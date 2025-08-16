So in order to save you some time, we went through the discussion and put together a list of the most memorable entries that hit harder than cheap jump scares.

What followed was a flood of 1,800+ replies, with people sharing everything from scientific discoveries to corporate secrets and bizarre everyday phenomena.

Sometimes, the world isn't cute, clever, or quirky—it's genuinely terrifying. That's the feeling Threads user Shady_ET tapped into when they asked for facts that weren't just interesting but also downright scary.

#1 Approximately 75% of women ki**led by their ab**ers are m**dered when they try to leave or after they have left the relationship. This makes leaving an abusive relationship a particularly dangerous time for women. The most dangerous time for a woman in an a**sive relationship is when she attempts to leave or has just left. And people are still going on with the "if it was so bad why didn't she just leave??" Bulls**t!

#2 That little twitch, the feeling that you fall, when you’re just about to fall asleep? Sleep myoclonus. The natural way of your body to find out if you’re falling asleep or dying.

#3 If a pregnant woman dies, the corpse can still give birth. the build-up of gas during decomposition can force the fetus out of the body postmortem, a phenomenon known as "coffin birth."

#4 Alzheimer's starts working in your body decades before you start to show symptoms. By the time you know you have it, it's already been too late.

#5 There’s a rare medical condition called “locked-in syndrome” where a person is fully conscious and aware of everything happening around them, but completely unable to move or speak. They can hear conversations, feel pain, and even understand when doctors pronounce them “vegetative,” but they can only communicate through tiny eye movements, if anyone even notices.

#6 After I heard that digestion is actually super painful, but your brain tells itself to not feel it, I've never thought of stomach gurgles the same way.

#7 40 million people worldwide are trapped in modern slavery right now including forced labor, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation. Many are children. And the clothes, electronics, and food we use daily are often linked to that suffering.

#8 PMP cancer,the type I have and Audrey Hepburn died of, produces a jelly like mucus that fills your internal spaces and squeezes your organs, like your stomach, till you can't eat enough and die from starvation.

#9 There are more wars going on in the world than you think. Most people are occupied with Ukraine or Syria; but there are at least 20 to 30 armed conflicts going on at any particular time. The only continent that does have an active war going on is Australia.

#10 Cannibalism isn't illegal.

#11 There is a condition called Cotards Syndrome, where you just think you’re dead or don’t exist. People who have it sometimes stop eating because they believe they’re dead.

#12 Your perception of yourself and who you are is never fact. You will always be perceived differently even by loved ones. Nobody actually knows who you are exactly.

#13 If you want something truly horrifying look up Japans Unit 731 and the experiments conducted there it ran from 1940 to 1945. Once you read/see images you won’t be able to unsee it.

#14 There's a disease called CTE, but it can only be diagnosed after you're already dead via autopsy. CTE or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, is a degenerative brain disease that can be triggered by mass amounts of head trauma, like reoccurring concussions, brain damage, or traumatic brain injuries. Your brains ventricles slowly grows as both the white and grey matter of your brain degenerates, causing severe personality changes, among other severe symptoms.

#15 There’s a house in my neighbourhood just on the other side of the road and downhill from a cemetery, and the occupants noticed that this weird greasy stuff was on the walls in the basement.

Y’know what it was?

Fat from 170 years of burials, seeping into the ground and running downhill.

#16 Pepsi won a lawsuit against a person claiming to have found a rat or mouse in their can of Mtn Dew because they proved that it would have dissolved by the time it reached the consumer.

#17 The average American is more likely to get cancer than get married.

#18 The guy that invented chiropractic was told by a ghost that cracking spines cures diseases. Now we have colleges for it. 😱

#19 19th century Europeans ate Egyptian mummies.

#20 Okay, but you'll regret it.

Most morgue workers are women, the reason...is exactly what you think it is.

#21 That if you are too skinny sometimes you die by the force of being saved. Like being pulled from a burning car. Worst experience of an EMT I ever heard.

#22 Prion diseases exist.



mro_running:



Should’ve kept at as “read in comments.” I decided to google it and wish I hadn’t.



canceriandog:



Prion diseases occur when proteins normally in the body misfold and trigger a cascade of misfolding proteins which result in illness. We don’t know why this happens and there is no way to predict it. There is no cure and all prion diseases are universally fatal.

#23 Whales never really die of natural causes. One day they just don’t have the strength to surface and drown.

