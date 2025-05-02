ADVERTISEMENT

If you used to spend history lessons yawning and sketching in your notebook, this list might not be for you. But if you’re a fan of the subject, you’re in for a treat, so continue scrolling.

The reason you should continue scrolling is that on the list below, there’s an entire bunch of history-themed memes waiting for you. Courtesy of the ‘HistorylandHQ’ Instagram account, they ought to make any history lover giggle, so if you’re looking for a fun way to brush up on your history knowledge or just something fun to browse, here’s your chance.

#1

Text meme explaining the medieval origin of freelance as a mercenary warrior, related to entertaining history memes.

historylandhq Report

    #2

    Updated history of the presidents meme showing smiley faces with one Abraham Lincoln face and diverse colored faces at the bottom.

    historylandhq Report

    #3

    Hotel floor sign showing years 1901-1913 and 1914-1918 with humorous reference to history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    For some people, history seems boring. “It’s mostly dates, anyway, so what’s so exciting about that?” they might say, when face-to-face with someone of a different opinion.

    Unfortunately, that’s a view quite a lot of people share. A 2021 publication, titled A Snapshot of the Public’s Views on History, found that as much as two-thirds of people consider history to be “little more than an assemblage of names, dates, and events.”

    But in reality, it’s so much more!
    #4

    Stone ball in elevator corner with text referencing Sisyphus, a meme for those who paid attention in history class.

    historylandhq Report

    #5

    Meme comparing a cheerful youth club invitation to a dark 1937 Germany context, highlighting entertaining history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    Seconding the idea that history is more than a collection of dates and names, the University of the People emphasized that, “Understanding history helps us develop critical decision-making skills, cultural awareness, and the ability to anticipate future trends based on historical patterns.

    “By examining historical events, we can all learn valuable lessons, avoid past mistakes, and make informed decisions that can positively impact both our personal and professional development.”
    #6

    Portraits of Immanuel Kant and Genghis Khan in a history meme for those who paid attention in class.

    historylandhq Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm annoyed at myself for laughing at this. Total dad joke.

    #7

    Memes showing largest exports of countries with increasing brain images, combining history and humor for meme entertainment.

    historylandhq Report

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    UK's biggest imports go straight to museums. TBF some things have just gone back to Africa but Greece is still glaring.

    #8

    Man looking thoughtfully at computer screen with historical ship photo, reflecting on history class memes.

    historylandhq Report

    Talking about history in his TEDxTalk, British historian and Cahoon Family Professor of American History at Emory University, Patrick N. Allitt, Ph.D., too, pointed out that for many people—children in particular—history seems to be not much more than a “long catalogue of names and dates, people and places”.

    Youngsters often think that everything inside a history textbook is “too remote from their own experience” or “too remote to have any real interest to their own lives.” However, as they grow older, people often find history getting increasingly fascinating.

    Moreover, once they reach a certain age, they might notice children studying something they were a part of themselves. “And then you realize, history isn’t just all finished once and for all. It isn’t closed up in those books. It’s continuing right up to the present and we’re part of it,” Prof. Allitt said.

    “As you begin to describe to your children the world that you grow up in, very often they find that fascinating. It’s easier for them to connect with than with descriptions of what the presidents did or the great wars.”
    #9

    Historical meme showing a list of drinks consumed by the Founding Fathers at George Washington's 1787 farewell party.

    historylandhq Report

    #10

    Poll results on teaching Arabic numerals in American schools showing majority opposing, related to history class memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #11

    Black and white photo of Sukarno speaking at a microphone, a historical meme for those who paid attention in history class.

    historylandhq Report

    I will be the first to admit it: as a child, I too thought that history was mostly about dates and names (which, to make matters worse, you had to learn by heart before the next history lesson). I didn’t see the bigger picture. That was until I met the right teacher.

    It’s no surprise that the right educator can make a world of difference when it comes to students’ interest in their subject; and history is no exception.

    But instead of looking for the right teacher, some people turn to other sources of information for learning about history, such as documentaries or museums.

    #12

    French history meme featuring a man with a beret and mustache holding olives, referencing entertaining history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #13

    Mongolia navy meme showing country map, naval insignia, and submarine in a green field, history class humor.

    historylandhq Report

    #14

    History meme showing a distressed man in green tracksuit referencing creating a peaceful multi-ethnic state in the Balkans.

    historylandhq Report

    According to the aforementioned publication from 2021, the sources for information about the past that people turn to most often are not necessarily the sources they deem most trustworthy.

    The research found that the top three go-to sources of information about the past were all in video format: documentary films, fiction films, and TV news respectively. More traditional sources, such as museums, nonfiction books, history lectures, and college courses ranked way lower on the list.

