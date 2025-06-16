99 Tastefully Offensive Insults People Weren’t Even Mad About (New Pics)
As a rule of thumb, it’s probably not a great idea to go around insulting random people. It’s rude and uncultured, and you’ll make more enemies than friends. That being said, there’s a tiny bit of leeway if you intend to be funny instead of outright cruel. There are those rare moments when the internet gets creative with its insults to brighten everyone’s day.
Bored Panda has collected screenshots of some of the most impressive and witty insults, roasts, and comebacks from all over the internet. They’re so funny and devastating that they sorta feel like a netizen punched you in the soul. Keep scrolling to check them out. And we hope you’re taking notes for the next time someone deserves to be called out… just promise to use them for good, not evil.
Cursing, swearing, and throwing insults can be a great way to show off your wit and ingenuity. And there are lots of benefits associated with swearing as well. As reported by CNN, cursing may be a sign of mental and social intelligence. Well-educated people were better at coming up with curse words, according to one 2015 study.
“People who are good at language are good at generating a swearing vocabulary,” said Kristin L. Jay, the author of the study. “Having the strategies to know where and when it’s appropriate to swear, and when it’s not, is a social cognitive skill like picking the right clothes for the right occasion. That’s a pretty sophisticated social tool.”
Some people truly are wastes of oxygen. Andrew Tate is some people.
Meanwhile, people who curse more are more honest and less likely to lie. “When you’re honestly expressing your emotions with powerful words, then you’re going to come across as more honest,” Jay explains.
That being said, this doesn’t necessarily mean that individuals who swear more are less likely to behave immorally or unethically.
Surely these gents are brothers? - perhaps actually triplets, given how similar they look? 😁
As for the other benefits, cursing can make you more resistant to pain, showcase your creativity, and can actually be an evolutionary advantage.
Namely, if you’re swearing, you’re expressing your emotions in a way that allows you to avoid fighting and getting physically harmed or harming others. You’re venting, hopefully, without coming to blows.
An article recently published in the Cambridge University Press, titled ‘The Ethics of Offensive Comedy,’ looked at the duties of comedians and ‘punching down’ with their jokes.
“During comedians’ performances, most of the usual norms around what we should and shouldn't say are, rightly, suspended. Yet there are still some offensive jokes that ought not be told. To mark such jokes out, some comedy nights and venues have adopted an ethic of ‘don't punch down’, ruling out jokes that target the disadvantaged, vulnerable, and oppressed,” the author says that this ethic “threatens to misdirect” the audience's attention.
I've seen this one before, and I think I've worked it out (please, no-one take this remotely seriously). She's so incredibly cute that either 1) her ex lovers are completely insane, so... or 2) she's completely insane and she's put them off women forever. 😁
According to the piece, the ethic of “don’t punch down” might be flawed and should be revised. There’s too much emphasis on “the relative position of the comedian as compared to the joked-about party and the direct target of a joke. Instead, our focus should be on what a joke of this kind does, in the context in which it is told.” Furthermore, according to the author of the article, “the joke's audience is a crucial, and often determining, factor in our ethical assessments.”
In other words, you need to consider whether the joke undermines anti-discriminatory efforts or does the opposite, reinforcing stereotypes and unfair hierarchies. Not only that, but you also have to consider how the audience reacts to the joke to see if it’s actually harmful.
Excellent comeback. Subtle, but effective. Donnie's probably still trying to work out what it means.
Many comedy clubs think that ‘punching down’ with your quips simply doesn’t work in any context. According to the Dallas Comedy Club, punching down is making jokes at the expense of people “from historically marginalized and underrepresented communities based on age, disability, gender, marriage status, size, veteran status, pregnancy and maternity, race/ethnicity, religion, and sexual orientation.”
“Punching down is insulting, offensive, and often bigoted. Punching down could mute underrepresented voices in comedy and reject inclusivity,” the Dallas Comedy Club urges. Instead of punching down, the club suggests punching up or punching sideways in order to get a laugh.
I don't think he's been a thing for awhile now. He got replaced by Shaq.
Punching up is all about making jokes at the expense of someone who is “of higher power, class, or privilege. It is also called ‘speaking truth to power,’ which is an expression for confronting authority figures, oppression, and injustices.”
You can also go for punching sideways with your jokes. Essentially, this is all about making jokes at the expense of yourself and “your own direct experiences and birthright.”
When it comes to having a good sense of humor, being self-aware and empathetic are invaluable. For one, you don’t want to be overly rude or irreparably hurt someone’s feelings just to get a strained laugh out of your audience.
On top of that, being able to laugh and poke fun at yourself with some self-deprecating humor can be great for breaking the ice.
Frankly. I don't agree with making fun of kids in this way. This is what can get them bullied at school. Dad's fair game, though.
However, just like there’s a limit to roasting other people, there’s also a line when it comes to making fun of yourself. Broadly speaking, you should take a step back and rethink your approach to comedy when you start to genuinely criticize yourself.
We’ve all got flaws and make dumb mistakes. But if you keep roasting yourself to the point that you feel bad, you’ve got to turn things down a notch. Before your entire self-esteem goes up in flames. In short, keep things lighthearted and funny.
Perhaps I should add: Britain got its first hydroelectrically powered home in 1878. When it comes to early industrial applications for electricity - well now, us Brits were at the cutting edge. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydroelectricity#History
Yeah, only nah. Gugulethu Mhlungu is a non-English name. In my book, you don't get to mock her name unless you speak her language and understand her culture (I'd bet it's from sub-Saharan Africa). In any case, she's perfectly correct.
I'm sorry world - there are some truly dumb people in the US.
Please keep praying and ignoring doctors. Don't worry you'll get your Darwin award soon:-)