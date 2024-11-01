ADVERTISEMENT

Photos play an important role in understanding history. They offer visual evidence of both pivotal events and everyday life that written records alone sometimes cannot fully convey. Through images, we gain additional insights into the people and places of different eras, making the past feel more tangible and relatable.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

a cat escaping from the Animal Rescue League in Boston, Massachusetts in 1940

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

#2

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A young boy playing the banjo to his dog in 1920.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one of the cutest photos humanity has ever come up with. If we ever send photos to potential alien planets, this should be one of them.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

The train wreck at Montparnasse Station in Paris, France on or near the 22nd October 1895.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
neil_henderson avatar
GlixDrap
GlixDrap
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alternative - the train arriving at platform 4 .... no, platform 5, ..... no, platform 13 .... oh, wait we don't have a platform 13.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Roland, a 4,000 pound elephant seal, getting a snow bath from his handler at Berlin Zoo, Germany in c. 1930.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

An open-air school in the Netherlands photographed in 1957.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Statue of David by Michelangelo, encased in bricks to prevent damage from bombs, during World War 2. Photograph taken in the 1940s.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In January 1943, a brick "hive" was built around Michelangelo's David to protect it from incendiary bombs. Two and a half years later, preservationist Deane Keller wrote to his wife, "The bright spot yesterday was seeing Michelangelo's David at length divested of its air raid protection. It was dusty and dirty but it was a great thrill." (From Ilaria Dagnini Brey, The Venus Fixers, 2010.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A little girl holding her pet toad at a pet show at Venice Beach, California, USA in 1936.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw she’s adorable, those glasses and her smile and her little froggy are so cute 🥰

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A photograph of Edinburgh, Scotland from the sky taken by Alfred G. Buckham in the 1920s.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

The head of a Joseph Stalin statue on the streets of Budapest during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
dc1 avatar
DC
DC
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... has taken a severe hit on the forehead already, eh? Oh, aw, something happened to your nose, Josie-Sweetie? Now, Joseph, put me in Gulag for THAT! As one of the most hideous leaders of the 20th century, it may not be considered the most useful application of human muscles' force, but it's more than only understandable that people let their anger out on his depictions.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Photograph of the Hindenburg Disaster on the 6 May 1937. This was when the German passenger airship LZ 129 Hindenburg caught fire and was destroyed during its attempt to dock with its mooring mast at Naval Air Station Lakehurst.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A young Prince Charles standing between his grandmother, The Queen Mother (left), and aunt, Princess Margaret (right), at his mother Queen Elizabeth's coronation on 2 June 1953

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A helmeted bulldog guarding a family outside a block of flats during the Blitz on the 15th October 1940

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Royal Navy stoker with 21 years service nicknamed “Popeye”, photographed on board the HMS Rodney in September 1940. A stoker was responsible for anything from the propulsion systems to hydraulics, electrical and firefighting systems. The HMS Rodney played a major role in the sinking of the German battleship Bismarck in mid-1941.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Private James Hendrix of the 101st Airborne, playing guitar at Fort Campbell Kentucky in 1962. Jimi Hendrix went on to become one of the most influential guitarists of all time.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn’t know Jimi was in the US Air Force or whatever it’s called there! A man of many talents 😊

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Robert Wadlow, the tallest man to ever live, with his family in c. 1930s. Wadlow stood at 8 ft 11.1 in (272 cm) tall.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Wadlow's height was 8 ft 11.1 in (2.72 m) while his weight reached 439 lb (199 kg) at his death at age 22. His great size and his continued growth in adulthood were due to hypertrophy of his pituitary gland, which results in an abnormally high level of human growth hormone (HGH).” It’s sad he died so young!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A German officer and an NCO wearing portable sound locating apparatus to detect enemy aircraft. Taken somewhere on the Western Front in 1917.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A beggar running alongside the carriage of King George V of the United Kingdom somewhere in London, England, 1920.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A blimp destroyed by the shockwave of a nuclear blast, Nevada in 1957.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ner_diz avatar
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For my taste, a bit too close for people to be wandering around.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

