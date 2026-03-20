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If you love art that’s atmospheric, emotional, and a little mysterious, 'Dark & Gloomy' is a page you’ll want to explore. Their Instagram feed is full of hauntingly beautiful pieces – from moody portraits to dramatic, almost dreamlike scenes – that grab your attention and linger in your mind long after you scroll.

The page celebrates art created across centuries that embraces the darker side of expression, showing how shadows, contrast, and emotion can tell stories just as powerful as any bright, colorful painting.

In this post, we’ve gathered some of the most striking pieces shared by this community, so scroll down to explore them and get lost in the beauty of the shadows.