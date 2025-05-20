ADVERTISEMENT

It’s quite something to look back at how the daily journey to work used to be. Long before smartphones and instant traffic updates, getting to the office or the factory was often an adventure in itself, a routine that shaped the start and end of every working day. These 30 remarkable old photographs offer a fascinating window into those times, showcasing a world that operated at a different pace. From packed streetcars and bustling train platforms to the determined stride of pedestrians, it all paints a vivid picture of a largely vanished era. One can't help but marvel at the daily routines and the sheer determination captured in these images from yesteryear, a true testament to how life has evolved.

#1

Houseboat, Japan, 1895

Historic commutes on a traditional wooden boat with passengers crossing a calm river in a bygone working world.

Library of Congress Report

    #2

    Sleds, Ronne, Denmark

    Historic commute scene with a man in a horse-drawn sleigh passing a brick building on a snowy street.

    Stockelphoto Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, it looks super cool. Once the...horse I assume isn't under strain.

    #3

    T-Ford Model Touring Car, Ca. 1910

    Man in uniform driving a vintage car, showcasing historic commutes and early 20th-century working world transport.

    Trondheim byarkiv Report

    #4

    Hand Chairs, Korea, Between 1890 And 1923

    Historic commute scene showing traditional Korean palanquin carried by workers with a passenger inside in a bygone working world.

    Library of Congress Report

    #5

    Carriage Drawn By Oxen, Turkey, Between 1890 And 1925

    Historic commutes showing a traditional ox-drawn carriage carrying passengers in a rural working world.

    Library of Congress Report

    #6

    Fortified Northwestern Railway Bridge Over The Indus At Attock, 1895

    Historic commutes shown by a steam train crossing a tall iron bridge over a river in a bygone working world.

    Library of Congress Report

    #7

    Taking A Boat Taxi, Paris, 1910

    Historic commutes showing people in a small boat navigating flooded streets near an ornate wrought iron gate.

    postaletrice Report

    #8

    Camel Drawn Carriage, India, Between 1890 And 1923

    Historic commutes showing workers traveling on camels and a horse-drawn carriage across a barren landscape.

    Library of Congress Report

    #9

    Two-Wheeled Cart Drawn By Two Buffalo, Java Method Of Transportation, 1890-1900

    Oxen pulling a wooden cart with a thatched roof, showcasing historic commutes from a bygone working world era.

    Library of Congress Report

    #10

    Covered Wagon With Side Curtains, 1865 July 5

    Vintage horse-drawn carriage parked near a waterfront, depicting historic commutes in a bygone working world.

    Library of Congress Report

    #11

    Troika, In Snow, Russia, Between 1880 And 1924

    Historic commutes showing workers in traditional clothing riding a horse-drawn sled through a snowy rural area.

    Library of Congress Report

    #12

    Donkey With Cart, Egypt, Between 1867 And 1899

    Historic commute scene with a group of people riding a donkey cart in a bygone working world setting.

    Library of Congress Report

    #13

    Canoe, North America, 1898

    Historic commutes shown with children boarding a wooden canoe by a lakeshore in a bygone working world setting.

    Library of Congress Report

    #14

    Dog Sled, Alaska, Between 1900 And 1930

    Historic commutes showing a dog sled with passengers and driver in deep snow outside a wooden building.

    Library of Congress Report

    #15

    Goldi Men With Dog Sled On Amur River, 1895 November

    Man leading dogs and sled on frozen lake, historic commutes captured in a bygone working world scene.

    Library of Congress Report

    #16

    Camel Hitched To Water-Transportation Cart, 1894

    Historic commutes showing a camel pulling a water cart in front of an old building with arched balconies.

    Library of Congress Report

    #17

    World Transportation Commission) Members On The Nizam's Elephants, 1895

    Historic commutes featuring workers riding elephants in a bygone working world, showcasing traditional transportation methods.

    Library of Congress Report

    #18

    Taiwanese Lighthand Push Car Railways, Circa 1907

    Historic commutes showing vintage workers riding small rail carts across a rocky landscape in a bygone working world.

    wikimedia commons Report

    #19

    Horsedrawn Vehicles, 1898 - 1926

    Historic commutes showing a horse-drawn cart loaded with barrels moving through a city street in the early working world.

    State Library of NSW Report

    #20

    Pangborn On Railway Section Car, 1895

    Old-fashioned manual railway cart with two workers pushing and two passengers riding in a historic commute scene.

    Library of Congress Report

    #21

    Transportation Waterplane On Shore

    Seaplane landed on a remote shore with two people nearby, showcasing historic commutes in a bygone working world.

    Beals, Frank L, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Report

    #22

    The Muller Falkiner Road Train, 1915, February-April

    Early 20th-century historic commute showing men riding in a vintage motorized vehicle pulling a loaded cart.

    National Library of Australia Report

    #23

    Vintage Motor Vehicle, Approx. 1920s-1940s

    Two men repairing an early automobile on the roadside, illustrating historic commutes in a bygone working world.

    Queensland State Archives Report

    #24

    Raft Of Blanket Boats Ferry, 1862 Or 1863

    Men on a wooden raft transporting a cannon and cart over water in a historic commute from a bygone working world.

    Library of Congress Report

    #25

    Indian Hospital Cart, South Africa, Between 1899 And 1902

    Man driving horse-drawn carriage on rural road, illustrating historic commutes in a bygone working world.

    Library of Congress Report

    #26

    Ferryboat, Detroit, Between 1880 And 1899

    Historic commutes shown by a vintage steam ferry carrying passengers across calm waters in a bygone working world.

    Library of Congress Report

    #27

    World Transportation Commission Members Posed In Special Car At Railway Station, 1895

    Historic commutes showing men in early 20th-century rail vehicle, capturing a bygone working world scene at a train platform.

    Library of Congress Report

    #28

    Canoes Of Oonalashka, Polynesians, Between 1770 And 1800

    Two men paddling vintage wooden boats on choppy water, depicting historic commutes in a bygone working world.

    Library of Congress Report

    #29

    Street Railroad Cars, 1895

    Historic commutes with early 20th-century workers standing by a vintage railcar on a rural dirt road.

    Library of Congress Report

    #30

    Boat Transporting Bananas, Panama, Between 1890 And 1923

    Historic commutes showing workers transporting bananas by boat in a bygone working world over water.

    Library of Congress Report

