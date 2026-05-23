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“Such Stupidity”: Hooters CEO Unveils Family‑Friendly Rebrand Plans, Citizens React With Harsh Comments
Five Hooters servers in branded tank tops and orange shorts posing inside a restaurant amid rebrand plans.
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“Such Stupidity”: Hooters CEO Unveils Family‑Friendly Rebrand Plans, Citizens React With Harsh Comments

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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Hooters CEO Neil Kiefer has come forward with new details about the restaurant chain’s planned rebrand, insisting the company is not trying to become family-friendly because, in his view, it already was.

The comments were made after Hooters, a chain long known for its “Hooters Girls” waitresses serving food in revealing uniforms, began working to reclaim what Kiefer described as its original identity as a beach-themed neighborhood restaurant.

Highlights
  • Hooters CEO Neil Kiefer said the chain is trying to reclaim what he described as its original beach-themed neighborhood identity.
  • Kiefer blamed later franchisees and private equity ownership for pushing the uniforms and brand image into more erotic territory.
  • The move comes after Hooters of America declared bankruptcy in 2025, allowing Kiefer to regain control.

On May 22, an official company statement referred to it as the establishment’s “true identity.”

The move has been met with brutal reactions from citizens who see the attempt to repackage Hooters as a family-friendly dining spot as disingenuous.

“Family friendly Hooters sounds like an oxymoron,” a critic wrote.

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    Group of Hooters waitresses in classic uniforms smiling inside restaurant

    Image credits: originalhooters/Instagram

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    During an interview on May 21, the 74-year-old CEO told People Magazine that Hooters was always intended to be a casual, beach-themed restaurant centered on food, atmosphere, and its servers rather than an aggressively erotic concept.

    He defined the chain as “a beach-themed place centered around the Hooters Girls, good food, [and being an] easy place to relax.”

    Hooters waitress holding plate of food with chicken wings and fries

    Image credits: hooters/TikTok

    “It’s a neighborhood place that many families frequent, and singles and couples,” he said.

    Kiefer’s connection to Hooters goes back to the chain’s beginning. He started with the company in 1983 as its attorney, then took over as CEO in 1992.

    But the years that followed are now part of what he appears to view as the brand’s decline. According to Kiefer, Hooters began to lose control of its original identity after the founding owners sold the chain’s intellectual property and contractual rights in 2001.

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    Tweet commenting on customer acceptance of Hooters rebrand change

    Image credits: EmaCocoandLucy

    Tweet expressing opinion on Hooters losing breast focus with rebrand

    Image credits: suza66970

     

    Private equity firms later took over certain locations under Hooters of America, a period Kiefer described with regret as he acknowledged how far the company had drifted from the restaurant he believed they had created.

    The chain, he said, moved “further and further away from what the brand and the concept stood for.” That shift helped shape the way Hooters is perceived today and established a reputation the company is now trying to repair.

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    Surprisingly, Kiefer also stated that the issues with the brand went beyond the presentation of the servers, but also impacted the quality of the food itself.

    “They didn’t use the appropriate sauce,” Kiefer said. “About 70% of our food products have that sauce on it.”

    Kiefer explained that the original concept for the servers was a “sporty, athletic look” for the beach

    Three Hooters waitresses in traditional uniforms smiling and posing indoors

    Image credits: originalhooters/Instagram

    Twitter comment on Hooters family-friendly rebrand and public perception challenge

    Image credits: EmaandCoco

    Negative Twitter reply predicting Hooters bankruptcy after rebrand plan

    Image credits: JaredJConway

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    Circling back to the servers, the CEO explained how franchisees had moved away from the original idea behind their uniforms.

    “The second thing was they had changed the uniforms of the girls and put them in almost what appeared to be a thong,” he said. “And that was never the intention when this concept started.”

    Kiefer said the original servers in the early 1980s wore dolphin running shorts, which he described as a sporty beachwear look that fit the restaurant’s theme because they were often used at the time as swimsuit cover-ups.

    Hooters kitchen staff preparing food, illustrating restaurant rebrand

    Image credits: Mashed/Youtube

    “It was a sporty, athletic look at the time, and I think in the last 10 or 15 years, a lot of the country has seen a more s**ualized version of that,” he said.

    “That chased away a lot of customers,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with a pair of shorts if fitted properly.”

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    “But I think in a dining place, there is something wrong [if] they’re in a thong type of uniform.”

    “Just trying to make it more friendly to everybody. No one’s going to be insulted,” he added.

    Hooters of America declared bankruptcy in 2025, allowing Kiefer to reacquire power

     

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Original Hooters (@hooters)

    The push comes after Hooters of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, allowing Kiefer and the original owners to reacquire the brand’s intellectual property in fall 2025.

    At the time, the New York Times reported that the group acquired around 140 locations to “re-Hooterize.”

    “It wasn’t so much a monetary thing,” Kiefer said of the acquisition.

    “It was more like, wait a minute, we created this brand. We hate to see what they’ve done to it. We need to try to improve it.”

    Twitter user mocking Hooters family-friendly rebrand plan failure

    Image credits: CommandersCrew

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    Critical Twitter comment about Hooters food quality amid rebranding

    Image credits: ladowho2u

    The chain’s attempt to lean into a family-friendly image also comes after years of legal and financial problems.

