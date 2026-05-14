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Husbands may not be the traditional sole providers anymore but they haven't stopped providing us with comedy gold. Sometimes they're intentionally funny, other times they cause roars of laughter purely by chance.

Whether it's insisting on fixing something when it's clear a professional should be called in, or taking up running but deciding to wear jeans and a belt instead of something more appropriate, married men are giving their partners headaches while making their bellies ache from laughter at the same time.

People have been tweeting about the amusing, wholesome and baffling antics of their husbands, and you don't have to have a ring on your finger to find many of them funny. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best posts from wives and partners poking fun at their SOs in the most loving way possible.

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#1

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blaireerskine Report

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Cindy Brick
Cindy Brick
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25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would laugh harder, if I didn't have these brainless moments, too.

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    #2

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    Some men bemoan marriage or joke about it being "ball and chain." In the opening scenes of the movie Think Like a Man, the narrator defines the "three rings of marriage" as the "engagement ring, wedding ring, and suffering."

    In reality, research shows that statistically, married men are happier than their single counterparts and that marriage benefits men more than women. Other data reveals that married men heading into retirement have about ten times more household assets saved up over their lifetime than their divorced or never-married male peers.

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    "After factoring in differences in education level, race, and employment, the average marriage premium in household assets for stably married men amounts to more than $290,000, compared to their unmarried fellow men," notes the American Institute for Boys and Men (AIBM).
    #4

    Meirl

    Blue9ine Report

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    #5

    A tweet about a husband organizing a girls' night. Image shows friends in a kitchen and gifts like a candle and a card.

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    #6

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    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
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    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nooooooo! Not Rodrigo!!!

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    According to the University of Chicago's General Social Survey (GSS), married men are about twice as likely to be “very happy” with their lives, compared to unmarried men. And that's especially true for married fathers. In a separate YouGov survey, nearly 60% of married dads said their lives are meaningful “most of the time”, compared to only 38% of single childless men.

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    And, it would seem that marriage has benefits when it comes to men's health too...
    #7

    Wholesome-Marriage-Tweets

    lmegordon Report

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    #8

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    deloisivete Report

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A cooking competition where the wife stands with hands on hips in the centre of the kitchen blocking the husband's access to the bin, the sink, the refrigerator, the glasses, the cutlery, the light globes, the scissors, the plates ...

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    #9

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    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
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    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What kind of shoes is he running in?

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    "A major survey of 127,545 American adults found that married men are healthier than men who were never married or whose marriages ended in divorce or widowhood," reports Harvard University. "Men who have marital partners also live longer than men without spouses; men who marry after age 25 get more protection than those who tie the knot at a younger age, and the longer a man stays married, the greater his survival advantage over his unmarried peers."

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    Harvard's health experts add that marriage can be good for a man's mental health too. Married men, they say, have a lower risk of depression and a higher likelihood of satisfaction with life in retirement than their unmarried peers.

    "Being married has also been linked to better cognitive function, a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease, improved blood sugar levels, and better outcomes for hospitalized patients," notes the site.
    #10

    Wholesome-Marriage-Tweets

    mindyisser Report

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    #11

    Wholesome-Marriage-Tweets

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    #12

    A humorous tweet about a husband calling their unborn child Project 2025, highlighting why having a husband is never boring.

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    Research also shows that unmarried, divorced, and widowed men don't eat as well as married men. "They are less likely to exercise but are more likely to smoke, drink excessively, and engage in other risky behaviors," notes the Harvard University site, adding that married men are more likely to get regular medical care and to benefit from a higher standard of living.

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    #13

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    #14

    A funny tweet from Ely Kreimendahl about her husband feeling unwell while she is 7 months pregnant, showing why having a husband is never boring.

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    #15

    A tweet about a hilarious husband missing a work cancellation text from yesterday, leading to an early morning misunderstanding.

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
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    Premium     31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And, back to bed you go. That is something I would miss as well.

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    #16

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    #17

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    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
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    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did he have to parallel park? Cuz that would be icing on the cake. 😁

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    #18

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    #19

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    BarBeeGirl
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    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gives a War of the Roses vibe

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    #20

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    Devon Salazar
    Devon Salazar
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    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Umm, gin and tonic has a very bitter taste...not like water at all...

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    #23

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    #24

    A funny tweet from Kate Melvin about her husband mistaking White Claws for energy drinks. Hilarious husband moment.

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    #25

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    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
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    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leon -- Myron -- just plain Ron.

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    #26

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    BarBeeGirl
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    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then he showed him your twitter account?

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    #28

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    #29

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    #31

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    #32

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    #33

    A funny tweet about a husband's unexpected antics, proving having a husband is never boring.

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    #34

    Funny tweets showcasing a humorous husband interaction about purses. A relatable and never boring husband moment.

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
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    Premium     22 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's universal. "Can you grab my phone out of the side pocket of my.purse?" Here's your purse. 🙄

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    #35

    Meirl

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    #36

    Made Me Chuckle

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    #37

    A funny tweet by Eli McCann about her husband cleaning the baking cabinet and asking about 9 bags of hardened brown sugar. Having a husband is never boring.

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    #38

    Meirl

    Blue9ine Report

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    #39

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    #40

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    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
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    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish my husband would do this!!!

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    #41

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    deloisivete Report

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    #42

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    #43

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    copymama Report

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    #45

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    emilykmay Report

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    #46

    A funny tweet from Sarah Cooper about her husband in the shower during uncertain times, making marriage never boring.

    sarahcpr Report

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    #47

    A tweet saying cite your source, my husband told me. A funny example of why having a husband is never boring.

    crispniqab Report

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    #48

    Meirl

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    #49

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    sixfootcandy Report

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    #50

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    BettyLies Report

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    #51

    Meirl

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