The iconic American wartime photograph "The Thousand Yard Stare" showing an exhausted 19-year-old US Marine Private Theodore J. Miller in February 1944 after two days of constant fighting at the Battle of Eniwetok. Miller would be killed in a firefight during the invasion of Ebon Atoll a month later on the 24 March 1944.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Salvador Dali on a ship arriving in New York, United States on the 7 December 1936.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A French and British soldier helping the other light their cigarette during WWI in 1915

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Louis Armstrong playing the trumpet for his wife Lucille in front of the Great Sphinx of Giza in Greater Cairo, Egypt, in 1961.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Around my boyfriend’s house (we are temporarily doing the LDR thing) there’s a wooded area we like to take his dog for a run and smoke doobies. It’s near some train tracks, and there’s a guy who goes there to play his trumpet. He’s SO GOOD - we love to bring a joint and the dog and blaze while listening to Trumpet Guy 😊 bless anyone that plays music in public, it’s very much appreciated

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Harriet Tubman photographed in 1911 at the age of 89.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For non-North Americans who may not know: “Harriet Tubman was an American abolitionist and social activist. After escaping slavery, Tubman made some 13 missions to rescue approximately 70 enslaved people, including her family and friends, using the network of antislavery activists and safe houses known collectively as the Underground Railroad. During the American Civil War, she served as an armed scout and spy for the Union Army. In her later years, Tubman was an activist in the movement for women's suffrage.”

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A federal agent inspects a 'lumber' truck after smelling alcohol during the prohibition period, Los Angeles, in 1926.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
neil_henderson avatar
GlixDrap
GlixDrap
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wood you believe it! Probably just lumbering on when it was stopped.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

The tallest (Cornelius Bruns), shortest (Unknown), and fattest (Cannon Colossus) men in Europe playing cards and drinking together in 1913.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Tallest" wears a 2ft tall hat to give the illusion of being taller

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Photograph of the oldest house in Hamburg, Germany taken in 1898. It was built in 1524 and, despite protests from locals, was demolished on the 8 December 1910.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m glad we have such a nice clear photo of it, it’s gorgeous

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A large crowd in Times Square, New York City celebrating the surrender of Germany, May 7th, 1945.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
neil_henderson avatar
GlixDrap
GlixDrap
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

VE Day was the 8th of May. A day early or did the celebrate on the 8th as well?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

The Empire State Building in New York City photographed in 1941.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This photo was taken from New Jersey, a whole state away (if I have the right source! Take this with a grain of salt cause I haven’t confirmed)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Sergeant William Henry “Black Death” Johnson of the 369th Infantry Regiment (Harlem Hellfighters) wearing his Croix de Guerre medal in circa 1918. In North France, Johnson single-handedly fought off a German raiding party receiving 21 wounds in order to save fellow soldier Private Needham Roberts.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“In 1918, the French awarded Johnson with a Croix de guerre with star and bronze palm. He was the first U.S. soldier in World War I to receive that honor. Johnson died poor and in obscurity in 1929. There was a long struggle to achieve awards for him from the U.S. military. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart in 1996. In 2002, the U.S. military awarded him the Distinguished Service Cross. Previous efforts to secure the Medal of Honor failed, but in 2015 he was posthumously honored with the award. On May 24, 2022, The Naming Commission recommended that Fort Polk in Leesville, Louisiana, be renamed Fort Johnson after Henry Johnson, rather than its previous namesake, Confederate General Leonidas Polk. The post was renamed in Johnson's honor in a ceremony on June 5, 2023.”

