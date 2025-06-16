ADVERTISEMENT

As a rule of thumb, it’s probably not a great idea to go around insulting random people. It’s rude and uncultured, and you’ll make more enemies than friends. That being said, there’s a tiny bit of leeway if you intend to be funny instead of outright cruel. There are those rare moments when the internet gets creative with its insults to brighten everyone’s day.

Bored Panda has collected screenshots of some of the most impressive and witty insults, roasts, and comebacks from all over the internet. They’re so funny and devastating that they sorta feel like a netizen punched you in the soul. Keep scrolling to check them out. And we hope you’re taking notes for the next time someone deserves to be called out… just promise to use them for good, not evil.

#1

Man smiling in front of American flag with a humorous tastefully offensive insult comment about his face.

adamchain Report

    #2

    Man in handcuffs guarded by police officers, example of tastefully offensive insults with a humorous Reddit comment.

    mitch0acan Report

    #3

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showing tastefully offensive insults about 1960s American social attitudes.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    Cursing, swearing, and throwing insults can be a great way to show off your wit and ingenuity. And there are lots of benefits associated with swearing as well. As reported by CNN, cursing may be a sign of mental and social intelligence. Well-educated people were better at coming up with curse words, according to one 2015 study.

    “People who are good at language are good at generating a swearing vocabulary,” said Kristin L. Jay, the author of the study. “Having the strategies to know where and when it’s appropriate to swear, and when it’s not, is a social cognitive skill like picking the right clothes for the right occasion. That’s a pretty sophisticated social tool.”
    #4

    Blurry close-up of a woman with TikTok interface showing a comment saying you look like a memory, illustrating tasteful offensive insults.

    rednosed94 Report

    #5

    Text post showing a tastefully offensive insult about a drill sergeant punishing a soldier for wasting oxygen.

    lydiallama Report

    #6

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing tastefully offensive insults between Andrew Tate and Mike Majlak.

    mikemajlak Report

    JayhawkJoey
Community Member
    JayhawkJoey
    JayhawkJoey
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people truly are wastes of oxygen. Andrew Tate is some people.

    Meanwhile, people who curse more are more honest and less likely to lie. “When you’re honestly expressing your emotions with powerful words, then you’re going to come across as more honest,” Jay explains.

    That being said, this doesn’t necessarily mean that individuals who swear more are less likely to behave immorally or unethically.
    #7

    Screenshot of a social media insult with humorous replies featuring tastefully offensive insults.

    mrl33602 Report

    #8

    Screenshot of a humorous tastefully offensive insult involving babysitting and a future self joke.

    Original_Act_3481 Report

    #9

    Three men smiling in a hot tub with a humorous insult about alpha males from a social media post on tastefully offensive insults.

    carpedanny Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely these gents are brothers? - perhaps actually triplets, given how similar they look? 😁

    As for the other benefits, cursing can make you more resistant to pain, showcase your creativity, and can actually be an evolutionary advantage.

    Namely, if you’re swearing, you’re expressing your emotions in a way that allows you to avoid fighting and getting physically harmed or harming others. You’re venting, hopefully, without coming to blows.
    #10

    Screenshot of a tastefully offensive insult about misspelling and subtracting numbers, with a witty comment below.

    cute_poop6 Report

    #11

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing tastefully offensive insults about affordability and intelligence with a heart emoji.

    EnvironmentalAir7013 Report

    #12

    Two tastefully offensive insults about exes and looks, showcasing witty and unapologetic humor in a casual social media style.

    memezzer Report

    An article recently published in the Cambridge University Press, titled ‘The Ethics of Offensive Comedy,’ looked at the duties of comedians and ‘punching down’ with their jokes.

    “During comedians’ performances, most of the usual norms around what we should and shouldn't say are, rightly, suspended. Yet there are still some offensive jokes that ought not be told. To mark such jokes out, some comedy nights and venues have adopted an ethic of ‘don't punch down’, ruling out jokes that target the disadvantaged, vulnerable, and oppressed,” the author says that this ethic “threatens to misdirect” the audience's attention.

    #13

    Young woman sharing a tastefully offensive insult in a social media post with comments on unexpected relationship changes.

    abdu113 Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen this one before, and I think I've worked it out (please, no-one take this remotely seriously). She's so incredibly cute that either 1) her ex lovers are completely insane, so... or 2) she's completely insane and she's put them off women forever. 😁

    #14

    Tweet showing a tastefully offensive insult involving a clever comeback in a humorous social media exchange.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #15

    Man with a creative, aggressive haircut at barbershop, showcasing tastefully offensive insults in a humorous style.

    BryLinds Report

    According to the piece, the ethic of “don’t punch down” might be flawed and should be revised. There’s too much emphasis on “the relative position of the comedian as compared to the joked-about party and the direct target of a joke. Instead, our focus should be on what a joke of this kind does, in the context in which it is told.” Furthermore, according to the author of the article, “the joke's audience is a crucial, and often determining, factor in our ethical assessments.”

