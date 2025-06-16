ADVERTISEMENT

As a rule of thumb, it’s probably not a great idea to go around insulting random people. It’s rude and uncultured, and you’ll make more enemies than friends. That being said, there’s a tiny bit of leeway if you intend to be funny instead of outright cruel. There are those rare moments when the internet gets creative with its insults to brighten everyone’s day.

Bored Panda has collected screenshots of some of the most impressive and witty insults, roasts, and comebacks from all over the internet. They’re so funny and devastating that they sorta feel like a netizen punched you in the soul. Keep scrolling to check them out. And we hope you’re taking notes for the next time someone deserves to be called out… just promise to use them for good, not evil.