Selfish SIL Tries To Ruin Couple’s Honeymoon With Her Surprise Wedding, Cries When They Go Anyway
Couple looking upset in bed, woman holding phone, reflecting tension from selfish SIL trying to ruin honeymoon moments.
Entitled People, Relationships

Selfish SIL Tries To Ruin Couple’s Honeymoon With Her Surprise Wedding, Cries When They Go Anyway

If you’ve ever tried to plan a family event, you know that Murphy’s Law applies tenfold, especially when weddings are involved. There’s always one relative who thinks the calendar revolves around them, one who forgets everyone else exists, and one who ends up crying in a group chat.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) whose dream honeymoon turned into a family feud before they even left the tarmac. After months of careful planning, packing, and daydreaming about umbrella drinks, she suddenly found herself accused of “ruining” someone else’s big day.

More info: Reddit

    They say wedding planning sometimes brings out the best in people, but sometimes, they just bring out the bold

    Couple happily planning honeymoon trip together with a map while spending cozy time indoors.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author and her husband had planned and paid for their honeymoon months in advance, scheduled right after their first anniversary

    Text excerpt discussing a couple’s honeymoon plans disrupted by a selfish sister-in-law’s surprise wedding.

    Text excerpt showing selfish SIL planning surprise wedding to ruin couple’s honeymoon, insisting family comes first.

    Image credits:

    Person holding a wedding invitation card at a wooden table with wedding planning materials and notebooks nearby.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, her husband’s sister unexpectedly announced her wedding for the same weekend and asked them to postpone their trip

    Text about selfish SIL trying to ruin couple’s honeymoon by planning a surprise wedding, causing family drama.

    Image credits:

    Woman sitting on bed with hand covering face, appearing upset in a room, illustrating selfish SIL trying to ruin couple’s honeymoon.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author refused to change their non-refundable plans, leading the sister to start a family group chat accusing them of being selfish

    Text post with quotes about a selfish SIL trying to ruin a couple’s honeymoon and causing family tension.

    Text on a white background reading, AIO for refusing to postpone our honeymoon to attend her last-minute wedding, relating to selfish SIL behavior.

    Image credits:

    The husband was caught in the middle as his parents sided with the sister, and he asked the author for them to postpone the trip so they could keep the peace

    The OP shared that she and her husband had booked their honeymoon eight months in advance, scheduled to leave right after their first wedding anniversary. Everything was set from flights, hotel, to even taking time off work. Then, out of nowhere, her husband’s sister announced her own wedding, except she had chosen the exact weekend the couple was supposed to leave.

    When the husband gently pointed out the overlap, his sister brushed it off, saying that it would mean a lot if they postponed the trip because family was supposed to come first. However, changing the date wasn’t an option because the hotel was non-refundable, and work schedules were locked. The OP explained this politely, thinking it would end there.

    Instead, the sister-in-law started a family group chat where she accused the couple of “ditching her wedding for a vacation”. Soon, her in-laws were piling on, calling the OP selfish and even accusing her of sabotaging the wedding. Caught in the middle, her husband asked if they could just move the trip a few days to calm things down.

    However, the OP stood her ground, after all, she wasn’t the one who scheduled over them. However, her refusal apparently made her the “reason” her sister-in-law was “crying every night”. Naturally, this left her wondering if she was wrong for refusing to postpone her honeymoon trip.

    Couple on bed looking upset while woman holds phone, illustrating selfish SIL trying to ruin couple’s honeymoon conflict.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The emotional intensity of wedding planning often exposes and magnifies existing family tensions. Psychology Today explains the reason behind this has to do with the pressure to create a “perfect day” which can heighten stress and anxiety, turning ordinary disagreements into full-blown conflicts.

    Hitched explains that in some cases, family members may resort to controlling, guilt-tripping, or passive-aggressive behavior as they try to assert influence over decisions. Essentially, weddings don’t just celebrate love, they can also bring hidden family dynamics to the surface, revealing how emotional manipulation and unrealistic expectations often intertwine during the planning process.

    According to wedding photographer Lydia Rachel, managing family manipulation during wedding planning requires setting clear boundaries, staying united as a couple, and communicating expectations openly. Couples are encouraged to limit family involvement in high-conflict decisions, delegate communication when necessary, and seek professional support if needed.

    She also emphasized that wedding planning can also serve as an opportunity to practice healthy boundary-setting and communication skills that benefit future family interactions. Prioritizing mental health throughout the process is key to navigating stress and maintaining a strong, supportive partnership.

    Netizens sided firmly with the OP, calling out the sister-in-law and her parents for being unreasonable. They were frustrated by what they saw as emotional manipulation from the husband’s family. What matters more in this case? Showing up for family, or protecting your own happiness? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens pointed out that if “family comes first”, then the sister-in-law should have picked a date that allowed everyone to attend

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing sabotage and date conflicts involving a selfish SIL trying to ruin a honeymoon trip.

    Comment discussing a selfish sister-in-law trying to ruin a couple’s honeymoon with a surprise wedding and advice to proceed anyway.

    Text post discussing selfish SIL trying to ruin couple's honeymoon with surprise wedding and her reaction when they go anyway.

    Comment on a post about a selfish SIL trying to ruin a couple’s honeymoon with a surprise wedding, showing frustration and disbelief.

    Comment about selfish SIL trying to ruin couple’s honeymoon with surprise wedding, expressing frustration on family priorities.

    Couple enjoying honeymoon despite selfish sister-in-law’s surprise wedding attempt to ruin it, causing emotional reaction.

    Screenshot of an online comment questioning a husband's character in a discussion about a selfish SIL ruining a couple’s honeymoon.

    Comment discussing disbelief over a user’s changing age claim in an online forum thread.

    Alt text: Selfish sister-in-law disrupting couple’s honeymoon plans with surprise wedding, causing emotional conflict.

    Comment on a social platform discussing a selfish SIL trying to ruin a couple’s honeymoon with a surprise wedding.

    Comment discussing a selfish sister-in-law trying to ruin a couple’s honeymoon with a surprise wedding, advising to focus on the spouse.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a couple's honeymoon despite a selfish SIL’s surprise wedding attempt.

    Comment on family drama involving selfish SIL trying to ruin couple’s honeymoon with surprise wedding, expressing sarcasm.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    dorothealehmann avatar
    Dorothea Lehmann
    Dorothea Lehmann
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Dear Panda, being known for creating content by regurgitating Reddit is one thing. But regurgitating posts that are mainly being outed for being AI-generated click-bait? AND reposting mainly responses claiming exactly that? Sloppy.

    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    So SIL is a drooling moron who doesn't bother to check with anyone else while scheduling her wedding but is hysterical when the world doesn't bow down to her selfishness. Sound too immature to be getting married. The whole family sounds delusionally entitled. I'd have firm boundaries with them. DO NOT CHANGE YOUR PLANS!

    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    How can you have a honeymoon over a year after the wedding? That's just called a holiday. As to the answer to "family comes first" it's "in that case, you have to move the wedding to when we are available". And deal with the hubby problem if he's not on your side in this.

    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    The rule that you take a honeymoon right after your wedding is not set in stone: you can take a honeymoon up til after a year after your wedding. A honeymoon is called a honeymoon because it's the first vacation of newly-weds. You are newly-wed up until a year after the wedding according to the rules of etiquette. Apart from that, the term honeymoon is now used for any kind of holiday or (political) period that focuses on blissful harmony.

