“Is It ‘Embarrassed’ Or ‘Embaressed’?”: Score Above 21/28 In This Spelling Quiz To Avoid It
Welcome to Part 2 of the Ultimate Spelling Challenge! 🗣️
Over the next 28 questions, you won’t just spot misspellings…You’ll dive into grammar, synonyms, tricky plurals, contractions, and more.
From identifying verbs and subjects to choosing the correct spelling and punctuation, every question is designed to push your grammar skills to the test.
Remember, only the sharpest minds will nail every answer. The question: Are you one of them? Prove it in the next 28 questions 🧠✍️.
In case you’ve missed Part 1, check it out here.
I'm not sure what search words I could use to confirm this, but isn't "She had already eaten lunch" also correct, under certain circumstances? For example in a past-tense novel, you could write: "Josie wasn't very hungry because she had already eaten lunch."
12. Complete the sentence: "If I ____ earlier, I wouldn't have missed the bus." UK English it would be 'had left' - needs an auxilliary verb. I also think 'she had already eaten lunch' is more appropriate as the lunch was in the past.
