Talking about history in his TEDxTalk, British historian and Cahoon Family Professor of American History at Emory University, Patrick N. Allitt, Ph.D., too, pointed out that for many people—children in particular—history seems to be not much more than a “long catalogue of names and dates, people and places”.

Youngsters often think that everything inside a history textbook is “too remote from their own experience” or “too remote to have any real interest to their own lives.” However, as they grow older, people often find history getting increasingly fascinating.

Moreover, once they reach a certain age, they might notice children studying something they were a part of themselves. “And then you realize, history isn’t just all finished once and for all. It isn’t closed up in those books. It’s continuing right up to the present and we’re part of it,” Prof. Allitt said.

“As you begin to describe to your children the world that you grow up in, very often they find that fascinating. It’s easier for them to connect with than with descriptions of what the presidents did or the great wars.”