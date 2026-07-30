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“Think You’ve Mastered Adulting?”: Test Yourself With These 20 Home Economics Questions
A vintage kitchen with a red TRIVIA banner, shelves stocked with various Home Economics items. Perfect for adulting questions.
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“Think You’ve Mastered Adulting?”: Test Yourself With These 20 Home Economics Questions

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Think you’ve mastered the everyday skills that make life run smoothly? This home economics trivia quiz is here to put your practical knowledge to the test. From cooking techniques and food safety to laundry care, budgeting, cleaning, and household essentials, these questions cover the real-world know-how we all use – but don’t always get right.

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Can you read a clothing care label? What’s the difference between dicing and mincing? Even experienced adults are often surprised by how tricky these everyday topics can be.

Whether you’re a confident home cook, an organization enthusiast, or simply curious to see how your life skills stack up, this quiz is packed with practical facts, surprising insights, and a few myths that might catch you off guard.

Ready to find out if your adulting skills are as sharp as you think? Let’s get started! 🧺🍳💡

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A vintage kitchen with a white wooden hutch filled with various jars, cans, and mugs, reflecting home economics.

    Image credits: Magda Ehlers

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    zsokmkhelruiengzxv avatar
    Kroket
    Kroket
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trim your nails once a week?!! What kind of monster growth do you have 😳 "Weekly trimming helps maintain hygiene, prevent dirt buildup, and reduce the risk of broken or ingrown nails."... Sweety just clean them! And I'm guessing you've never had an ingrown nail 'cause that's bad advice.

    2
    2points
    reply
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, when #1 is wrong, I tend not to complete the rest.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read here in sweden max 10 y, some say 5 - 15, some say reload them every 5 years and then change the housing every 10 years. But what I go for here is 10 years. How do you do with them?

    0
    0points
    reply
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dispute the knife-holding one. A different grip may be needed on different knives, and for different uses, but I've just tried the one they describe on a couple of sizes and no, it's almost impossible, brings my middle finger right up to the edge of the blade, would be really easy to slip down it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Frank thinks this is a good way to hold a chefs knife: ⤵⤵⤵

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    POST
    zsokmkhelruiengzxv avatar
    Kroket
    Kroket
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trim your nails once a week?!! What kind of monster growth do you have 😳 "Weekly trimming helps maintain hygiene, prevent dirt buildup, and reduce the risk of broken or ingrown nails."... Sweety just clean them! And I'm guessing you've never had an ingrown nail 'cause that's bad advice.

    2
    2points
    reply
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, when #1 is wrong, I tend not to complete the rest.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read here in sweden max 10 y, some say 5 - 15, some say reload them every 5 years and then change the housing every 10 years. But what I go for here is 10 years. How do you do with them?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dispute the knife-holding one. A different grip may be needed on different knives, and for different uses, but I've just tried the one they describe on a couple of sizes and no, it's almost impossible, brings my middle finger right up to the edge of the blade, would be really easy to slip down it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Frank thinks this is a good way to hold a chefs knife: ⤵⤵⤵

    0
    0points
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