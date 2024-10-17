Hilton Manager Allegedly Turns Down Potential Employee In The Lobby: “Just Go Home”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that job hunting can be stressful, and a few obstacles along the way are expected. But being turned down the moment you arrive for an interview? That’s definitely not one of them.

Allegedly, that’s exactly what happened to one Redditor after applying for a role at a famous hotel. They were excited to be invited for an in-person interview, only to be sent home by the manager after a brief 20 seconds in the lobby. Feeling shocked and heartbroken, the candidate walked away, barely holding back tears.

This job candidate was excited to interview for a role at a famous hotel

Only to be allegedly turned down the moment they stepped into the lobby

The commenters acknowledged how frustrating the experience must have been and suggested contacting corporate to report what happened

