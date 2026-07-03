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If you've ever wondered what an egg thinks about its future, how a pigeon experiences city life, or what artificial intelligence might say if it developed a sense of humor, chances are Herta Burbė has already turned the idea into a comic. The Lithuanian illustrator has built a body of work where almost anything can become a character. Rather than relying on recurring protagonists, she gives personalities to animals, plants, everyday objects, historical figures, and abstract concepts, creating self-contained stories that are often as unpredictable as they are amusing.

Burbė's comics often begin with an observation, a familiar habit, a social norm, or an everyday object, and then push that idea just far enough to expose its hidden absurdity. One strip might reimagine prehistoric life, the next gives a flower an opinion, while another explores modern life through the eyes of a cat or a planet. The subjects constantly change, but the underlying approach remains the same: finding fresh ways to look at things most of us have stopped noticing.

Scroll down, enjoy the laughs, and let us know which comic made you smile the most!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | hertaburbe.com | patreon.com | amazon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A comic by Herta Burbė showing an AI robot's nose growing like Pinocchio as it claims not to lie, reaching the moon.

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etcetera5 avatar
43Duckies
43Duckies
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh nowadays AI programs will tell you straight up that you shouldn't rely on them; they all (or mostly) added disclosures telling people to verify any information they receive, because the tech companies want to stave off any attempts to regulate them. But users don't care. Many, many users don't even read over what the bot spits out before copy-and-pasting it.

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    Herta Burbė comics and illustrations: a crab therapist listening to a fish complaining about wishes.

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    #3

    Herta Burbe comic: two broken cookie halves on a couch, one asking a walking cookie with missing pieces if it found its soulmate.

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    Herta Burbe comic: two bees discussing a conspiracy theory about humans stealing their honey from a beehive.

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    A comic by Herta Burbė depicting pigeons admiring their 'gorgeous' baby, which is actually a seagull.

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    #12

    Herta Burbe comic: a potato claiming to be an ancient god, later shown being harvested by people.

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    #13

    A comic illustration by Herta Burbė where two cats react to a poster about the oldest true mammal, resembling a mouse.

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    Herta Burbe illustration: an egg walks in the rain, takes off its cap, and sees a crack in the mirror.

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    Herta Burbė comic illustration: A person transforms into a bear to escape office stress and hibernate in a den.

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    Herta Burbė comic illustration: Planets debate sending 'parasites' to Pluto for re-education, in a space scene.

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    A comic by Herta Burbė showing a woman bringing a cat to a clinic where it is cloned by robots.

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    #19

    A comic illustration by Herta Burbė of two rust monsters in a restaurant ordering cold weapons for lunch.

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    #20

    Herta Burbė comics and illustrations: vampires looking at a book titled Blood Type Diet.

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    #21

    Herta Burbė comic: A crocodile with a saw stands in water next to a no-swimming sign.

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    #22

    Herta Burbė comic illustration: Cats and dogs in a debate, with thought bubbles showing sad and happy faces.

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    #23

    Herta Burbe illustration: two aliens discussing catching natives by building a trap with a bar sign.

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    #24

    A comic illustration by Herta Burbė depicting architectural columns getting their hair styled at a salon.

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    #25

    Herta Burbė comics illustration of a beaver surrounded by chewed pencils at work, brightening your day.

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    #26

    Herta Burbė comics illustration of angels dropping halos creating crop circles, brightening your day.

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    #27

    Herta Burbė comics illustration about a man who loves pig banks, brightening your day.

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    #28

    Herta Burbė illustration: A robotic dog looking at a statue of a howling wolf, a modern take on art.

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    #29

    A comic illustration by Herta Burbė showing an angel transforming their halo into an infinity symbol.

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    #30

    A comic illustration by Herta Burbė featuring three ticks, one comically engorged, with a speech bubble about visiting grandma.

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    #31

    A comic illustration by Herta Burbė depicting Hansel and Gretel asking a witch doctor about an MRI machine, which is an oven.

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    #32

    Herta Burbė comics and illustrations: a man choosing a different path than others, finding an apple core, then joining the crowd.

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    #33

    Herta Burbe comic about a man asking AI to do his job, then getting replaced, from daily comics and illustrations.

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    #34

    Herta Burbe illustration showing a cup, plate, and picture frame at the beach, part of daily comics and illustrations.

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    #35

    Herta Burbe cartoon about a mother working from home while her baby plays, illustrating daily comics and illustrations.

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    #36

    A comic by Herta Burbė showing cats admiring a lion as their ancestor, then shaming a monkey ancestor.

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    #37

    A comic illustration by Herta Burbė showing a tick falling into a bowl of soup, then a person trying to eat it.

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    #38

    Herta Burbė comics illustration of angels comparing halo sizes, brightening your day.

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    #39

    A comic illustration by Herta Burbė of two sheep in therapy, one acting as a therapist, the other as a patient.

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    #40

    A comic illustration by Herta Burbė showing a dog imagining a house and garden under a shower, while a cat looks on.

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    #41

    Herta Burbė comic: Eggs accusing another egg of being a witch because it is not drowning in water.

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    #42

    Herta Burbė illustration: Rapunzel in a tower, with a man ascending her long hair in a humorous twist.

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    #43

    Herta Burbė comics and illustrations: two police socks interrogating another sock at a computer.

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    #44

    Herta Burbė comics and illustrations: a whale tries to return to land, needing help from people.

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    #45

    Herta Burbė comics and illustrations: cavemen struggle with a small woolly mammoth.

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    #46

    Herta Burbė comics and illustrations: a woman surrounded by colorful problems, some new, some old.

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    #47

    Herta Burbė comic: A man questions the fish in his soup, imagining a mermaid brushing her hair.

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    #48

    Herta Burbė comics and illustrations: a large robot sheep with two small robot lambs.

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    Herta Burbė comics and illustrations: a sheep cloning laboratory mishap.

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    #50

    Herta Burbė comics and illustrations: a wizard using magic to turn tree sap into a frothy drink.

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