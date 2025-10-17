Artist Turns Classic Cartoons Into Creepy Horror Scenes (50 New Pics)
Since Halloween is just around the corner, and we’re all starting to feel that spooky atmosphere in the air, we thought it’s the perfect time for some creepy content – straight out of a horror movie. Well… not exactly a movie this time, but cartoons – the famous, iconic ones we all know so well, just with a twist.
Daniel Björk, a Swedish artist who reimagines beloved childhood characters in absurd and scary scenes, presented as mock horror-movie covers complete with thrilling new titles. The result is a mix of humor and horror – entertaining, imaginative, and often just as funny as it is terrifying.
Without further ado, check out Daniel’s latest creations below, and let us know which one is your favorite!
More info: Instagram | kickpunch.se
