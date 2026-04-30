This Artist’s Horrorween Comic Series Adds A Clever Twist To Classic Horror (19 New Pics)

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Aidee Sea’s illustrations can seem like a calm fairy tale. The colors are muted, the compositions are simple, and the panels often leave plenty of space for silence. But that quiet is exactly where the horror begins to creep in, mirroring the often-horrific original versions of our favorite fairy tales. The longer you look, the more details start to feel intentional, and the more the story asks you to slow down, pay attention, and piece together what is really happening.

In this new Bored Panda feature, we’re returning to the haunting world of Aidee Sea, the artist behind After Death Comics, whose Horrorween special series has been featured here before. In this series, which adopts a more ‘graphic novel’ style, she builds dread through pacing, atmosphere, and tiny clues hidden in plain sight. This particular story begins with something almost familiar: a struggling village, a desperate need for a cure, and a traveler who seems to offer exactly what everyone has been waiting for.

But as the panels unfold, the comfort of that setup slowly disappears. Like many of Aidee’s stories, this one has the feeling of old folklore, where help rarely comes without a cost, and every solution may carry something much darker beneath the surface. The horror comes not only from what is shown, but from what readers gradually realize for themselves. Every frame adds another piece to the puzzle, making the final understanding feel even more unsettling.

Scroll down to read the full story, take your time with the details, and let us know in the comments what you think is really happening in Aidee Sea’s Horrorween 2025 comic.

More info: Instagram | aideesea.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

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Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

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Image credits: afterdeathcomics

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Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

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Image credits: afterdeathcomics

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Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

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Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics

Image credits: afterdeathcomics