    That aligned with people’s views that one can learn history anywhere, which is a sentiment shared by as much as 90% of respondents, and that it is easier to learn about the past when it is presented as entertainment, which 73% participants agreed to.
    #15

    Ancient Greek rock carving meme showing a strong figure lifting a heavy stone with humorous history class reference.

    historylandhq Report

    #16

    Bust of Julius Caesar with meme text about Christmas, relevant to history class memes and entertaining history content.

    historylandhq Report

    #17

    Classical statue bust inside a freezer meme, humorously connecting to history class memes and entertaining historical humor.

    historylandhq Report

    While many people agree that it’s easier to learn history when it’s presented as entertainment, it’s important to remember that your favored history movies or TV series might not be entirely factually accurate.

    A study from Washington University in St. Louis found that watching a film that is consistent with the textual material on the same matter can increase correct recall by roughly 50%.

    “In contrast, when information in the film directly contradicted the text, people often falsely recalled the misinformation portrayed in the film, sometimes as much as 50 percent of the time,” noted one of the researchers behind the study, psychology doctoral student in Arts & Sciences, Andrew Butler.

    Butler continued to point out that, “Although films may increase learning and interest in the classroom, educators should be aware that students might learn inaccurate information, too, even if the correct information has been presented in a text. More broadly, these same positive and negative effects apply to the consumption of popular history films by the general public.”

    #18

    Man dressed as a priest smirking with graphics of pea plant genetics, a history memes reference for entertaining content.

    historylandhq Report

    #19

    Tweet meme humor comparing United States history education to international events, highlighting entertaining history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #20

    Alt text: History meme referencing Rosa Parks' death in 2005 and watching Shrek, highlighting entertaining history class content.

    historylandhq Report

    If you’re learning history through means of entertainment, such as movies, or even memes, keep in mind that it’s crucial to double-check your facts with credible sources. But if you’re simply looking for something to ignite your interest in history, movies and memes can be a great way to start. Don’t you think?
    #21

    Roman soldier and dog meme showing bond over 15 years, highlighting humor from history class memes entertaining fans.

    historylandhq Report

    #22

    Gru from Despicable Me meme with European country flags challenging viewers to name the countries, a history class meme.

    historylandhq Report

    #23

    Scenic landscapes with text meme about Italians moving to New Jersey, related to entertaining history class memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #24

    A Vietnam War Zippo lighter engraved with a quote reflecting youth and sacrifice, featured in history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #25

    A list showing ages of Founding Fathers in 1776, highlighting historical facts for entertaining history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #26

    Historical meme featuring Emperor Hirohito's quote about Japan's future and modern anime-related images 70 years later.

    historylandhq Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But they very efficiently managed to wipe our their naz! image and are now one of the most popular country for their culture, food and tourism, so I'd say that's pretty impressive. (and I hate that I recognized the middle picture)

    #27

    History meme showing Charles Darwin in 1835 and Steve Irwin with a tortoise in 1995 sharing a fun fact moment.

    historylandhq Report

    #28

    Two muscular men representing Italy and Greece flags with text about their historical rivalry in entertaining history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #29

    Tweet about independence from Britain occurring weekly, with a historical meme featuring a soldier in uniform reacting uneasily.

    historylandhq Report

    #30

    Memes comparing driving distances and cultural changes in history with US, UK, and Balkan region flags.

    historylandhq Report

    #31

    Tweet meme about historical Republican control in 1928 with a humorous comment, relevant for history memes and entertaining history content.

    historylandhq Report

    #32

    List of potential EU leaving names with country flags used in entertaining history memes about European exits.

    historylandhq Report

    #33

    Meme showing a man obsessed with Roman empire and goth culture, combining history class humor with entertaining memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #34

    Comparison meme showing Augustus as a muscular figure in ancient times and a modern, casual boy holding a drink, history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #35

    Comparison of Julius Caesar bust with actor from HBO's Rome, featuring historical memes for those who paid attention in history class.

    historylandhq Report

    #36

    Machiavelli meme featuring historical art and a humorous take on political theories related to women.

    historylandhq Report

    #37

    Cartoon meme comparing typical Renaissance painters painting angels to Da Vinci dissecting a corpse for realistic art, history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #38

    Image of sliced oranges in a bowl, referencing history class memes about 18th-century sailors with scurvy.

    historylandhq Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It I why we call British sailors limeys, they drank the lime juice to prevent scurvey. And then mixed it with the daily tit of rum issued for pain relief.

