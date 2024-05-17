43 Cozy Cabins That Look Like They’d Make Your Problems Disappear (New Pics)
For those who enjoy getting out in nature but prefer the comfort of a bed over a tent, this subreddit is for you. It has 763K members and they are on a mission to put together an archive of as many awesome cabins as they can.
Whether they took the shot themselves or found it while browsing the internet, the collection offers a wide variety of cozy cabins from around the world. There are rustic woodland retreats, luxurious mountain lodges, and pretty much everything in between to inspire your next getaway.
In a world where every day is full of rush and stress, hideouts like these can help us dial it down a notch and recharge.
Seclusion In Southern Appalachia
My Grandpas’ Cabin In Northern Michigan (Ft Otis)
Fairy Tale Cottage - Vancouver Island, Canada
Beautiful Tree House 💗 🏡
Serene Forest Retreat, Jasper National Park
Girard Ridge Lookout
I’ve Been Building This Cabin Since A Bit Before The Pandemic Started. Just Finished The Porch Awning! I Went Into The Project With Very Little Carpentry Experience So I Have Been Learning A Ton
Adirondack Log Cabin
This Cabin In Norway
My Late 1800’s Cabin In Western North Carolina / Os
Wanted To Show Off Our Family’s Cabin! My Children Will Be Sixth-Generation Owners :)
I Managed To Find My Own Quiet Little Corner Of The Earth. Restorations Underway!
Visiting My Mum At Her Beautiful Cabin In The Sticks, Canada
First Snow Of The Season At My House
Are you SURE this isn’t one of the million Thomas Kinkaid paintings that were everywhere in the 90’s??
Our 1960s A-Frame In Southern Vermont
Deep Snow Came To Emerald Lake (British Columbia, Canada) [this Time A Photo Taken A Dusk]
Is that you again, Kinkade?? lol. I’m just jealous. What I wouldn’t give to live in that world!
My Cabin Made Of Cob
From Wikipedia: Cob, cobb, or clom (in Wales) is a natural building material made from subsoil, water, fibrous organic material (typically straw), and sometimes lime.
Glen Cruick, Angus, Scotland
The Treeframe
Beautiful Tiny Cabin Nestled In The Woods
Cabin In Romania
Tiny Black Beauty
Tiny?? I’d give my left nut (if I had any) to own this palace! Just gorgeous.
Alpine Cabin In Slovenia
Walstrom House, John Lautner, 1969
The Faroe Islands
My A-Frame. Dreamt Of This Day All My Life. Mountain West USA
The Mountain West in the US is some of the most incredible, captivating, and beautiful regions in the world.
~150 Year Old Octagon Cabin In The 100 Mile Wilderness. The Builder Was A Civil War Vet / Single Arm Amputee, Allegedly He Chose The Octagon Shape Because He Could Not Carry Longer Logs
The Cabin I Stayed At This Past Weekend
Our Alaskan Cabin. Not Perfect But She’ll Do
My Cabin In Virginia
Girlfriend's Parents' Cabin In Alaska
Jamaica Vt - Oc
A Swedish A-Frame Cabin In Edsasdalen, Northern Sweden. Designed By Mans Tham, Architect. Photo By: Staffan Andersson
Dry Cabin In Fairbanks, Alaska On A Winter Day With 4 Hours Of Sunlight
I would have a pizza oven in it to eat pizza all day - I mean heat the place...