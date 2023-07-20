Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
How I Beat Depression (4 Pics)
How I Beat Depression (4 Pics)

Yana'Art
A little over a year ago, I felt hopeless and depressed, just a few months after my daughter was born. I tried to redirect my feelings and try to synchronise the black and white in my soul. I turned to art, but I didn't know exactly what I wanted to achieve as my goals were imprecise. After a year of wandering, after visiting my home town, I saw a painting by a still unknown artist for me , who arranged flowers in black and white in a more atypical, but at the same time fascinating way, a simple interweaving of lines and curves. And then I remembered my childhood. I was drawing exactly that, curved and straight lines, but aimlessly, or in other words – I was doodling. And so began my journey of trying to bring my childhood doodles to life. And I am enjoying it.

All my drawings are personally drawn using fine-liners with extreme precision, taking between 20 and 40 hours of drawing, time in which I put every bit of emotion. Yes, I am enjoying it.

Hidden

How I Beat Depression (4 Pics)

Freedom

How I Beat Depression (4 Pics)

Midnight

How I Beat Depression (4 Pics)

Fire

How I Beat Depression (4 Pics)

Yana'Art
Yana'Art
My art represents my soul and is the way I achieve harmony, through which I am quenching the hectic and stress of everyday life. It is mostly presented in black and white, interweaving the feeling of strength and endurance with purity or light where the colour note is the thread to nature.

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

