51 Funny Tweets That Are Hilarious Examples Why Having A Husband Is Never Boring (New Pics)
Husbands may not be the traditional sole providers anymore but they haven't stopped providing us with comedy gold. Sometimes they're intentionally funny, other times they cause roars of laughter purely by chance.
Whether it's insisting on fixing something when it's clear a professional should be called in, or taking up running but deciding to wear jeans and a belt instead of something more appropriate, married men are giving their partners headaches while making their bellies ache from laughter at the same time.
People have been tweeting about the amusing, wholesome and baffling antics of their husbands, and you don't have to have a ring on your finger to find many of them funny. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best posts from wives and partners poking fun at their SOs in the most loving way possible.
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I would laugh harder, if I didn't have these brainless moments, too.
Some men bemoan marriage or joke about it being "ball and chain." In the opening scenes of the movie Think Like a Man, the narrator defines the "three rings of marriage" as the "engagement ring, wedding ring, and suffering."
In reality, research shows that statistically, married men are happier than their single counterparts and that marriage benefits men more than women. Other data reveals that married men heading into retirement have about ten times more household assets saved up over their lifetime than their divorced or never-married male peers.
"After factoring in differences in education level, race, and employment, the average marriage premium in household assets for stably married men amounts to more than $290,000, compared to their unmarried fellow men," notes the American Institute for Boys and Men (AIBM).
According to the University of Chicago's General Social Survey (GSS), married men are about twice as likely to be “very happy” with their lives, compared to unmarried men. And that's especially true for married fathers. In a separate YouGov survey, nearly 60% of married dads said their lives are meaningful “most of the time”, compared to only 38% of single childless men.
And, it would seem that marriage has benefits when it comes to men's health too...
A cooking competition where the wife stands with hands on hips in the centre of the kitchen blocking the husband's access to the bin, the sink, the refrigerator, the glasses, the cutlery, the light globes, the scissors, the plates ...
"A major survey of 127,545 American adults found that married men are healthier than men who were never married or whose marriages ended in divorce or widowhood," reports Harvard University. "Men who have marital partners also live longer than men without spouses; men who marry after age 25 get more protection than those who tie the knot at a younger age, and the longer a man stays married, the greater his survival advantage over his unmarried peers."
Harvard's health experts add that marriage can be good for a man's mental health too. Married men, they say, have a lower risk of depression and a higher likelihood of satisfaction with life in retirement than their unmarried peers.
"Being married has also been linked to better cognitive function, a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease, improved blood sugar levels, and better outcomes for hospitalized patients," notes the site.
Research also shows that unmarried, divorced, and widowed men don't eat as well as married men. "They are less likely to exercise but are more likely to smoke, drink excessively, and engage in other risky behaviors," notes the Harvard University site, adding that married men are more likely to get regular medical care and to benefit from a higher standard of living.
And, back to bed you go. That is something I would miss as well.
Did he have to parallel park? Cuz that would be icing on the cake. 😁
Umm, gin and tonic has a very bitter taste...not like water at all...
It's universal. "Can you grab my phone out of the side pocket of my.purse?" Here's your purse. 🙄
Some of these are far more true than I (and Husband) would care to admit.
Some of these are far more true than I (and Husband) would care to admit.