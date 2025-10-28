Selfish SIL Tries To Ruin Couple’s Honeymoon With Her Surprise Wedding, Cries When They Go Anyway
If you’ve ever tried to plan a family event, you know that Murphy’s Law applies tenfold, especially when weddings are involved. There’s always one relative who thinks the calendar revolves around them, one who forgets everyone else exists, and one who ends up crying in a group chat.
That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) whose dream honeymoon turned into a family feud before they even left the tarmac. After months of careful planning, packing, and daydreaming about umbrella drinks, she suddenly found herself accused of “ruining” someone else’s big day.
More info: Reddit
They say wedding planning sometimes brings out the best in people, but sometimes, they just bring out the bold
The author and her husband had planned and paid for their honeymoon months in advance, scheduled right after their first anniversary
Image credits: storm_in_heels09
However, her husband’s sister unexpectedly announced her wedding for the same weekend and asked them to postpone their trip
Image credits: storm_in_heels09
The author refused to change their non-refundable plans, leading the sister to start a family group chat accusing them of being selfish
Image credits: storm_in_heels09
The husband was caught in the middle as his parents sided with the sister, and he asked the author for them to postpone the trip so they could keep the peace
The OP shared that she and her husband had booked their honeymoon eight months in advance, scheduled to leave right after their first wedding anniversary. Everything was set from flights, hotel, to even taking time off work. Then, out of nowhere, her husband’s sister announced her own wedding, except she had chosen the exact weekend the couple was supposed to leave.
When the husband gently pointed out the overlap, his sister brushed it off, saying that it would mean a lot if they postponed the trip because family was supposed to come first. However, changing the date wasn’t an option because the hotel was non-refundable, and work schedules were locked. The OP explained this politely, thinking it would end there.
Instead, the sister-in-law started a family group chat where she accused the couple of “ditching her wedding for a vacation”. Soon, her in-laws were piling on, calling the OP selfish and even accusing her of sabotaging the wedding. Caught in the middle, her husband asked if they could just move the trip a few days to calm things down.
However, the OP stood her ground, after all, she wasn’t the one who scheduled over them. However, her refusal apparently made her the “reason” her sister-in-law was “crying every night”. Naturally, this left her wondering if she was wrong for refusing to postpone her honeymoon trip.
The emotional intensity of wedding planning often exposes and magnifies existing family tensions. Psychology Today explains the reason behind this has to do with the pressure to create a “perfect day” which can heighten stress and anxiety, turning ordinary disagreements into full-blown conflicts.
Hitched explains that in some cases, family members may resort to controlling, guilt-tripping, or passive-aggressive behavior as they try to assert influence over decisions. Essentially, weddings don’t just celebrate love, they can also bring hidden family dynamics to the surface, revealing how emotional manipulation and unrealistic expectations often intertwine during the planning process.
According to wedding photographer Lydia Rachel, managing family manipulation during wedding planning requires setting clear boundaries, staying united as a couple, and communicating expectations openly. Couples are encouraged to limit family involvement in high-conflict decisions, delegate communication when necessary, and seek professional support if needed.
She also emphasized that wedding planning can also serve as an opportunity to practice healthy boundary-setting and communication skills that benefit future family interactions. Prioritizing mental health throughout the process is key to navigating stress and maintaining a strong, supportive partnership.
Netizens sided firmly with the OP, calling out the sister-in-law and her parents for being unreasonable. They were frustrated by what they saw as emotional manipulation from the husband’s family. What matters more in this case? Showing up for family, or protecting your own happiness? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens pointed out that if “family comes first”, then the sister-in-law should have picked a date that allowed everyone to attend
Dear Panda, being known for creating content by regurgitating Reddit is one thing. But regurgitating posts that are mainly being outed for being AI-generated click-bait? AND reposting mainly responses claiming exactly that? Sloppy.
So SIL is a drooling moron who doesn't bother to check with anyone else while scheduling her wedding but is hysterical when the world doesn't bow down to her selfishness. Sound too immature to be getting married. The whole family sounds delusionally entitled. I'd have firm boundaries with them. DO NOT CHANGE YOUR PLANS!
How can you have a honeymoon over a year after the wedding? That's just called a holiday. As to the answer to "family comes first" it's "in that case, you have to move the wedding to when we are available". And deal with the hubby problem if he's not on your side in this.
The rule that you take a honeymoon right after your wedding is not set in stone: you can take a honeymoon up til after a year after your wedding. A honeymoon is called a honeymoon because it's the first vacation of newly-weds. You are newly-wed up until a year after the wedding according to the rules of etiquette. Apart from that, the term honeymoon is now used for any kind of holiday or (political) period that focuses on blissful harmony.Load More Replies...
