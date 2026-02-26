How Did John Die In Bridgerton Season 4? The Book Reveals The Cause

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans who tuned in for the second half of Bridgerton season 4 were shocked to see a major death unfold.

During the fourth season, Victor Alli’s John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, was seen adjusting to married life with his wife, Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd.

Just as the couple started planning a family, tragedy struck the Ton.

Highlights Bridgerton season 4 part 2 shocked viewers with the surprise death of Victor Alli’s John Stirling.

Author Julia Quinn has explained John’s death, but the series keeps key details ambiguous.

After John’s demise, Victor Alli reflected on his emotional exit and what lies ahead for the show.

In episode 6, John goes to take a nap and never awakens, unexpectedly passing away. The following episodes deal with his funeral and Francesca’s grief.

Here is how John Stirling died in Bridgerton season 4 and how it impacts the story.

Spoilers ahead!

RELATED:

How did Franceska’s husband die in Bridgerton season 4?

Image credits: Netflix

John spent most of the fourth installment trying to start a family with Francesca. After finally helping Francesca and his cousin, Michaela, get along, John retreats to his bedroom for a nap.

ADVERTISEMENT

When his wife asks whether he is okay, he complains about a headache. That is all the information the characters and viewers get about his sudden demise.

Despite the uncertainty over John’s passing, author Julia Quinn has confirmed his cause of death in her books.

In the author’s note section of the novel When He Was Wicked, Quinn revealed that John died of a ruptured cerebral aneurysm.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a “severe headache” is the first sign of a ruptured brain aneurysm, and it can prove life-threatening in most cases.

However, Quinn explained why she refrained from explicitly confirming John’s cause of death later in her notes.

The real reason John’s passing remains a mystery in Bridgerton

Image credits: Netflix

The Bridgertonbooks are set in Regency-era England, during the early 19th century. The medical expertise needed to diagnose John’s condition wasn’t prevalent until the early 20th century.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing could have been done to save him,” Quinn wrote.

She further revealed that “John having an autopsy” was an unlikely scenario, given the story’s period setting. It led her to imagine that his cause of death would’ve remained a mystery even to his loved ones.

Image credits: Netflix

“All Francesca would ever know was that her husband had a headache, lay down, and died,” she added.

The adaptation follows Quinn’s lead and does not linger on the cause of John’s passing. Instead, the final two episodes focus on the emotional impact of his death on other characters, including Benedict and Sophie, who gain a new perspective on their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Alli unpacks his final season as John Stirling on the show

Image credits: Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth season is likely the last time viewers will see Victor Alli as John Stirling.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actor reflected on shooting his last episodes.

Despite learning of his character’s demise early in production, Alli did not want the big twist to affect his performance.

“John doesn’t know he’s gonna die. I know he is, but he doesn’t know,” he said.

Alli also revealed that he was present on set during the shooting of John’s funeral. After the cast had filmed their emotional reactions to his character’s death, he surprised his co-stars.

“There were tears, and they laughed and cried. It was the most amazing moment ever,” he shared.

While he won’t be returning for the next chapter, Alli expressed hope to see Francesca’s story unfold without her husband.

Although he refrained from confirming whether she will be the next installment’s lead, Alli admitted fans will be “delighted” to find out which Bridgerton sibling will be in the limelight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.