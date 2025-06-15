Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hugh Jackman Hit With Humiliating Setback Amid Divorce From Deborra-Lee
Hugh Jackman performing on stage with microphone, showing emotion amid divorce setback news.
Celebrities, News

Hugh Jackman Hit With Humiliating Setback Amid Divorce From Deborra-Lee

Australian star Hugh Jackman is having a hard time selling seats for his upcoming show in the U.S.

The 56-year-old will appear solo in his Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love concert on June 21. The upcoming act is part of a series that has been running on select weekends since January this year and is planned to continue until October.

Highlights
  • Hugh Jackman’s tickets are selling for as low as $20 after Ringo Starr charges $600.
  • Fans' disinterest became apparent after his wife Debora Lee Furness filed for divorce.
  • Debora Lee later claimed she felt betrayed as Hugh Jackman had a secret relationship with Sutton Foster.

The lack of interest persists despite the low-priced tickets for the show.

These observations, making their rounds in the media, come less than a month after his wife Deborah Lee Furness (69) filed for divorce, prompting speculation that the split is having an impact on Jackman’s popularity.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    The show is a week away, and there are still hundreds of seats open

    Hugh Jackman holding microphone during performance, wearing grey vest and white shirt, amid divorce setback news.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty

    One indicator of fans’ lack of enthusiasm for the upcoming show that will take place at the Radio City Music Hall, in Midtown Manhattan, is the ticket prices.

    According to a report by the Daily Mail, their prices have dropped as low as $20 in some cases.

    Hugh Jackman standing and clapping in front of a theater marquee featuring his name in bold letters.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Also testifying to the lacklustre around the recently separated star, reports indicate that there are still “hundreds” of seats that need to be filled—especially in the orchestra section of the auditorium where spots are more expensive.

    At current prices, individuals can pay as little as $86 for the show on Friday (June 20), $79 for the matinee performance on Saturday, followed by the lower still $62 evening show.

    Tickets at the same venue for Ringo Starr recently sold for $600 each

    The biggest bargain can be found on StubHub, a ticket vendor selling mezzanine-level seats at $20 apiece. 

    But not everybody is having the same run of luck. Ringo Starr, for example, and his “All-Starr Band,” threw their concert on June 13, and their seats were sold out. In fact, there was such a large demand that ticket vendors could afford to hike prices as high as $600 each.

    Some are speculating that the low ticket sales are the result of his divorce

    Hugh Jackman and a woman posing indoors, dressed in black, relating to Hugh Jackman setback amid divorce news.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    To some, these are the effects of Jackman’s private life spilling into the public. On May 23, Jackman’s wife of 27 years, Deborah Lee Furness, filed for divorce in New York.

    Although the two had been apart since September 2023, the 69-year-old hinted that she had not been treated fairly.

    Hugh Jackman smiling with a woman against a city skyline at night amid divorce setback news

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    In a May 27, 2025, statement (three days after she filed for divorce) to the Daily Mail, she said: 

    “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

    Jackman and Furness separated in 2023 on amicable terms

    Notably, Furness’s missive was a departure from the tone she and Jackman used when they decided to split in 2023.

    “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the two said in a statement shared with PEOPLE on September 15, 2023.

    Hugh Jackman in a dark suit standing near a subway map, reflecting light, amid divorce setback rumors.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

    Not long after, the word leaked that Jackman had found himself another partner.

    Sutton Foster and Jackman have been hanging around each other for more than a decade

    Hugh Jackman speaking animatedly at a music stand, showing expressive hand gestures and casual attire indoors.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    On January 6 this year, Hugh Jackman announced that he and Sutton Foster (who were seen together as early as December 2008) were in a relationship.

    The two attended functions together intermittently for a while until Foster divorced her husband, Ted Griffin, in 2024.

    Sources at the time claimed that it was due to her relationship with the Wolverine star.

    A month later, the rumor made headlines when US Weeklyreported  an insider saying: “A lot of people on Broadway knew [about the reason for the divorce], and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people.”

    Hugh and Sutton finally went public with their relationship in early January this year. They were spotted holding hands in California on a night out.

    Insiders think that this divorce could be a messy one

    Hugh Jackman dressed in a vest and shirt holding a water bottle while opening a door backstage at an event.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    As a nod to Furness’s ill feelings, insiders say the separation could get hostile.

    “Because there was no prenup, and he made a fortune during their marriage, this divorce is not going to be cut and dry. It may even get messy because the stakes are high,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying.

    Comment by Nana Sheridan expressing that Hugh Jackman is nothing without Deborra amid divorce setback.

    Comment from Vicki Louise about Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee amid divorce, noting she was a rising star before him.

    Comment by Leanne Hutchinson saying they are moving out amid Hugh Jackman divorce from Deborra-Lee.

    Comment on Hugh Jackman hit with humiliating setback amid divorce from Deborra-Lee, discussing their separate lives and fame.

    Comment by Taryn McDonald about marriages breaking up and couples handling it maturely in a social media post.

    Comment from Sue Groen in a social media post discussing Hugh Jackman amid divorce from Deborra-Lee.

    Comment by Julie Davies Was Allinson on a social media platform discussing a personal topic related to Hugh Jackman.

    Hugh Jackman facing humiliating setback amid divorce from Deborra-Lee, expressing frustration on social media.

    Comment by Sarah Koh criticizing Hugh Jackman as a ridiculous figure amid divorce setback news.

    Comment by Joanne Green expressing disappointment amid Hugh Jackman's humiliating setback during divorce from Deborra-Lee.

    Comment by Leanne McGowan warning against idolizing others, emphasizing inevitable disappointment and humility.

    Comment mentioning Hugh Jackman and speculation about Deadpool and Wolverine 2 amid personal challenges.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

