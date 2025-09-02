19submissions
Susan Anthony’s Intimate Portraits Capturing The Soul Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Life (19 Pics)
All About Photo is proud to present its September Solo Exhibition, Rural Life in the Hudson Valley, featuring the work of photographer Susan Anthony. This long-term documentary project invites us to step into the daily lives of individuals and families in upstate New York, offering an intimate portrait of a rural community often overlooked.
Through authentic portraits and meaningful encounters, Anthony highlights connection, tradition, and the enduring spirit of small-town life.
More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook
Daisy And The Pigs By Susan Anthony
A Project Born From Curiosity And Connection
For years, Susan Anthony spent time in the Hudson Valley as a weekender and homeowner. Yet, like many visitors, she mostly knew other New Yorkers who shared that lifestyle. She had little opportunity to meet those who grew up and lived their whole lives in the region.
That changed during the pandemic. With her camera in hand, Anthony began walking along the roads near her home, stopping to meet and photograph local residents. One introduction led to another, and soon she had formed genuine bonds within the community.
“Eventually, I decided to create a project about the people I met. Now, as some of these individuals have become friends, I continue to meet others whose families have lived in this area for many generations.”
Riding With The Hunt By Susan Anthony
Leave The Cats Alone By Susan Anthony
Documenting Generations Of Families
What began as spontaneous encounters has grown into a profound exploration of rural life. Anthony became close with a family who homeschooled nine children—three still living at home and the others now married or spread across the county. Through them, she was introduced to more families, including another mother of nine living on a farm half an hour away.
Each introduction expands her network, giving her access to a thriving and interconnected rural community.
“Then, I meet their friends and their families, and I have an ever-growing community of people to photograph. I feel like a kid in a candy store.”
Doll By Susan Anthony
Sarah With Rhubarb Cleaner By Susan Anthony
More Than Photography: A Living Archive
Anthony describes herself as a documentarian, someone who captures communities over long periods of time. Her approach is not just about images, but about relationships—building trust, listening to stories, and preserving a way of life that might otherwise remain invisible to outsiders.
Clothesline By Susan Anthony
Frantz By Susan Anthony
Charlie’s Bike Shop By Susan Anthony
Chicken Coop By Susan Anthony
Pond On A Foggy Afternoon By Susan Anthony
Terri By Susan Anthony
Maureen At The Book Barn By Susan Anthony
Amber And Ryan By Susan Anthony
Aj On His Horse By Susan Anthony
Emily’s Farm By Susan Anthony
Sarah By Susan Anthony
Riddle By Susan Anthony
Training The Hounds By Susan Anthony
Screened In Porch By Susan Anthony
