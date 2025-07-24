Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Think You Know The Basics?”: Just Type The Number For These 33 General Knowledge Questions
General knowledge question asking how many legs a spider has with neon style text to type the number.
Curiosities, Interesting Facts

“Think You Know The Basics?”: Just Type The Number For These 33 General Knowledge Questions

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

10

ADVERTISEMENT

How many colors are in a rainbow? 🌈

If you didn’t have to think twice about that, you’ll probably enjoy this quiz. It’s all pretty straightforward. You’ll get 33 general knowledge questions that start with “how many”, covering everything from planets and continents to sports teams and fairy tales.

All you have to do is type in the number you think is right. Simple as that.

Let’s see how many you can get. 🔢

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Scattered white numbers on an orange background representing general knowledge questions with numbers to type answers.

    Image credits: Black ice

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 33
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 33
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    10
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    10

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surmising that the only one people won't know is the bones in the body.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only that, but if you look it up, it either gives a range or says "usually".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    anonymouse_4 avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are an infinite number of colours in a rainbow, we just name seven of them generally. And “orange” has on,y been used as a colour since 16C

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat, # of lives depends on where you are https://petcube.com/blog/how-many-lives-do-cats-have/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surmising that the only one people won't know is the bones in the body.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only that, but if you look it up, it either gives a range or says "usually".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    anonymouse_4 avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are an infinite number of colours in a rainbow, we just name seven of them generally. And “orange” has on,y been used as a colour since 16C

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat, # of lives depends on where you are https://petcube.com/blog/how-many-lives-do-cats-have/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT