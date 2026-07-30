“Think You’ve Mastered Adulting?”: Test Yourself With These 20 Home Economics Questions
Think you’ve mastered the everyday skills that make life run smoothly? This home economics trivia quiz is here to put your practical knowledge to the test. From cooking techniques and food safety to laundry care, budgeting, cleaning, and household essentials, these questions cover the real-world know-how we all use – but don’t always get right.
Can you read a clothing care label? What’s the difference between dicing and mincing? Even experienced adults are often surprised by how tricky these everyday topics can be.
Whether you’re a confident home cook, an organization enthusiast, or simply curious to see how your life skills stack up, this quiz is packed with practical facts, surprising insights, and a few myths that might catch you off guard.
Ready to find out if your adulting skills are as sharp as you think? Let’s get started! 🧺🍳💡
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Magda Ehlers
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Trim your nails once a week?!! What kind of monster growth do you have 😳 "Weekly trimming helps maintain hygiene, prevent dirt buildup, and reduce the risk of broken or ingrown nails."... Sweety just clean them! And I'm guessing you've never had an ingrown nail 'cause that's bad advice.
Well, when #1 is wrong, I tend not to complete the rest.
I read here in sweden max 10 y, some say 5 - 15, some say reload them every 5 years and then change the housing every 10 years. But what I go for here is 10 years. How do you do with them?Load More Replies...
I dispute the knife-holding one. A different grip may be needed on different knives, and for different uses, but I've just tried the one they describe on a couple of sizes and no, it's almost impossible, brings my middle finger right up to the edge of the blade, would be really easy to slip down it.
Frank thinks this is a good way to hold a chefs knife: ⤵⤵⤵Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
https://youtu.be/YrHpeEwk_-U?t=46
Trim your nails once a week?!! What kind of monster growth do you have 😳 "Weekly trimming helps maintain hygiene, prevent dirt buildup, and reduce the risk of broken or ingrown nails."... Sweety just clean them! And I'm guessing you've never had an ingrown nail 'cause that's bad advice.
Well, when #1 is wrong, I tend not to complete the rest.
I read here in sweden max 10 y, some say 5 - 15, some say reload them every 5 years and then change the housing every 10 years. But what I go for here is 10 years. How do you do with them?Load More Replies...
I dispute the knife-holding one. A different grip may be needed on different knives, and for different uses, but I've just tried the one they describe on a couple of sizes and no, it's almost impossible, brings my middle finger right up to the edge of the blade, would be really easy to slip down it.
Frank thinks this is a good way to hold a chefs knife: ⤵⤵⤵Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
https://youtu.be/YrHpeEwk_-U?t=46
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