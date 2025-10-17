ADVERTISEMENT

Since Halloween is just around the corner, and we’re all starting to feel that spooky atmosphere in the air, we thought it’s the perfect time for some creepy content – straight out of a horror movie. Well… not exactly a movie this time, but cartoons – the famous, iconic ones we all know so well, just with a twist.

Daniel Björk, a Swedish artist who reimagines beloved childhood characters in absurd and scary scenes, presented as mock horror-movie covers complete with thrilling new titles. The result is a mix of humor and horror – entertaining, imaginative, and often just as funny as it is terrifying.

Without further ado, check out Daniel’s latest creations below, and let us know which one is your favorite!

More info: Instagram | kickpunch.se