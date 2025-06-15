Hugh Jackman Hit With Humiliating Setback Amid Divorce From Deborra-Lee

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian star Hugh Jackman is having a hard time selling seats for his upcoming show in the U.S.

The 56-year-old will appear solo in his Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love concert on June 21. The upcoming act is part of a series that has been running on select weekends since January this year and is planned to continue until October.

Highlights Hugh Jackman’s tickets are selling for as low as $20 after Ringo Starr charges $600.

These observations, making their rounds in the media, come less than a month after his wife Deborah Lee Furness (69) filed for divorce, prompting speculation that the split is having an impact on Jackman’s popularity.

The show is a week away, and there are still hundreds of seats open

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty

One indicator of fans’ lack of enthusiasm for the upcoming show that will take place at the Radio City Music Hall, in Midtown Manhattan, is the ticket prices.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, their prices have dropped as low as $20 in some cases.

Image credits: thehughjackman

Also testifying to the lacklustre around the recently separated star, reports indicate that there are still “hundreds” of seats that need to be filled—especially in the orchestra section of the auditorium where spots are more expensive.

At current prices, individuals can pay as little as $86 for the show on Friday (June 20), $79 for the matinee performance on Saturday, followed by the lower still $62 evening show.

Tickets at the same venue for Ringo Starr recently sold for $600 each

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

The biggest bargain can be found on StubHub, a ticket vendor selling mezzanine-level seats at $20 apiece.

But not everybody is having the same run of luck. Ringo Starr, for example, and his “All-Starr Band,” threw their concert on June 13, and their seats were sold out. In fact, there was such a large demand that ticket vendors could afford to hike prices as high as $600 each.

Some are speculating that the low ticket sales are the result of his divorce

Image credits: thehughjackman

To some, these are the effects of Jackman’s private life spilling into the public. On May 23, Jackman’s wife of 27 years, Deborah Lee Furness, filed for divorce in New York.

Although the two had been apart since September 2023, the 69-year-old hinted that she had not been treated fairly.

Image credits: thehughjackman

In a May 27, 2025, statement (three days after she filed for divorce) to the Daily Mail, she said:

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

Jackman and Furness separated in 2023 on amicable terms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Notably, Furness’s missive was a departure from the tone she and Jackman used when they decided to split in 2023.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the two said in a statement shared with PEOPLE on September 15, 2023.

Image credits: thehughjackman

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

Not long after, the word leaked that Jackman had found himself another partner.

Sutton Foster and Jackman have been hanging around each other for more than a decade

Image credits: thehughjackman

On January 6 this year, Hugh Jackman announced that he and Sutton Foster (who were seen together as early as December 2008) were in a relationship.

The two attended functions together intermittently for a while until Foster divorced her husband, Ted Griffin, in 2024.

Sources at the time claimed that it was due to her relationship with the Wolverine star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

A month later, the rumor made headlines when US Weeklyreported an insider saying: “A lot of people on Broadway knew [about the reason for the divorce], and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people.”

Hugh and Sutton finally went public with their relationship in early January this year. They were spotted holding hands in California on a night out.

Insiders think that this divorce could be a messy one

Image credits: thehughjackman

As a nod to Furness’s ill feelings, insiders say the separation could get hostile.

“Because there was no prenup, and he made a fortune during their marriage, this divorce is not going to be cut and dry. It may even get messy because the stakes are high,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying.

