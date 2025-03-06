How I Captured The Magic Of The Northern Lights (5 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

The years 2024-2025 may offer the best opportunities to witness the Northern Lights, thanks to heightened solar activity.

Last week, I spent six days in Tromsø, Norway. I was fortunate, as the skies were mostly overcast during my stay. However, the agency took us 100km inland, where we were greeted by clear skies. It was then that the Arctic light show unveiled itself, just as we arrived.

These photos were taken with my Nikon D750, using an ISO of 2500 and a 10-second exposure on a tripod. I aimed to edit the images in RAW to truly capture their natural beauty.