Whether it’s fear, disgust, or shock, some things captivate our attention despite eliciting negative emotions. Take something disgusting, for instance. Food covered in mold, human guts spilling out in a horror movie, whatever you find to be your personal hell. One would assume it’s natural to try to avoid or at least look away from it, don’t you think?

Well, not necessarily. There’s a scientific explanation of why we are often engrossed in something gross. Moreover, we might even find looking at it somewhat enjoyable. That is likely one of the reasons the subreddit ‘Make Me Suffer’ was created.

With a description reading “If it hurts to look at, post it”, it’s home to pictures of some of the most horrendous things, from unfortunate medical conditions to way too many spiders. Scroll down if you want to test how enjoyable viewing such images actually is. Some can get pretty disgusting, though. Don’t say we haven’t warned you.

#1

My Grandma Has Had This Brush For So Long

My Grandma Has Had This Brush For So Long

Looks like grandma had some ticks

#2

Husband Is Severely Allergic To Dogs. This Is What Happened When He Bought A Used Gaming Console From Folks That Lied About Their “Pet Free” Home

Husband Is Severely Allergic To Dogs. This Is What Happened When He Bought A Used Gaming Console From Folks That Lied About Their "Pet Free" Home

I hate when my balls get all red and swollen and start leaking.................................eyeballs people! get ya minds out out of the gutter.

#3

When They Move Out But Don’t Clean Their Fridge

When They Move Out But Don't Clean Their Fridge

I knew people who lived like this. They had two kids.

#4

Partner Drops Used Contacts Behind The Bed Head

Partner Drops Used Contacts Behind The Bed Head

Partner needs their nose rubbed in it

#5

What Is This Crazy Swarm Of Inch Long Bugs On Gas Pumps In South Carolina?

What Is This Crazy Swarm Of Inch Long Bugs On Gas Pumps In South Carolina?

#6

Black Pin Mold That Spawned From A Bowl Of Cat Food That Has Been Soaked In Water For A Few Weeks

Black Pin Mold That Spawned From A Bowl Of Cat Food That Has Been Soaked In Water For A Few Weeks

Food turned into a porcupine haha

#7

Unclogged My Sisters Shower Drain

Unclogged My Sisters Shower Drain

I am not easily grossed out. And ewwwwwwwwwww.

#8

My Sister Has A Tooth Growing From The Roof Of Her Mouth

My Sister Has A Tooth Growing From The Roof Of Her Mouth

And now it's a slave tooth

#9

I Would Simply Pass Away

I Would Simply Pass Away

#10

Shower Mold

Shower Mold

#11

The Hairbrush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower

The Hairbrush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower

She could weave a basket with that lot

#12

So Uh... We've Been Having A Lot Of Random Ants In Our House For Years, And Today We Discovered Where They Were Coming From While Painting

So Uh... We've Been Having A Lot Of Random Ants In Our House For Years, And Today We Discovered Where They Were Coming From While Painting

#13

Saw These Creatures At The Base Of My Toilet. Wiped Them Away With Bleach Only For Them To Reappear In Force A Couple Days Later. What The Heck?

Saw These Creatures At The Base Of My Toilet. Wiped Them Away With Bleach Only For Them To Reappear In Force A Couple Days Later. What The Heck?

I have to ask….what are they!?!

#14

My Athletes Foot That Has “Progressed”

My Athletes Foot That Has "Progressed"

Soak that in tea tree oil and blow dry it, daily

#15

1 Piece Of Mussel And Then This!

1 Piece Of Mussel And Then This!

#16

Very Strange Beard Placement

Very Strange Beard Placement

#17

Getting Hit Head On While Riding A Dirt Bike

Getting Hit Head On While Riding A Dirt Bike

#18

194-Pound Unpolished Amethyst Crystal Office Chair

194-Pound Unpolished Amethyst Crystal Office Chair

#19

Had A Hangnail

Had A Hangnail

#20

A Wart On My Thumb That Has Resisted All Treatments For Years

A Wart On My Thumb That Has Resisted All Treatments For Years

It's been frozen and mostly fallen off, keeps coming back. Dermatologist has been injecting amino acids into my thumb/nailbed the last few times. Literally one of the worst pains of my life, plus it peels after exposing raw flesh.

