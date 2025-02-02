A netizen asked “How do you handle a female neighbor who doesn't greet you but greets your husband?” and people shared their perspectives. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to detail your own thoughts in the comments below.

While everyone in life does their best to pick and choose who they hang out with, the folks who happen to live next door are generally out of your control. So most people do their best to be polite and cordial, when possible. However, there are always somewhat rude and often strange people out there.

#1 Tell your husband to stop responding. F*ck that. Your husband should’ve already stopped on his own.

#2 Your husband should say, “you know my wife?” While putting his arm around you. This is more about how he handles it.

#3 Have your husband ignore her like she ignores you. If he doesn't see she is purposefully disrespectful, have a sit down and figure if he too should be your neighbor.

#4 My husband would just ignore her. He don’t acknowledge anyone who don’t acknowledge me. Nothing to do, just let her keep talking to herself until she gets the message. She will either starting greeting us both or none of us. And it wouldn’t matter to us either way.

#5 Only greet her pets and kids

#6 Hubs needs to dead that immediately. “I appreciate you greeting me, however, it makes me uncomfortable that my wife isn’t included. Since we’re a unit, my greetings will stop after today. Should you want to revisit this conversation in the future, you know how to find us. We both wish you well.”

#7 What I did with a male neighbor that kept on hitting me, while me having a partner and expressing that. || We bumped into him together in the hall way. When we were past him I said: yess that’s him, about what I was telling you… in my whisper voice just hard enough. Let her know you guys are a team and talk about everything! She will feel that she doesn’t stand a chance and prolly feel shame that she got caught by doing what she does.

#8 Say hi. When she says hi to your husband simply call her tf out . “Why you always saying hi to my husband and not me?”

#9 Sounds to me She definitely wants your husband. I’m that woman that would confront her because that is a major form of disrespect. When it comes to men, women will throw another woman under the bus for a man, even if that man belongs to you. I say confront her set your boundaries and if she do it again just simply embarrass her in front of everyone. You don’t even gotta put hands on her unless she test you.

#10 Make your husband remain quiet once she decides to greet him and then respond for him by saying he's fine, thanks for asking. As a matted of fact, we're both fine. Have a nice day. And make SURE that man DO NOT play with your presence when he is NOT in It! Keep Him aware that that woman has a JEZEBEL spirit and he is Never to engage conversation with her!

#11 I used to greet my ex in the driveway when he got home. Give that man of yours a huge sloppy kiss on that face as soon as he gets out of his car! Make sure you are wearing something sexy too! Your neighbor will hate it, but your husband will love it!

#12 I would step in front of my husband in a heartbeat, wave my arms in her face and say hello hello! 😂

#13 Tell HIM to stop responding to ppl who don't respect you also answer for the both of yall saying "WE said goodmorning " "WE said have a nice day " ..these harlots know what they be doing but ya husband should respect you enough to not respond to someone who does that 🤷🏽‍♀️

#14 I'd reply as though she greeted me and ask follow up questions. Make her talk. Make her uncomfortable.

#15 Your husband is supposed to check her. Y’all are supposed to be a team. One band, one sound.

#16 You answer for your husband. Don’t break eye contact with her. I’m not even joking. I did this to a waitress one time. Be a sl*t but not around me because I WILL check you.

#17 That’s when your Husband steps in and say “I’m not sure if you have met my wife …”

#18 I don’t like to ever seem like the insecure gal- so I always choose to have a talk with MY HUSBAND how it makes me feel, or that as women WE KNOW the BS…. And ask him to be the sarcastic one… tell next time she does it to ask if she’s met his wife.. “have you met my wife let me go get her so y’all can talk” or tell him act Iike he ain’t see or hear her. It’s up to him to respect you and honor your feelings and boundaries not the ‘stranger’, because some females have no respect for themselves.

#19 I’d go out of my way to interact with her and brag about my husband constantly with a big smile on my face.

#20 Just ignore her/it, not a big deal at all. I trust my husband and honestly I find it flattering she finds him attractive and amusing that’s she’s so petty to greet him and not me. Not something to get upset about or react to at all.

