Library Comic is a webcomic about life in and around a library, created by Gene Ambaum, Willow Payne, Pat Coleman, and Chris Hallbeck. It focuses on the small, strange, and sometimes funny moments that come with working in public service.

With simple drawings and thoughtful writing, the comic captures the quirks of library work, from odd customer requests to behind-the-scenes staff conversations. The series finds humor in the everyday, making it easy for readers, especially library workers, to nod and say, “That’s exactly how it is.”

