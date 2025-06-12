ADVERTISEMENT

Library Comic is a webcomic about life in and around a library, created by Gene Ambaum, Willow Payne, Pat Coleman, and Chris Hallbeck. It focuses on the small, strange, and sometimes funny moments that come with working in public service.

With simple drawings and thoughtful writing, the comic captures the quirks of library work, from odd customer requests to behind-the-scenes staff conversations. The series finds humor in the everyday, making it easy for readers, especially library workers, to nod and say, “That’s exactly how it is.”

More info: Instagram | librarycomic.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

Two women at a library counter in a comic illustrating humorous interactions typical of working at a library.

    #2

    Library comic shows a humorous exchange highlighting what it’s like to work at a library with awkward customer service moments.

    #3

    Library comic shows two staff debating a cosplay hat, highlighting humor in what it’s like to work at a library.

    #4

    Library comic showing a librarian humorously interacting with a patron asking about books and Netflix.

    #5

    Library comic showing a humorous interaction between library staff and an upset customer at the service desk.

    #6

    Library comic showing a conversation between a man and a library assistant with humorous misunderstandings.

    #7

    Comic depicting library staff discussing books in a humorous scene illustrating work life in a library setting.

    #8

    Library comic shows humorous interaction with librarian carefully handing over scissors while ensuring safety at the library counter.

    #9

    Two people debating over a book at a library counter in a comedic library comic about working at a library.

    #10

    Library comic panel showing humorous interactions about hugging and awkward moments working at a library.

    #11

    Library comic showing humorous moments about working at a library with scissors and protecting library materials.

    #12

    Library comic panels showing characters discussing helping young people and books in a humorous library work setting.

    #13

    Two men humorously discuss managing teens and rules at a little free library in a library comic about working at a library.

    #14

    Library comic showing a frustrated librarian refusing to recommend books, capturing funny work library moments.

    #15

    Library comic showing a humorous exchange between a librarian and a patron about choosing the right calculus book.

    #16

    Library comic showing a librarian reading to kids, setting examples, and humorously explaining library work life.

    #17

    Two library workers humorously discuss preparing a bug out bag with books and a book light in a library comic.

    #18

    Two men in a humorous library comic, one wearing a books are for losers shirt, discussing book preferences.

    #19

    Library comic shows a librarian politely interrupting teenagers misusing an elevator near the library entrance.

    #20

    Library comic shows a librarian using their powers to enforce rules while humorously interacting with a library visitor.

    #21

    Comic scene from library comic showing a staff member helping a visitor carry heavy bags, highlighting library work humor.

    #22

    Library comic showing two characters discussing a disgusting book, humorously depicting what it's like to work at a library.

    #23

    Two cartoon library workers discuss a book's unusual smell, humorously depicting life working at a library.

    #24

    Library comic showing a humorous conversation about climate change and peanut butter preferences at a library counter.

    #25

    Library comic showing a humorous interaction between a librarian and a patron about summer reading rewards.

    #26

    Library comic shows two characters humorously discussing a controversial book amid rows of library shelves.

    #27

    Library comic showing a humorous exchange between a librarian and a patron about what a book is about.

    #28

    Library comic panel showing a humorous interaction between a librarian and a patron about borrowing scissors at the library counter.

    #29

    Library comic showing a humorous exchange between a librarian and a patron about book recommendations at a library.

    #30

    Library comic character humorously reflects on a matte finish book while interacting with a library visitor at the counter.

    #31

    Library comic depicting a customer trying to file a complaint and a witty response about library customer service.

    #32

    Library comic shows humorous moments of library work with a ghostly figure representing past library conditions.

    #33

    Comic strip from library comic showing a ghost of the library founder and staff discussing library rules humorously.

    #34

    Library comic showing a humorous interaction with a ghost, dressed in coat and tie, about haunting librarians.

    #35

    Library comic showing humorous dialogue about books, downloading versus real books, and the quirks of working in a library.

    #36

    Library comic showing a librarian explaining how to use a self checkout machine to a library visitor with humor.

    #37

    Library comic panels showing humorous staff interactions and challenges faced while working at a library checkout desk.

    #38

    Library comic showing a humorous interaction at a library desk highlighting the challenges of working in a library setting.

    #39

    Library comic shows two workers debating ebooks vs paper books, humorously capturing what it's like to work at a library.

    #40

    Library comic showing humorous interaction between a librarian and a confused patron using random keywords.

    #41

    Library comic shows humorous interaction at library desk about restroom use and policy enforcement.

    #42

    Library comic scene showing a man holding a restroom sign, humorously depicting what it’s like to work at a library.

    #43

    Library comic showing a humorous interaction between a librarian and a patron about finding a book on a crowded shelf.

    #44

    Two library workers humorously discuss surveillance and noisy patrons in a library comic about working at a library.

    #45

    Library comic showing a humorous interaction between a librarian and a patron about checking out a book.

    #46

    Library comic panel showing a humorous conversation between a librarian and a visitor at the service desk.

    #47

    Library comic shows humorous scene of a child asking about babies with help from a librarian at work in a library.

    #48

    Library comic showing a conversation about cleaning and handling diet soda cans at work in a library.

    #49

    Comic showing two people at a slow printer station, humorously depicting what it’s like to work at a library.

    #50

    Two librarians in a comic strip humorously discussing library work and dress code among bookshelves.

