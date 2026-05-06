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'Brain Fondle,' also known as 'Fairly Good Comics,' is a series created by the duo Eddie and James Ward, also referred to as The Ward Brothers. The series features clever, absurd, and often darkly humorous comic strips that take everyday ideas and twist them into unexpected punchlines. Their comics often blend irony, awkward truths, and surreal situations in a way that feels both funny and strangely relatable.

So scroll down and take a look at what these multi-talented creators have come up with since their last post, and if you’re still craving more, make sure to check out our previous feature.

More info: Instagram | thewardbrothers.co.uk | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #2

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #3

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #4

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #5

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #6

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #7

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    slimjim195410 avatar
    Demdumpin
    Demdumpin
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    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That explains where all the pot holes come from

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    #8

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #9

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #10

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    jeolas1 avatar
    Jeolas1
    Jeolas1
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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get this one. Can anyone help out? Is this just about the different aesthetics between pre-selfie-era and selfie-ear? Or is there a joke in there I'm missing?

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    #11

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    slimjim195410 avatar
    Demdumpin
    Demdumpin
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    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously were watching BP and laughed their heads off

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    #12

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #13

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #14

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #15

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #16

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #17

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    slimjim195410 avatar
    Demdumpin
    Demdumpin
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At aged 6, we fight over sweets, at aged 16 we fight over girls, and at aged 60 we fight over land

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    #18

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    slimjim195410 avatar
    Demdumpin
    Demdumpin
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's because he is from the spirit world and it's h*ll down there

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    #19

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    slimjim195410 avatar
    Demdumpin
    Demdumpin
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You haven't seen Prime Minister's Question Time, yet (or for those the other side of the Atlantic, the President's address)

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    #20

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just come out and admit to yourself that you have depression, dude.

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    #21

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of a joke from my childhood. "What's the last thing to go through a bug's mind when he hits the windscreen? His a.r.s.e."

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    #22

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    #23

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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    slimjim195410 avatar
    Demdumpin
    Demdumpin
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    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah I can use it again. "Tis but a scratch"

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    #24

    These Comics Blend Single Panels And Multi-Panel Stories Into Brilliantly Dark And Unexpected Humor (24 New Pics)

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