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

President Lyndon Johnson listens to a tape sent by Captain Charles Robb (his son-in-law) from Vietnam. Taken in 1968.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

First World War German Field Marshal, August von Mackensen, photographed in c. 1915. He was one of Germany’s most prominent and competent military leaders and remained a committed monarchist until his death in November 1945 at the age of 95. His life spanned the Kingdom of Prussia, the North German Confederation, the German Empire, the Weimar Republic, The Third Reich, and the post-war Allied occupation of Germany.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

In 1945 a B-25 bomber got lost in the fog and crashed into the 79th floor of the Empire State Building. 14 people died in the accident. This is the damage that the crash caused.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On Saturday, July 28, 1945, Lieutenant Colonel William Franklin Smith Jr., of Watertown, Massachusetts, was piloting a B-25 Mitchell bomber on a routine personnel transport mission from Bedford Army Air Field in Massachusetts. Due to thick fog, the aircraft was unable to land at LaGuardia Airport as scheduled. The pilot requested to divert to Newark Metropolitan Airport in New Jersey. Smith asked for clearance to land, but he was advised of zero visibility. Proceeding anyway, he became disoriented by the fog and turned right instead of left after flying dangerously close to the Chrysler Building on East 42nd Street.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Future King George V of the United Kingdom sitting next to his cousin, future Tsar Nicholas II of Russia while posing for a photograph at Marlborough House in London, England in c. 1893. George and Nicholas shared the same maternal grandparents.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
kaa1710 avatar
Kaa
Kaa
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And their other cousin Willie of Germany also looked very alike

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#34

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Mercury Trains photographed in 1936. Mercury was the name used by the New York Central Railroad for a family of daytime streamliner passenger trains operating between midwestern cities. The Mercury’s started operating in 1936 and lasted until 1959.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A logging family photographed with a 1300 year old tree they cut down, 1892.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
robert8096 avatar
Robert Cosgrove
Robert Cosgrove
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Normal size tree but average height of a man then was around 1 foot tall. The blade shown is actually cutting edge from roll of clingfilm (saran wrap)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Amiens Cathedral photographed during World War I showing the walls lined with sandbags in order to protect the building from artillery. Taken in Amiens, France in 1918.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Mugshot of Frank Sinatra after being arrested on charges of seduction and adultery. Photo taken on the 27 November 1938.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

British veteran of the Napoleonic Wars and his wife sitting for a photograph in the 1860s. This veteran served in the Peninsular War which took place from 1807 to 1814 and saw Bourbon Spain assisted by Great Britain against the First French Empire for control of the Iberian Peninsula.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
neil_henderson avatar
GlixDrap
GlixDrap
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Watch the Sharpe TV series - about the only thing with Sean Bean in where he doesn't die.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

The last photo ever of Nikola Tesla. Taken on the 1 January 1943, 6 days before his death at the age of 86.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And now he’s twitching in his grave because Musk is tarnishing his name with his garbage products and ideology

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Oda Nobuyoshi, Japanese Civil Rights activist and dentist during the Meiji Era. Photograph taken in 1880 when he was 20-years-old.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

The final photograph taken of Vladimir Lenin. He is seen with his sister Anna Ilyinichna Yelizarova-Ulyanova and his doctor A. M. Kozhevnikov in Gorki in May 1923.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He’d had 3 strokes at this point and was completely mute.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

One of the largest and heaviest horses ever recorded, Brooklyn Supreme, photographed in c. 1940s. He stood 19.2 hands (198 cm (6 ft 6 in)) tall and weighed 3,200 lb (1,451 kg).

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone who used to own horses - holy fark that is a big boy 😳 “Brooklyn "Brookie" Supreme (April 12, 1928 – September 6, 1948)[a] was a red roan[4] Belgian stallion noted for his extreme size. Although disputed, the horse may be the world record holder for largest (but not tallest) horse and was designated the world's heaviest horse. He stood 19.2 hands (198 cm (6 ft 6 in)) tall and weighed 3,200 lb (1,451.5 kg) with a girth of 10 ft 2 in (3.10 m). Each of his horseshoes required 30 in (76 cm) of iron.”

