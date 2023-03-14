“Hurts To Look At”: 42 Pics From The “Make Me Suffer” Online Community (New Pics)
Whether it’s fear, disgust, or shock, some things captivate our attention despite eliciting negative emotions. Take something disgusting, for instance. Food covered in mold, human guts spilling out in a horror movie, whatever you find to be your personal hell. One would assume it’s natural to try to avoid or at least look away from it, don’t you think?
Well, not necessarily. There’s a scientific explanation of why we are often engrossed in something gross. Moreover, we might even find looking at it somewhat enjoyable. That is likely one of the reasons the subreddit ‘Make Me Suffer’ was created.
With a description reading “If it hurts to look at, post it”, it’s home to pictures of some of the most horrendous things, from unfortunate medical conditions to way too many spiders. Scroll down if you want to test how enjoyable viewing such images actually is. Some can get pretty disgusting, though. Don’t say we haven’t warned you.
My Grandma Has Had This Brush For So Long
Husband Is Severely Allergic To Dogs. This Is What Happened When He Bought A Used Gaming Console From Folks That Lied About Their “Pet Free” Home
When They Move Out But Don’t Clean Their Fridge
Partner Drops Used Contacts Behind The Bed Head
What Is This Crazy Swarm Of Inch Long Bugs On Gas Pumps In South Carolina?
Black Pin Mold That Spawned From A Bowl Of Cat Food That Has Been Soaked In Water For A Few Weeks
Unclogged My Sisters Shower Drain
My Sister Has A Tooth Growing From The Roof Of Her Mouth
I Would Simply Pass Away
Shower Mold
The Hairbrush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower
So Uh... We've Been Having A Lot Of Random Ants In Our House For Years, And Today We Discovered Where They Were Coming From While Painting
Saw These Creatures At The Base Of My Toilet. Wiped Them Away With Bleach Only For Them To Reappear In Force A Couple Days Later. What The Heck?
My Athletes Foot That Has “Progressed”
1 Piece Of Mussel And Then This!
Very Strange Beard Placement
Getting Hit Head On While Riding A Dirt Bike
194-Pound Unpolished Amethyst Crystal Office Chair
Had A Hangnail
A Wart On My Thumb That Has Resisted All Treatments For Years
It's been frozen and mostly fallen off, keeps coming back. Dermatologist has been injecting amino acids into my thumb/nailbed the last few times. Literally one of the worst pains of my life, plus it peels after exposing raw flesh.
A traditional Aboriginal medicince is the needle wattle (Acacia rigens). You take the needle like leaves and stick about 3 or 4 in the wart and repeat for a couple of days. The wart will shrivel up and you will be able to pick the dead skin off and then apply some redgum sap to kill the infection.
Hand-Foot-And-Mouth Disease Is No Joke!
Pictures Today While My Nail Biting Addictions At Its Very Peak
Ankle 4 Days After A Sprain
Radiologist Said There Was No Broken Bone.. I’m Skeptical
Looks Like My Christmas Gift Came Early!
Hair and makeup. The worst part, it had been there for about an hour and I couldn’t get to it because it was too far in my eyelid, and I had to wait for it to move up on it own so I could pull it out. Super uncomfortable lol
I Don’t Like This
Hair Of The Dog? Friends House, Straight Out Of The Dishwasher And The Hair Appears To Be Burned Onto The Glass Somehow
Parents: "Don't Be Disgusted To Use Your Brother's Toothpaste" My Brother's Toothpaste:
Found These Guys Crawling All Over My Kitchen Floor This Morning, After Some Heavy Rain Last Night
I Give You My Manager’s Office, Clap
10 Years It Hasn’t Been Cleaned
Someone Made This Into A Fricking Product
A Thing
Before And After Of A Fridge I Cleaned Last Summer After My Friend Was Without Power For About A Month In 95+ Degree Weather
Broke My Finger Looking For Food
Post-Op Orif Scar. Looks Like An American Football!
X-Ray Of My Femoral Fracture (Yes, The Bone Is Slipt In Two)
Humeral Fracture
This Is What Can Happen If You Forget To Clean Out Your Bladder (Camelbak) Every Time You Use It
Broke Some Bones A While Back
X-Ray From When I Broke My Arm As A Kid
My Mom Made Soup I Think
