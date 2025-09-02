A Project Born From Curiosity And Connection

For years, Susan Anthony spent time in the Hudson Valley as a weekender and homeowner. Yet, like many visitors, she mostly knew other New Yorkers who shared that lifestyle. She had little opportunity to meet those who grew up and lived their whole lives in the region.

That changed during the pandemic. With her camera in hand, Anthony began walking along the roads near her home, stopping to meet and photograph local residents. One introduction led to another, and soon she had formed genuine bonds within the community.

“Eventually, I decided to create a project about the people I met. Now, as some of these individuals have become friends, I continue to meet others whose families have lived in this area for many generations.”