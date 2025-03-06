ADVERTISEMENT

The years 2024-2025 may offer the best opportunities to witness the Northern Lights, thanks to heightened solar activity.

Last week, I spent six days in Tromsø, Norway. I was fortunate, as the skies were mostly overcast during my stay. However, the agency took us 100km inland, where we were greeted by clear skies. It was then that the Arctic light show unveiled itself, just as we arrived.

These photos were taken with my Nikon D750, using an ISO of 2500 and a 10-second exposure on a tripod. I aimed to edit the images in RAW to truly capture their natural beauty.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How I Captured The Magic Of The Northern Lights (5 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Adrian Nicolae Per
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    How I Captured The Magic Of The Northern Lights (5 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Adrian Nicolae Per
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    How I Captured The Magic Of The Northern Lights (5 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Adrian Nicolae Per
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    How I Captured The Magic Of The Northern Lights (5 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Adrian Nicolae Per
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    How I Captured The Magic Of The Northern Lights (5 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Adrian Nicolae Per
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!