#24 Basically, our bodies constantly vibrate when we move, causing pain in about every joint there is. Our nervous system is designed to totally ignore those micropains. Unfortunately, elderly people experience increasingly more of such pains due to deterioration of the body. Imagine if all of us could feel all of this pain 24/7.

#25 The smell of fresh cut grass is actually a distress signal to alert others plants of potential danger. So everytime you enjoy the smell of cut grass, you’re enjoying the sweet smell of suffering. Also, the thought of a living creature with no ability to run away having a panic pheromone is kinda fed up. Just “suffer in silence bitxh”

#26 We're closer to 2050 than to 2000.

#27 Turkey vultures bury themselves in carrion. Their heads are bald so they can slide in there more effectively. They projectile vomit gastric juices as strong as battery acid up to 10 feet to deter predators.

#28 People with epilepsy were still being institutionalised into mental health hospitals still into the 90s.

And in the UK the first AIDS patients were in isolated wards with staff wearing full haematology equipment and just observed while they slowly died.

#29 More pregnant women die of homicide than any thing else.

#30 In the 1600s, people were buried alive so often that safety coffins were invented — complete with bells, air tubes, and flags.

And this is where the phrase “save/d by the bell” came from.

#31 You thought having 4 wisdom teeth was bad? You can have up to 16 although it's super rare.



8 is more common.

#32 We are most likely past the point of no return with climate change and every year will get hotter and hotter as more permafrost melts releasing millenia old greenhouse gasses and more and more forests burn releasing the carbon they had captured in their lifetime.

We are in "silver bullet" territory.

#33 Tarantula hawk wasps have a unique breeding method that caused Darwin to have a crisis of faith and question the existence of a benevolent god! They inject a tarantula with a paralytic and drag it off to their burrow where they proceed to lay their eggs inside of the still alive tarantula. When the little parasites are born they proceed to eat the still living tarantula from the inside out, making sure to avoid any vitals until finally the tarantula mercifully dies and they burst out of the husk.

#34 More money is spent on Halloween costumes by Americans than would be required for resource production and logistics to end world hunger.

#35 Google where / what “vanilla” essence is extracted from…



ohnositsrose:



I shared this fact with my students one year and "beaver booty juice" was often giggled at the entire school year afterwards. 🤣🤣 No regrets!

#36 As babies we are typically born with all the teeth we’re gonna have.

#37 If your brain realizes you have eye balls the brain will k**l them off.

#38 You walk past 34 m**derers in your lifetime without even knowing.

#39 We basically know nothing about the Ocean or Space. Humans have only explored aproximately 5-20% of the ocean, and we do not know how much of the universe is explored or how big the universe actually is outside the laws of physics we know from earth and what the human mind can comprehend...

#40 Pigs are caged and lowered into gas chambers to “stun” them. the high levels of carbon dioxide burns them from the inside out, and you can hear them screaming from outside the slaughterhouses.

#41 Without any warning at any moment anyone of us could have a brain aneurysm and possibly die within the hour if untreated.

#42 Over fifty percent of the internet’s usage is by automated bot accounts. Dead internet theory is no longer a theory.

#43 You can be convicted of 34 felonies and still become president.

#44 Pineapple can dissolve human flesh.

#45 Horrifying Fact: 4 million soldiers died non-combat deaths during WW2, worldwide.

#46 If you remove a leech from your skin before they finish feeding, they will regurgitate blood back into you with a potential of transmitting parasites! 🪱 Keep them on until they’ve had their fill.

#47 Scaphism. Look it up. Or don't, if you prefer to sleep easy.

Also, people were slowly roasted alive inside a brass bull in the ancient Middle East. I won't go into detail but it was bad.

#48 In the months following the release of the show 13 Reasons Why, there was a massive spike in teenage s**cide that was likely caused by the show.

The statement "Technology severely damaged kids" is likely true, and the companies that produced this technology knew they were likely going to cause harm.

#49 Your body relies heavily on vitamin C to maintain scar tissue. When you die of scurvy you literally pop apart at the seams.

#50 I saw recently that there's no control group for measuring the amount of microplastics in humans so that's kinda horrifying.

#51 1st Dynasty Pharaohs had their retainers ritually k**led and buried with them when they died. We know this because many of their burial sites have mass graves filled with people in their 20s and 30s.

#52 The last e**cution by guillotine was in 1977.

