If I could make a quick call in history, it would definitely be to the people of Pompeii to warn them to get out of the city. Of course, they will think I’m some cursed spirit going against their gods or some enemy creature forcing them out of their homes.

These fantasies seem ridiculous, as we all know that such a phone doesn’t exist, but it sounds super useful. So, folks instantly delivered when a Reddit user enquired, “You get one 30‑second phone call to any moment in history — who do you call and what do you say?” Here’s what they had to say!

More info: Reddit

#1

Man outdoors with mountains in the background representing folks from history people would love to call. “Steve, don’t go swimming with the stingrays today. Trust me on this.”.

Freak_Among_Men_II , Ravi Shanker Report

    #2

    Gorilla walking on grass outside with trees in the background, representing folks from history people admire. Lady, the gorillas at the Cincinnati Zoo aren’t that exciting. Don’t even bother going.

    rossrifle113 , wirestock Report

    #3

    Person counting large stacks of hundred-dollar bills on a beige surface representing wealth and historical figures. Myself four weeks ago and tell me the numbers for the next 100m euro Eurojackpot .

    WonderWaage , freepik Report

    As you scroll through the list, you will see that some of these range from absolutely hilarious to downright serious. People have mentioned the last moments of famous personalities and even of their dear ones. Well, that is only natural—when staying up-to-date with everything, reading a new novel, or watching that season finale, we often forget to communicate with the ones close to us.

    It's crazy to think how social media connects us with people who are oceans away, yet distances us from the ones who are so near to us. And when you lose those people, the grief obviously hits hard, and you want nothing more than to spend just one more second with them if possible.
    #4

    Group of medical students walking and discussing in hospital corridor, symbolizing historical folks people admire. “Hey Chuck. Leave work and go to the hospital in town. No, the good hospital. Trust me. We’ll meet you there. Go now. Tell them it’s a pulmonary embolism. Yeah, like Dads.”

    I would literally give my right arm. Maybe even the left one too.

    beccadahhhling , senivpetro Report

    #5

    Collection of vintage copper and metal cups arranged on a wooden surface representing historical artifacts and memorabilia. I'd call Ea-Nasir and ask him why he was selling such bad quality copper, and treating his clients with such contempt.

    LowerBar2001 , EyeEm Report

    #6

    Large iceberg floating in calm cold waters, representing historical figures people would love to call. I’d call the guy building the Titanic and just say, “Iceberg. April 14th. Trust me.” *Click.*.

    runelgna , rawpixel.com Report

    Some people have also spoken about famous historical moments that they would like to get in touch with. Let's look at one of my personal favorites, the story of Ea-nāṣir. For those who don't know, the "complaint tablet to Ea-nāṣir" is basically the world’s oldest recorded customer complaint. That's right, even ancient people hated bad service.

    It’s a little clay tablet from around 1750 BCE in Mesopotamia, where a guy named Nanni totally calls out a copper merchant, Ea-nāṣir, for delivering bad quality copper and being super rude about it. It’s hilarious and relatable because it proves that even 4,000 years ago, people were already dealing with shady business deals and writing strongly worded messages about them.
    #7

    Man in a black suit and tie smiling during a late night talk show interview about famous historical figures. I'm calling Robin Williams to tell him that the world loves him and he's made a difference. We want him to stay but if he needs to go, we will keep loving him anyway.

    UnpunctualTrashPanda , Mr comedian Report

    #8

    Hand holding a vintage rotary phone receiver on a red sofa, representing historical figures people would love to call. I’d call Alexander Graham Bell a few seconds before he attempted to make the first successful phone call in history.

    That’d probably f**k him up pretty good.

    MilitantAmbivalence , EyeEm Report

    #9

    Person in beige suit holding and flipping through a thick binder of documents about folks from history. I'd call myself around 2014 or so to tell earlier me that Dad is going to get Alzheimer's and you need to move immediately to secure all financial documents and to make sure the home insurance gets paid because he's going to blow it off. Also find a way to get his driver's license away from him.

    jaleach , freepik Report

    From Abraham Lincoln to Princess Diana, people said that they would warn them about the devastating things that eventually took their lives. Both are notable figures who changed the lives of so many people, so I get why folks would want to save them. It would be an absolute miracle to see how things would turn out for these two if they were indeed left alive.

    Someone also jokingly mentioned how they would call themselves in 2005 and advise buying Bitcoin. Considering that there are people who actually made millions because of Bitcoin, I'd say Amen to that! Another fellow also mentioned that they would call themselves just to share the number of the next jackpot. Well, it looks like this magical phone is quickly turning into a golden opportunity for folks.

    #10

    Stack of golden bitcoins in front of a fluctuating digital chart representing historical people of interest. 2005 me. Buy bitcoin.

    ak_thespaceman , frimufilms Report

    #11

    Couple smiling and embracing warmly in a cozy indoor setting, inspired by famous folks from history people would love to call. I'd call my husband & tell him I love him one more time before he died.

    peteetchou , user12593478 Report

    #12

    Young boy hugging a smiling woman in a cozy bright room, capturing a warm moment people would love to call from history. My mom. I just want her to talk, so I can hear her voice again.

    FancyNacnyPants , bristekjegor Report

    One that really warmed my heart was a phone call to Robin Williams. Just to tell him that the world loves him, and oh, how true that is! Despite what he was going through in his own life, he brought a smile to the lives of so many people.

