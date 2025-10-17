ADVERTISEMENT

Since Halloween is just around the corner, and we’re all starting to feel that spooky atmosphere in the air, we thought it’s the perfect time for some creepy content – straight out of a horror movie. Well… not exactly a movie this time, but cartoons – the famous, iconic ones we all know so well, just with a twist.

Daniel Björk, a Swedish artist who reimagines beloved childhood characters in absurd and scary scenes, presented as mock horror-movie covers complete with thrilling new titles. The result is a mix of humor and horror – entertaining, imaginative, and often just as funny as it is terrifying.

Without further ado, check out Daniel’s latest creations below, and let us know which one is your favorite!

More info: Instagram | kickpunch.se

#1

Cartoon characters Freddy and Jason reimagined with creepy horror elements by an artist specializing in classic cartoons.

    #2

    Creepy horror scene of a classic cartoon character eating melting gooey "The Stuff" from a bucket on a vintage cover.

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I do not recall The Stuff ever coming out of their eyes. Great B horror movie from the 80s.

    #3

    Creepy horror cartoon character with a distorted face and surreal imagery in classic cartoon style by artist.

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The xenomorph doesn't have a face on its tongue. This image is a tad off putting.

    #4

    Snow White cartoon character transformed into a creepy horror scene with exposed muscles and skeleton features.

    #5

    Cartoon characters reimagined in creepy horror scenes featuring chainsaws and eerie expressions in a dark parody style.

    #6

    Classic cartoons turned creepy horror scene featuring a Xenomorph with Charlie Brown characters on Easter.

    #7

    Creepy horror scene of a classic cartoon character blending Tinker Bell and Freddy Krueger with eerie glowing eyes and clawed glove.

    #8

    Classic cartoons reimagined as creepy horror scenes showing a frightened girl watching a ghostly figure outside a window.

    #9

    Creepy horror scenes featuring classic cartoon characters Chop Top and Leatherface with a chainsaw in eerie jungle setting.

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    A fan of the second movie I see. Chop Top is scratching at the metal plate in his head.

    #10

    Classic cartoon mouse reimagined in a creepy horror scene with sharp teeth and a underwater terror theme.

    #11

    Classic cartoons reimagined as creepy horror scenes with eerie characters in a dimly lit room inspired by The Shining.

    #12

    Creepy horror scene featuring a classic cartoon style with distorted characters on a couch in a dark room.

    #13

    Classic cartoons turned into creepy horror scenes showing the Powerpuff Girls with disturbing tearful faces.

    #14

    Cartoon characters in a creepy horror scene with distorted faces and exaggerated fear, showcasing classic cartoons turned dark.

    #15

    Creepy horror scene of classic cartoon characters in a violent train setting with eerie expressions and dark tones.

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oh wow, Terror Train is not a well known movie these days. Great little early 80s slasher with Jamie Lee Curtis.

    #16

    Classic cartoon dog turned into a creepy horror scene with blood and sharp teeth on a dark vintage comic cover.

    #17

    Vintage cartoon cover showing classic characters with a creepy horror twist in an unsettling scene.

    #18

    Cartoon characters transformed into creepy horror scenes, featuring distorted and eerie classic animation styles.

    #19

    Classic cartoon characters transformed into creepy horror scenes with distorted faces and eerie settings in a vintage comic style.

    #20

    Classic cartoon characters reimagined into creepy horror scenes with Halloween pumpkins and unsettling imagery on a comic cover.

    #21

    Creepy horror scenes of classic cartoons featuring a sinister cat with blood and a stitched doll in a dark vintage comic cover.

    #22

    Classic cartoon character transformed into a creepy horror scene with a tentacle emerging, showcasing artist's horror art style.

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    They smoked Nuclear Weed! grown at the nuclear plant across the street from their high school. I think the day after they hook up and the girl gives birth to a mutant monster.

    #23

    Classic cartoon characters depicted in a creepy horror scene with graphic and gruesome details.

    #24

    Classic cartoons turned into creepy horror scenes featuring a grotesque animated sponge and squid in a dark room.

    #25

    Creepy horror scene reimagining classic cartoons with distorted characters watching TV in a retro comic book cover style.

    #26

    Classic cartoons transformed into creepy horror scenes showing Alien and the Chipmunks with a terrifying alien creature.

    #27

    Classic cartoons reimagined as creepy horror scenes showing distorted characters in a dark, unsettling style.

    #28

    Cartoon characters transformed into creepy horror scenes with exaggerated features on a bright yellow background.

    #29

    Classic cartoon characters transformed into creepy horror scenes featuring eerie and unsettling visuals in vintage style.

    #30

    Carton character styled as Freddy Krueger with claws and fedora, blending classic cartoons with creepy horror scenes.

    #31

    SpongeBob reimagined in a creepy horror scene eating bloody flesh, showcasing artist's classic cartoons horror transformation.

    #32

    Classic cartoon character reimagined as a creepy horror scene, featuring pins and a sinister puzzle box in hand.

    #33

    Classic cartoon character with a snake coming out of cell phone, showcasing creepy horror scenes by artist.

    #34

    Creepy horror scene of a classic cartoon dog mutated with tentacles in a vintage movie poster style.

    #35

    Classic cartoons transformed into creepy horror scenes with vintage comic style and dark, eerie imagery.

    #36

    Tom and Jerry cartoon transformed into a creepy horror scene with blood and fear, illustrating classic cartoons in a dark style.

    #37

    Illustration of a creepy horror cartoon character with distorted features inspired by classic cartoons turned horror scenes.

    #38

    Cartoon characters with distorted faces merging into a creepy horror scene in a classic sitcom style comic cover.

    #39

    October Is Here, And Daniel Björk’s Creepy Cartoon Art Feels Just Right For Halloween

    #40

    Creepy horror scene of classic cartoon Rugrats with a sinister clown casting a monstrous shadow on a yellow background.

    #41

    Alice holding a bloody chainsaw chasing a scared white rabbit in a creepy horror cartoon scene.

    #42

    Creepy horror scene with a twisted classic cartoon character resembling a monstrous Duck wearing glasses and shoes.

    #43

    Vintage comic cover illustration showing a woman in a red cape with a flamethrower facing a creepy spider with a human face.

    #44

    Classic cartoon characters transformed into creepy horror scenes on a vintage comic book cover titled Army of Darkness.

    #45

    Creepy horror scene of classic cartoons featuring a character holding a severed head filled with candy at a doorstep.

    #46

    Classic cartoons turned into creepy horror scene featuring a Dracula-themed Charlie Brown with graphic blood detail.

    #47

    Creepy horror cartoon characters with exaggerated features and unsettling expressions on a bright yellow background.

    #48

    Classic cartoon characters in a creepy horror scene with a violent car crash, showcasing horror art style transformation.

    #49

    Charlie Brown holding a gun with Snoopy and another character in a creepy horror scene inspired by classic cartoons.

    #50

    Creepy horror scene of classic cartoons with characters wearing pyramid-shaped helmets and holding a bloodied machete.