#21 Maybe your husband shouldn’t greet her back. Not suggesting anything, just maybe if he stops greeting her back and ignores her she will stop all together.

#22 You do what I did. I told her in front of my husband and our daughter she is not to direspect me by speaking to my family and not me. I know exactly what she was doing and it was childish and petty behavior for a supposed grown ass woman. I guess that what she saw her mama do. I also told her I was only going to tell her once. She does it again, and she’ll have probablems with breathing properly for the rest of her life. If she didn’t belive me, I had references. She never did it again.

#23 Make sure that your husband ignores her. He will have to set the tone for how she treats you. And if he is a good husband, he will ignore her until he greets his wife

#24 I'm not handling anyone but my husband. The question to my husband would be, why is she so comfortable speaking to you? No matter his answer, I would ask him to make it uncomfortable, please.

#25 Possible she knows his name and not yours? I wouldn’t go ballistic until I was sure it wasn’t something innocuous like that.

#26 Handle? I would be so happy to be left alone. Let my husband deal with her!

Also, I would say “neighbour who’s a woman.” “Female,” is used for animals that arn’t human.

“How do you deal with a female dog who doesn’t greet you but greets your husband?”

And in that case I would be really upset!!! Why doesn’t she like me!?!?

#27 Say “listen here B*tch, I will share eggs or sugar with ya but not my man”😂😂😂

#28 Print all of this out and just hand it to her. “Hellllur ole raggedy a*s. I know you don’t like to talk much so here’s something to read tonight before bed. I would say have a good one, however, I don’t like to lie.”

#29 I would simply ask her . Why you always speak to husband and not me ??? If you can't speak to us both then don't speak to us at all !!

#30 Show her that you’ve got his needs under control, window open or garden will suffice

#31 Nothing. Your husband should be the one to just ignore her. You don’t acknowledge my wife, i don’t acknowledge you. Simple

#32 Have your husband make her feel awkward the way she made you feel. Have him just be blunt and tactless and in front of you say... hey neighbor why do you always only say hello to me and not my wife? That's weird? Then just stand there in awkward silence staring at her while she tries to squirm away. 🤣 Bet she won't do it again lmao.

#33 Ask him if he has ever noticed that she usually greets him but not you and see how he responds. If the next time she does it and he doesn’t correct her or if he speaks then you have your answer. Don’t do anything because he will say you’re over reacting. But if he does correct her then you don’t have to say anything then either because he has established a boundary and denied her access.

#34 Look honey… Thank you but no thanks. He’s happy here & you should go & do the same.. And tell your husband to be present when you say it so they both can be reassured & everything is understood.

#35 Make a scene. A big one so she cannot ignore you. Then rudely call her out on her shit and creeping/home wrecking attempts.

#36 My parents have a neighbor like that. She doesn’t say hi to my mom or me but will break her neck to speak to my dad. My mama and I just laugh because lady…it’s never that serious. Since moving out I don’t really stop by my parents since having two toddlers. She hasn’t seen either until I came over with them. The girls yelled to my mama, “grandma!!!” She made sure to speak that day. Yeah, I know my babies are cute. Move along.

#37 worry about why your husband is disrespecting you by entertaining it

#38 Ask her what's going wrong in her life.

#39 Give her an over the top greeting, make it obvious “yeah I see you and yeah I’m talkin to you and yeah don’t even try it.” Every time.

#40 Your husband needs to stop responding to her. Problem solved.

#41 That is rude and disrespectful, your husband shouldn't be greeting her back!

#42 Start calling her “Ms.Parker” if she don’t catch the reference then you can serve her lemonade make friends with her. Get to know her.. show her how much of a better women you are.. THEN!!! Invite her to girls night with all YOUR friends.. bet she’ll never “wave” again and I mean this in the pettiest way

#43 Say “hello, how’s your day? I’m here too.”

#44 You ignore her existence and keep it moving. Who cares laugh at her for seeking male validation.