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Legendary film director, producer, and screenwriter, Alfred Hitchcock, photographed holding a pitchfork on the lawns of Pinewood Studios, at Iver, Buckinghamshire, the United Kingdom on 22 July 1971.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Alfred Hitchcock may have behaved inappropiately towards Tippi Hedren during the filming of The Birds. Hedren said there were several incidents where she was subjected to sexual harassment from the famed director.”

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Sadie Pfeifer, a young girl working at the Lancaster Cotton Mills in Lancaster, South Carolina, in 30 November 1908. At the time of the photograph, Sadie had worked at the mill for half a year.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Soviet peasants listening to the radio for the first time. Taken at some point in 1928.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how they all look absolutely stunned 😂 lady in the middle looks like she thinks she’s hearing the devil speak

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

An anti-communist revolutionary holds a Molotov cocktail behind his back during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

The only known photograph from the event, President Abraham Lincoln Lincoln delivering his second inaugural address on the east front of the United States Capitol. Taken on the 4 March 1865.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
neil_henderson avatar
GlixDrap
GlixDrap
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was going to comment that there was a better shot of him on April 14th but that would be in poor taste.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Cow shoes used by moonshiners during the Prohibition Era to hide their footprints, June 18th, 1924.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Chief John Smith a.k.a. White Wolf, reportedly the oldest Native American to ever live (137-years-old), photographed in c. 1920. White Wolf’s true age at his death is often disputed.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“He was an American Chippewa Native American. His age got him in the 1918 French annual periodical Almanach Vernot for the day 6th September. In it his name is reported "Fleche Rapide" or "Rapid Arrow". It also said the Ojibwa called him "Ba-be-nar-quor-yarg". In 1920, two years before his death, he appeared as the main feature in a motion picture exhibition that toured the US, featuring aged Native Americans.“

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A woman photographed standing on the frozen Mississippi River at St. Louis, Missouri in February 1905.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A 16-year-old Bill Clinton, future 42nd President of the United States, shaking hands with 35th US President John F. Kennedy at a American Legion Boys Nation event on July 24th, 1963.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Hans Langseth, the man who held the record for the world’s longest beard, posing for a photograph in c. 1912 when he was in his 60s.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

An unemployed lumber worker called Thomas Cave with his wife in Oregon, USA in August 1939. He has his social security number tattooed on his arm.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

B-17 American Bomber 43-37563 from the 728th Bomb Squadron of the US Army Airforce encounters German Anti-Aircraft artillery fire. The black smoke shown in the image are detonating 88mm caliber shell. Photograph taken in 1944.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

What is now the fully developed Las Vegas strip, 1955.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A power house mechanic working on a steam pump in 1920. Photo taken by Lewis Hine somewhere in the United States.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Charlie Chaplin selling war bonds at the foot of the United States Sub Treasury Building in Wall Street, New York City in 1918.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

25th President of the United States, William McKinley, walking up the stairs of the Temple of Music, on the day of his assassination, September 9, 1901. This was the final photograph taken of McKinley alive.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A group of Japanese Samurai photographed in front of the Sphinx in Giza, Egypt during a visit to the country, 1864.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

A coal miner and his family in their home in Scott's Run, West Virginia photographed on March 19, 1937.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
robert8096 avatar
Robert Cosgrove
Robert Cosgrove
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must have been hard work putting the daily newspaper on the wall every day

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#61

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

An Irish man sharing a pint with his son in Dublin, Ireland, during the 1950s.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

59 ½ Mulberry Street, a back alley in Manhattan, New York City, better known as “Bandit’s Roost” due to being the most dangerous area in Mulberry Street which to the photographer Jacob Riis epitomized the worst of New York City’s slums. Photo taken in 1888.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

An aerial view of Manhattan, New York City taken in 1931.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Dr. Wernher von Braun, an aerospace engineer that was a leading figure in Nazi German rocket technology, and then United States rocket technology, photographed standing in front of five F-1 rocket engines in circa 1969.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Historical-Black-White-Photographs

Boys of Ardingly School set off home at the start of the Christmas holidays in 1926.

historyblackandwhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!