ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Amii James, an artist who creates comics that look simple at first glance but always hide something a little unexpected. The cartoonist uses a clean, minimal style and takes everyday situations, starting with awkward conversations, random thoughts, and small life annoyances, and pushes them just far enough to make them weird, absurd, and genuinely funny.

Her humor often comes from asking “what if?” and then following that idea into slightly ridiculous territory. Many of Amii’s comics flip familiar scenarios or turn passing thoughts into full jokes, catching you off guard while still feeling oddly relatable.

Scroll down to see the latest selection of strips, full of strange little moments, unexpected twists, and her signature mix of light humor with just a hint of absurdity.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | amiiillustrates.com | x.com