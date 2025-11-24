Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Is It ‘Embarrassed’ Or ‘Embaressed’?”: Score Above 21/28 In This Spelling Quiz To Avoid It
Trivia card asking the antonym of generous, colorful blocks spelling trivia, testing spelling and literacy skills quiz
“Is It ‘Embarrassed’ Or ‘Embaressed’?”: Score Above 21/28 In This Spelling Quiz To Avoid It

2

29

2

Welcome to Part 2 of the Ultimate Spelling Challenge! 🗣️

Over the next 28 questions, you won’t just spot misspellings…You’ll dive into grammar, synonyms, tricky plurals, contractions, and more.

From identifying verbs and subjects to choosing the correct spelling and punctuation, every question is designed to push your grammar skills to the test.

Remember, only the sharpest minds will nail every answer. The question: Are you one of them? Prove it in the next 28 questions 🧠✍️.

In case you’ve missed Part 1, check it out here.

In case you've missed Part 1, check it out here.

    Woman in blue dress reading by the calm sea, reflecting on the correct spelling of embarrassed in a quiet setting

    Woman in blue dress reading by the calm sea, reflecting on the correct spelling of embarrassed in a quiet setting

    Image credits: Jay-r Alvarez

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Your general stats:

    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 28
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not sure what search words I could use to confirm this, but isn't "She had already eaten lunch" also correct, under certain circumstances? For example in a past-tense novel, you could write: "Josie wasn't very hungry because she had already eaten lunch."

    6
    6points
    reply
    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    12. Complete the sentence: "If I ____ earlier, I wouldn't have missed the bus." UK English it would be 'had left' - needs an auxilliary verb. I also think 'she had already eaten lunch' is more appropriate as the lunch was in the past.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
