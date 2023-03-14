Whether it’s fear, disgust, or shock, some things captivate our attention despite eliciting negative emotions. Take something disgusting, for instance. Food covered in mold, human guts spilling out in a horror movie, whatever you find to be your personal hell. One would assume it’s natural to try to avoid or at least look away from it, don’t you think?

Well, not necessarily. There’s a scientific explanation of why we are often engrossed in something gross. Moreover, we might even find looking at it somewhat enjoyable. That is likely one of the reasons the subreddit ‘Make Me Suffer’ was created.

With a description reading “If it hurts to look at, post it”, it’s home to pictures of some of the most horrendous things, from unfortunate medical conditions to way too many spiders. Scroll down if you want to test how enjoyable viewing such images actually is. Some can get pretty disgusting, though. Don’t say we haven’t warned you.