the chaos of sharing a home with friends, focusing on a mattress dispute between two roommates.

Comic panels depicting chaotic scenes of two friends running and chasing each other, illustrating the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

Comic panels showing two friends in a chaotic situation, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

Two friends navigating a chaotic situation outside a burning building, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

Cartoon showing chaotic moments of friends sharing a home, including risky stunts and humorous mishaps at night.

Comic panels showing chaotic scenes of a character catching fire and friends reacting, capturing the chaos of sharing a home.

Two friends having a heartfelt conversation in a messy home, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

Comic scene showing characters in a chaotic shared home discussing medical bills, couch space, and household tensions with friends.

Comic panels showing a chaotic and humorous interaction between friends sharing a home and school life.

Two friends share a chaotic home kitchen, discussing dates and movies while cooking and pouring drinks.

Comic panels showing the chaos of sharing a home, with friends debating movies and personal quirks at the dining table.

Comic panels showing friends meeting to watch a movie, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends in an animated style.

Comic panels showing a person navigating the chaos of sharing a home with friends, using a phone in a restroom.

Comic panels showing friends in a movie theater illustrating the chaos of sharing a home through candid conversations and distractions.

Animated comic panels showing the chaos of sharing popcorn and space while watching a movie with a friend.

Two friends share a chaotic moment at a table, struggling to connect while distracted by their phones in a shared home.

Comic panels showing a chaotic argument between friends at a restaurant and one checking bets on a phone, capturing home-sharing chaos.

Comic illustration showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends through a heated conversation about betting losses.

Comic panels showing characters in chaotic conversations and daily life scenes, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends.

Comic panels showing friends in a chaotic home scene with tense and humorous interactions about shared living.

Comic strip showing the chaos of sharing a home with friends through a tense and distracted character using a phone.

Comic depicting the chaos of sharing a home with friends, showing funny moments of roommate struggles and apartment hunting.

Two friends with luggage stand near a reflective sculpture, capturing the chaos of sharing a home with friends in a comic style.

Comic panels showing characters experiencing the chaos and awkward moments of sharing a home with friends.