    Someone also mentioned tipping the FBI about the horror that was going to take over New York on 9/11. That would be truly helpful, right? Just makes us wish the phone calls were real.
    #13

    Stephen Hawking in a wheelchair, using speech-generating device, featured among iconic folks from history people admire. On 27th June 2009 id call Steven Hawking and apologise for the late notice, but something come up and i wont be able to attend his party on the following day.

    obiewanchrinobe , BBC News Report

    #14

    Close-up of vintage radio dials and knobs on a historic communication device with an attached old-fashioned cord. If I got one 30-second call to any moment in history, I’d call Alan Turing in 1952. I’d tell him, “Hey, your work changes everything computers, AI, all of it. Please leave the UK, they won’t treat you right. The future sees you as a hero. Stay safe.

    stacey-spice677 , Timeline - World History Documentaries Report

    #15

    Man joyfully hugging child indoors, capturing a warm moment perfect for history people would love to call theme. I'd call my Dad to say "Thank-you Dad, for all you've done for me.".

    Survivor2times427 , prostooleh Report

    Looking at the number of people who mentioned calling their loved ones, it just made me realize that I need to start spending more time with my family. Well, taking my mom out for dinner this weekend sounds like a good idea. I would strongly advise you to do the same. Not just your mom, but any of your loved ones.

    Anyway, that's the end from us folks. We want to hear who you would pick, and what you would say to them. Feel free to share with us in the comments. Also, don't forget to upvote your personal favorites on this list!
    #16

    Elon Musk smiling in a casual black shirt during an indoor interview about historical folks people would love to call. ~~ICE~~ The United States Immigration and Naturalisation Service in 1992. Warn them that a South African is overstaying his visa and get him deported asap.

    Edit: fixed my error. In my defence, not American or know about the history of ICE.

    CaledonianWarrior , CBS Sunday Morning Report

    #17

    A woman practicing calligraphy with a cat beside her in a cozy room filled with historical and cultural decorations. I'd call my kitty, Boots, who I had to let go several months ago. I'd tell him that I loved him again, that I miss him so much, and I'd thank him for such a wonderful 12 years of love and friendship. I'm sure he'd rub on the phone and give his little "Mmreow!" Like he always did. 💗.

    friesian_tales , Jesse R Report

    #18

    Man in a silver suit walking outdoors, talking on the phone about history people and famous figures from the past. “Don’t go to work today Dad”.

    StuffApprehensive861 , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    #19

    Old historic cityscape with river and stone bridge, illustrating folks from history people would love to call. "Archduke Franz Ferdinand must not go to Sarajevo. The conditions there are not good.".

    meeyeam , Tahsin Bilgin Report

    #20

    Former U.S. president smiling during a talk show, one of the notable folks from history people admire. "Barack, I know it would be satisfying to roast Trump at the Correspondents Dinner tonight - but trust me, it's not worth what happens afterwards.".

    tlbcrafi , Jimmy Kimmel Live Report

    #21

    Two men happily hugging in a cozy kitchen, representing people from history who inspire connection and admiration. My uncle, I’d apologise for not being with him more, I hope he’s doing well up in the clouds and that I miss him deeply.

    ChaBoiRandy , Drazen Zigic Report

    #22

    Elderly woman holding baby indoors, representing connection with historical figures people would love to call. My grandma a few days before she died so I could say goodbye and tell her about her great grand baby.

    SlayerKendra , freepik Report

    #23

    Person smiling and wearing a green hoodie and black beanie in a studio setting, related to history folks people would love to call. I’d call Sinéad O’Connor right before she tore up the picture of the pope on SNL. I’d tell her that no one was going to understand, but that time would vindicate her.

    srslytho1979 , Skavlan Report

    #24

    Me to me: Don't smoke that cigarette.

    Scarcito_El_Gatito Report

    #25

    Yellow payphone mounted on a wall in a busy hallway, symbolizing calls to famous folks from history. "Momitsmecomepickmeup".

    ChaplnGrillSgt , wirestock Report

    #26

    Black and white portrait of a historical figure speaking in a formal setting with a flag in the background. JFK, *"There are snipers in Dallas, put the roof on the limo."*.

    Suitable-Armadillo49 , Peace Corps Report

    #27

    Doctor with stethoscope talking to an elderly man, illustrating folks from history people would love to call. My grandfather in 2013, and convinced him to please go see a doctor instead of waiting for us to be back from overseas trip.

    SorrowStyles , kingmakers Report

    #28

    Black Lexus sedan driving on a highway at dusk with blurred background, illustrating historic figures in a modern setting. This past week, two of my cousins just passed away in a violent car crash because the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. They were little brothers to me. I’d call them 30 seconds before the crash to wake them up 😢I miss them so much already and I will miss them for the rest of my life 😞.

    GMUsername , Ido l Report

    #29

    Tell Princess Diana to not get in the car.

    wearethepros Report

    #30

    Family of three smiling together at home, enjoying a moment while looking at a photograph of historical figures. Just call my parents and hear their voices one more time. A bonus if they both laugh.

    I’m in my 60’s now and i never stopped missing my parents.

    filmguy36 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #31

    Marble statue of Abe Lincoln seated, highlighting historic figures people would love to call from history. Abe Lincoln. DUCK!

    scotthia , Anthony Report

    #32

    I’d call myself a few years ago and tell myself to get a cancer screening asap.

    mizmaclean Report

    #33

    Two investigators analyzing evidence and photos in a dimly lit room filled with files, studying historical folks. September 10th, 2001 - FBI Tip line. You know the rest.

    TooMuchPJ , DC Studio Report

