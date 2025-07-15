ADVERTISEMENT

In an age when women were legally little more than property, a select few managed to amass fortunes that could rival kings and topple empires. They were the courtesans, a class of women who navigated the treacherous corridors of power not with a birthright, but with dazzling intellect, sharp ambition, and a masterful understanding of human desire. But this is not just a list of famous mistresses. It's a look at some of history's most brilliant entrepreneurs. They didn't just accept jewels; they directed national budgets, funded legendary artists, and built architectural marvels that stand to this day. From ancient Athens to revolutionary Paris, prepare to meet 31 women who refused to be powerless, proving that the savviest of investments was often in themselves.