    #39

    Side-by-side meme contrasting 1922 Emperor George V of India with 2022 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #40

    Two people lying in bed using phones, illustrating a history meme about empires lasting about 250 years and the US age.

    historylandhq Report

    #41

    Horned helmet given to King Henry VIII in 1514, a unique historical artifact for history memes fans.

    historylandhq Report

    #42

    Map showing numerous US military bases worldwide, highlighting a history meme about international election interest.

    historylandhq Report

    #43

    Ancient tablet fragment of the Epic of Gilgamesh held in hand, related to history class entertaining memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #44

    Soccer meme referencing Poland’s defense with a historical twist, combining humor with history memes entertainment.

    historylandhq Report

    #45

    Medieval helmets collection with names including Spangenhelm, Barbute, Bascinet, Great Helm, Kettle Hat, Armet, Frog-mouth, Hounskull, and Sallet.

    historylandhq Report

    #46

    1927 and 1945 history meme showing a father and son discussing victory with toy soldiers and military references.

    historylandhq Report

    #47

    Illustration contrasting gladiators in movies as suffering and defeated versus gladiators in reality as well fed and semi famous history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #48

    Cartoon of Plato debating fictional characters while playing chess, highlighting entertaining history class memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #49

    Soviet-Chinese propaganda posters humorously interpreted as an interracial gay couple story, fitting history memes theme.

    historylandhq Report

    #50

    Larry David at a Civil War battlefield with his daughter, a humorous meme for history class enthusiasts.

    historylandhq Report

    #51

    Woman looking confused at a cat labeled Math, illustrating memes for people who like to study history.

    historylandhq Report

    #52

    Man with gag in mouth buried in ground holding phone showing meme about history degree, related to history memes humor.

    historylandhq Report

    #53

    Cartoon comparison of democracy and monarchy lore showing political puppets and ancient royal imagery in history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    Historical meme showing a king and a soldier reflecting on a 700-year conflict in history class humor context.

    historylandhq Report

    #55

    Tweet about the movie Lincoln grossing $275 million, highlighting an ironic historical meme from history class.

    historylandhq Report

    #56

    Brain reminding woman that Germany lost twice, a history meme referencing entertaining moments for history class attention.

    historylandhq Report

    Screenshot of a social media post about account suspension, featured in entertaining history memes collection.

    historylandhq Report

    Medieval vs modern people reacting to dragon maps, a humorous history meme for those who paid attention in class.

    historylandhq Report

    #59

    SpongeBob meme comparing English people in sports and Americans in politics, a funny history meme example.

    historylandhq Report

    #60

    Two people sitting on a bench under streetlights representing WW2 games starting in 1941 and 1939 history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    Sign saying no WiFi, asking people to talk like it’s 1995, with close-ups of a man’s face and Balkan country flags, history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    SpongeBob meme featuring historical references to Germany and World War with entertaining history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    #63

    Hand holding a vintage 1979 Casio pocket calculator that doubles as a cigarette lighter, shown with a flame lit.

    historylandhq Report

    #64

    Map meme showing language exchange between Europe, South America, and North America with humorous text about language use history memes

    historylandhq Report

    Map meme comparing regions doing science versus being busy with religion in 1018 and 2018, history class meme.

    historylandhq Report

    A meme showing a hand pressing a button labeled with multiple Bloody Sunday dates, referencing history memes for historians.

    historylandhq Report

    #67

    Meme showing a school bus hit by a train, referencing history class and World War II civilian casualties.

    historylandhq Report

    #68

    CIA Cold War meme showing a man saying he doesn’t care about democracy, just needs communism to lose.

    historylandhq Report

    Meme featuring Sun Tzu's Art of War with humorous text about deceiving enemies, appealing to history class fans.

    historylandhq Report

    Scene from Borat meme with German and French flags, humorously referencing historical invasions in a rural setting.

    historylandhq Report

    #71

    Scene from Toy Story with France and England flags, representing history memes about Germany unifying and building boats.

    historylandhq Report

    #72

    Historical meme featuring a Soviet-era joke about personal vehicles and prison, with a vintage countryside illustration.

    historylandhq Report

    Scene from a classic film humorously edited to show high school graduation in 1939 and wartime struggles in 1945 history memes.

    historylandhq Report

    Humorous meme featuring stereotypical Argentinian first name and last name with traditional costumes, history class humor.

    historylandhq Report

    #75

    Historical meme featuring Sun Tzu with a humorous quote about atrocities from The Art of War Crimes.

    historylandhq Report

    #76

    Meme comparing boring modern jobs to epic Ancient Roman jobs with humorous muscular character illustrations.

    historylandhq Report

