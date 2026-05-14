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Husbands may not be the traditional sole providers anymore but they haven't stopped providing us with comedy gold. Sometimes they're intentionally funny, other times they cause roars of laughter purely by chance.

Whether it's insisting on fixing something when it's clear a professional should be called in, or taking up running but deciding to wear jeans and a belt instead of something more appropriate, married men are giving their partners headaches while making their bellies ache from laughter at the same time.

People have been tweeting about the amusing, wholesome and baffling antics of their husbands, and you don't have to have a ring on your finger to find many of them funny. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best posts from wives and partners poking fun at their SOs in the most loving way possible.