#53 Our bodies are a ship of Theseus. Over the course of seven years, every cell in our bodies dies and falls off or is excreted. At the same time, new cells replace the old ones as they die. Thus, every seven years we get an entirely new body, and the body you were born in is actually long gone.

#54 During the rescue of survivors of the USS Indianapolis, one of the rescuers said that when he went to pick up a survivor his skin separated from the bone, and from then on he said he lifted them up by the life jacket. Because after 3-4 days soaking in salt water, skin starts to dissolve.

#55 There are about 100,000 human bodies buried under Washington Square Park in New York City.

When the park was being escalated, they found out the land leased to the city to build it on had once been a potter's field. Since the city had no away to identify the bodies buried there, and due to the logistics and expenses of moving a hundred thousand bodies, they opted to simply leave the bodies interred and build the park over them.

#56 Prions cannot be k**led by sterilization. If we had a suspected case of CJD or another prion disease, we always had to use disposable tools. -former death industry worker.

#57 In ancient Rome, they used crushed mouse brains as toothpaste. 💀

There’s a parasite that can change your personality called Toxoplasma gondii- it’s from cat poop 😟

The smell of death is forever burned into you. 🥲

There’s an art piece made entirely from human blood. 😬

The worst of all… the Palestinian genocide starvation, the war in Sudan where thousands of children are dying of starvation, and the ongoing M23 conflict with attacks on Tutsis in the Congo.

#58 Did you know... Most of our parks around in England , are built on top of plague pits.

#59 Human flesh tastes like pork, hence why it is subsequently known as long pork. Also long pork has crazy amount of calories.

#60 Because of how physics works there's a chance that a bubble of absolute vacuum growing at the speed of light exists somewhere in the universe, there's no way to detect it before it swallows us and no way to stop it.

#61 There's a species of fungus that literally turns ants into zombies.

Ophiocordyceps unilateralis infects ants, takes over their nervous systems, and controls their bodies to climb vegetation before the fungus erupts from their heads to spread spores.

#62 Here’s a few

1.The air in your house is probably more polluted than outside. You very likely have mold spores around your house that do more harm than outside.

2.Blow dryers in bathroom blow faces particles onto your hands. This is because when you poop, or even fart, the same is just fecal partials floating into your nose, and since they float around, they end up on and in the dryer.

3.Sometimes when it’s silent, your brain makes noises, which is why sometimes you hear things or even your name.

#63 Most m**derers are never caught.

#64 Cults continue to exist and nations all over the globe don't seem to care until there's a reason they should.

#65 We all kicked a pregnant woman.

#66 Smelling someone's bad breath can actually give you bad breath too.

#67 There is a very likely impact of an asteroid thats the size of a football stadium to impact the moon in 2032.

#68 Once known as a creepy pasta internet story about a video called “Daisy’s Destruction”, is unfortunately real, it does exist and the creator is in a prison in the Philippines. Google for Peter Scully. Hope he suffers until he dies.

#69 Sloths are absolutely covered in insects in their fur.

#70 Hamsters flip their cheek pouches out of their mouth to empty the contents. That sounds weird but they're literally turning their cheeks inside out.

#71 There are an estimated 1.4 billion insects on Earth for every human.

#72 The stomach contains a layer of mucus around it, protecting itself from self digestion.

#73 The US military is so effective, it can have a fully operational Burger King anywhere on the planet within 48 hours. Imagine how fast they can do something that really matters.

#74 Most laugh tracks were recorded in the 50s and 40s you're hearing dead people laughing.

#75 Parrots express their love for you by regurgitating food for you like they would for a mate that was stuck nesting or for a young baby. Every pet owner that has ever been truly loved by a parrot has been intentionally barfed on...we just don't talk about it...

#76 We probably don’t have the materials to get to where we are today again.

The easy to obtain coal, oil and metals that got us to today have been largely depleted to get us to today.

To extract what’s left, it’d take considerable resources even for our modern society.

If we mess this up, there’s no getting back to this point.

#77 If you died alone in your home, it could take as little as a few days for your body to begin decomposing enough that the smell seeps through walls and in some cases, it’s the neighbors noticing the smell before anyone realizes you’re gone.

#78 Idk, the older I get the more I’m horrified by this simple truth: It doesn’t have to be this way.

Humans (if only a few whom have hoarded wealth and power amongst themselves) have chosen to make the world the way it is.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

#79 Nobody will remember you or your life or your memories in 200 years. Its All Inside your Head. And it will die with you.