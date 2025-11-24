“Is It ‘Embarrassed’ Or ‘Embaressed’?”: Score Above 21/28 In This Spelling Quiz To Avoid It

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to Part 2 of the Ultimate Spelling Challenge! 🗣️

Over the next 28 questions, you won’t just spot misspellings…You’ll dive into grammar, synonyms, tricky plurals, contractions, and more.

From identifying verbs and subjects to choosing the correct spelling and punctuation, every question is designed to push your grammar skills to the test.

Remember, only the sharpest minds will nail every answer. The question: Are you one of them? Prove it in the next 28 questions 🧠✍️.

In case you’ve missed Part 1, check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Woman in blue dress reading by the calm sea, reflecting on the correct spelling of embarrassed in a quiet setting

Image credits: Jay-r Alvarez

ADVERTISEMENT