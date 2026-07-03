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If you've ever wondered what an egg thinks about its future, how a pigeon experiences city life, or what artificial intelligence might say if it developed a sense of humor, chances are Herta Burbė has already turned the idea into a comic. The Lithuanian illustrator has built a body of work where almost anything can become a character. Rather than relying on recurring protagonists, she gives personalities to animals, plants, everyday objects, historical figures, and abstract concepts, creating self-contained stories that are often as unpredictable as they are amusing.

Burbė's comics often begin with an observation, a familiar habit, a social norm, or an everyday object, and then push that idea just far enough to expose its hidden absurdity. One strip might reimagine prehistoric life, the next gives a flower an opinion, while another explores modern life through the eyes of a cat or a planet. The subjects constantly change, but the underlying approach remains the same: finding fresh ways to look at things most of us have stopped noticing.

Scroll down, enjoy the laughs, and let us know which comic made you smile the most!

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