    For instance, in 1997,  Hooters settled a 1997 case with a group of men who alleged they were denied jobs because of their gender. Similarly, in 2011, the National Organization for Women brought an unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to ban minors from California Hooters locations.

    The company was also hit by broader financial struggles during the 2008 recession and the pandemic.

    Despite the skepticism surrounding the move, the CEO expressed confidence in the rebranding effort

    Hooters waitress serving a customer food at a restaurant table

    Image credits: Mashed/Youtube

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    Tweet expressing challenge of accepting Hooters new family-friendly brand direction

    Image credits: Rare_pau

    Currently, Hooters appears to be navigating an uncomfortable middle ground: trying to serve customers looking for a family-friendly experience, while still catering to those who come in specifically for the more erotic side of the brand.

    Last week, for instance, at one Hooters location in East Brunswick, New Jersey, servers in the chain’s signature uniforms were seen serving children after a dance performance, while a middle school baseball team ate at a table featuring Hooters swimsuit calendar photos.

    The same location reportedly offered a “Kids Eat Free” Saturday promotion, while also occasionally hosting “bikini nights” with servers working in swimsuits.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Original Hooters (@hooters)

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    When asked directly whether he was trying to make Hooters more family-friendly, Kiefer rejected the premise.

    “We have been that way always,” he told People.

    “If you’ve ever been to a Hooters in Chicago or in Tampa Bay or in South Florida, you’re going to see tons of families, tons of children,” he said.

    “It’s [a] tongue-in-cheek type of beach theme restaurant,” he insisted.

    Group of Hooters waitresses posing outside restaurant entrance

    Image credits: hooters/Instagram

    Kiefer also acknowledged the obvious meaning behind the name, referring to the Steve Martin joke about women’s breasts that inspired the restaurant’s branding.

    “I understand the word hooters, the Steve Martin joke,” he said. “It was a double entendre. It was acceptable humor back then, and it’s coming back to be acceptable humor, but it was overs**ualized too much in the last 15, 20 years.”

    “‘Re-Hooterize’ Is A Brutal Phrase”, Netizens Say About Hooters’ Rebrand

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    Tweet criticizing Hooters name despite rebrand efforts

    Image credits: landofnick

    Tweet commenting on Hooters dining experience and menu preferences

    Image credits: Dibsonboating

    Tweet suggesting Hooters change to good food instead of outfit rebrand

    Image credits: SKrunchB

    Tweet criticizing partial rebrand of Hooters and suggesting full reset

    Image credits: donaldomustache

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    Tweet joking about origin of Hooters name and waitress at Hooters

    Image credits: WilhelmWulf

    Tweet expressing willingness to visit Hooters after family friendly rebrand

    Image credits: bydogbuddhaboo

    Tweet defending family visits to Hooters for wings alongside beach trips

    Image credits: Jolly50002Rose

    User tweet criticizing Hooters rebrand and suggesting to bring back regular server outfits for families

    Image credits: judge_android

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    Tweet stating people go to Hooters for staff appearance rather than food

    Image credits: Smugprince9000

    Comment claiming Hooters was always family friendly with frequent families visiting

    Image credits: Ultra__Maximus

    Tweet expressing Hooters won't succeed without staff in traditional outfits

    Image credits: mrmccashflo

    User joking that making Hooters family friendly is like turning Vegas into a meditation retreat

    Image credits: cmkmuaa

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    Tweet discussing Hooters CEO family-friendly rebrand and changes in uniforms and food quality

    Image credits: JimbobMcBloame

    Tweet commenting on Hooters CEO family-friendly rebrand and possible name change

    Image credits: jamin_schmitt

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never seen a hooters girl in what the CEO describes as a thong. The shorts now are shorter than in the past, but not by much. I can remember years ago when they showed some belly and didn't have the tank tops tucked into the shorts. I'm not sure how pantyhose fit into this beach look, but as a hosiery enthusiast, this is one of my favorite places even though I haven't been in years.

    1
    1point
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At the religious school where I taught, one of my students was a young lady who frequently expressed her disapproval of s*x before marriage, public displays of affection, fiancees cohabitating, etc. When she needed to come in for help with the math lesson, she did it before school. After school, she had to leave immediately to go to her job as a hostess at Hooters. I kid you not.

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe they should make it bikinis permanently. Why not?

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never seen a hooters girl in what the CEO describes as a thong. The shorts now are shorter than in the past, but not by much. I can remember years ago when they showed some belly and didn't have the tank tops tucked into the shorts. I'm not sure how pantyhose fit into this beach look, but as a hosiery enthusiast, this is one of my favorite places even though I haven't been in years.

    1
    1point
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At the religious school where I taught, one of my students was a young lady who frequently expressed her disapproval of s*x before marriage, public displays of affection, fiancees cohabitating, etc. When she needed to come in for help with the math lesson, she did it before school. After school, she had to leave immediately to go to her job as a hostess at Hooters. I kid you not.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe they should make it bikinis permanently. Why not?

    0
    0points
    reply
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