A traditional Aboriginal medicince is the needle wattle (Acacia rigens). You take the needle like leaves and stick about 3 or 4 in the wart and repeat for a couple of days. The wart will shrivel up and you will be able to pick the dead skin off and then apply some redgum sap to kill the infection.

#21

Hand-Foot-And-Mouth Disease Is No Joke!

Hand-Foot-And-Mouth Disease Is No Joke!

#22

Pictures Today While My Nail Biting Addictions At Its Very Peak

Pictures Today While My Nail Biting Addictions At Its Very Peak

#23

Ankle 4 Days After A Sprain

Ankle 4 Days After A Sprain

Nah your foots broken or something

#24

Radiologist Said There Was No Broken Bone.. I’m Skeptical

Radiologist Said There Was No Broken Bone.. I'm Skeptical

I'd be going back to the hospital to get it re-examined.

#25

Looks Like My Christmas Gift Came Early!

Looks Like My Christmas Gift Came Early!

Hair and makeup. The worst part, it had been there for about an hour and I couldn’t get to it because it was too far in my eyelid, and I had to wait for it to move up on it own so I could pull it out. Super uncomfortable lol

Hairy balls...........................Bloody hell I thought we went over this, EYEBALLS!

#26

I Don’t Like This

I Don't Like This

#27

Hair Of The Dog? Friends House, Straight Out Of The Dishwasher And The Hair Appears To Be Burned Onto The Glass Somehow

Hair Of The Dog? Friends House, Straight Out Of The Dishwasher And The Hair Appears To Be Burned Onto The Glass Somehow

#28

Parents: "Don't Be Disgusted To Use Your Brother's Toothpaste" My Brother's Toothpaste:

Parents: "Don't Be Disgusted To Use Your Brother's Toothpaste" My Brother's Toothpaste:

#29

Found These Guys Crawling All Over My Kitchen Floor This Morning, After Some Heavy Rain Last Night

Found These Guys Crawling All Over My Kitchen Floor This Morning, After Some Heavy Rain Last Night

#30

I Give You My Manager’s Office, Clap

I Give You My Manager's Office, Clap

#31

10 Years It Hasn’t Been Cleaned

10 Years It Hasn't Been Cleaned

#32

Someone Made This Into A Fricking Product

Someone Made This Into A Fricking Product

The not so perfect circle

#33

A Thing

A Thing

........It whispers to me at night

#34

Before And After Of A Fridge I Cleaned Last Summer After My Friend Was Without Power For About A Month In 95+ Degree Weather

Before And After Of A Fridge I Cleaned Last Summer After My Friend Was Without Power For About A Month In 95+ Degree Weather

You did a good job of cleaning that mess. 💯

#35

Broke My Finger Looking For Food

Broke My Finger Looking For Food

Were you burrowing for grubs?

#36

Post-Op Orif Scar. Looks Like An American Football!

Post-Op Orif Scar. Looks Like An American Football!

#37

X-Ray Of My Femoral Fracture (Yes, The Bone Is Slipt In Two)

X-Ray Of My Femoral Fracture (Yes, The Bone Is Slipt In Two)

#38

Humeral Fracture

Humeral Fracture

#39

This Is What Can Happen If You Forget To Clean Out Your Bladder (Camelbak) Every Time You Use It

This Is What Can Happen If You Forget To Clean Out Your Bladder (Camelbak) Every Time You Use It

#40

Broke Some Bones A While Back

Broke Some Bones A While Back

#41

X-Ray From When I Broke My Arm As A Kid

X-Ray From When I Broke My Arm As A Kid

#42

My Mom Made Soup I Think

My Mom Made Soup I Think

I've made a similar "soup" after partaking in one to many beverages