    In other words, you need to consider whether the joke undermines anti-discriminatory efforts or does the opposite, reinforcing stereotypes and unfair hierarchies. Not only that, but you also have to consider how the audience reacts to the joke to see if it’s actually harmful.
    #16

    Twitter exchange with tastefully offensive insults about opinions and gender, showcasing witty comebacks and humor.

    peacesofwar Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Excellent comeback. Subtle, but effective. Donnie's probably still trying to work out what it means.

    #17

    Screenshot of tastefully offensive insults on social media with witty and humorous replies trending online.

    oneunderscore__ , elonmusk Report

    #18

    Comedian delivering a tastefully offensive insult about Kid Rock, blending humor with provocative commentary.

    imgur Report

    Many comedy clubs think that ‘punching down’ with your quips simply doesn’t work in any context. According to the Dallas Comedy Club, punching down is making jokes at the expense of people “from historically marginalized and underrepresented communities based on age, disability, gender, marriage status, size, veteran status, pregnancy and maternity, race/ethnicity, religion, and sexual orientation.”

    “Punching down is insulting, offensive, and often bigoted. Punching down could mute underrepresented voices in comedy and reject inclusivity,” the Dallas Comedy Club urges. Instead of punching down, the club suggests punching up or punching sideways in order to get a laugh.
    #19

    Man speaking into a microphone with a tired expression alongside a comedic offensive insult about Tucker Carlson in the comments.

    todellagi Report

    #20

    Close-up of a man with dark curly hair and red shirt, featured in tastefully offensive insults people weren’t mad about.

    SwvshOnGo Report

    #21

    Man wearing sunglasses and a red cap with a humorous caption, part of tastefully offensive insults meme series.

    TBOSS_Red Report

    Punching up is all about making jokes at the expense of someone who is “of higher power, class, or privilege. It is also called ‘speaking truth to power,’ which is an expression for confronting authority figures, oppression, and injustices.”

    You can also go for punching sideways with your jokes. Essentially, this is all about making jokes at the expense of yourself and “your own direct experiences and birthright.”
    #22

    Young woman making a humorous face with exaggerated lips, illustrating tastefully offensive insults reaction in casual setting.

    MisterCCL Report

    #23

    Young man lifting a barbell in a gym with a humorous insult in the comments, highlighting tastefully offensive insults.

    Report

    #24

    Map of the US East Coast with a humorous insult written in the ocean, illustrating tastefully offensive insults.

    Glass-Fan111 , desdollas Report

    When it comes to having a good sense of humor, being self-aware and empathetic are invaluable. For one, you don’t want to be overly rude or irreparably hurt someone’s feelings just to get a strained laugh out of your audience.

    On top of that, being able to laugh and poke fun at yourself with some self-deprecating humor can be great for breaking the ice.
    #25

    Three smiling males posing together in a casual setting, featured in tastefully offensive insults humor content.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Frankly. I don't agree with making fun of kids in this way. This is what can get them bullied at school. Dad's fair game, though.

    #26

    A sawmill-cut wooden plank resembling a dog's face, shared in a humorous insult conversation online.

    hamstercross Report

    #27

    Man in denim shirt with a humorous, unimpressed expression illustrating tastefully offensive insults online.

    I Fancy Fandoms Report

    However, just like there’s a limit to roasting other people, there’s also a line when it comes to making fun of yourself. Broadly speaking, you should take a step back and rethink your approach to comedy when you start to genuinely criticize yourself.

    We’ve all got flaws and make dumb mistakes. But if you keep roasting yourself to the point that you feel bad, you’ve got to turn things down a notch. Before your entire self-esteem goes up in flames. In short, keep things lighthearted and funny.

    #28

    Tweet exchange about Christmas cake with cheese featuring tastefully offensive insults people weren’t mad about.

    Haggis_Hunter81289 Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps I should add: Britain got its first hydroelectrically powered home in 1878. When it comes to early industrial applications for electricity - well now, us Brits were at the cutting edge. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydroelectricity#History

    #29

    Man making a funny face with a caption showing a tastefully offensive insult about his nose, from a popular humor forum post.

    xull_the-rich Report

    #30

    Social media post humorously insulting British street food with a photo of baked beans on a potato in a takeout box.

    LobsterMountain4036 , stevebustasemi Report

    We can’t wait to read what you think, dear Pandas! If you’ve got a moment, go grab a snack or a drink, and leave us a comment (or a dozen) below. Which of these rare insults did you think was the most creative?

    What’s the most elaborate roast you’ve ever heard? Meanwhile, what do you think is the wittiest insult you’ve ever written or said aloud? Let us know!
    #31

    Meme with tastefully offensive insults and humorous dating profile text alongside sarcastic Reddit comments.

    danny14996 Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a tweet showing how to uninstall Microsoft Edge, matching tastefully offensive insults reactions online.

    thedjzihan Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing a tastefully offensive insult that people weren’t even mad about.

    LucyParsonsRiot Report

    #34

    Tweet about unskippable ads on YouTube, illustrating tastefully offensive insults people weren’t even mad about in new pics.

    Y2SHAF Report

    #35

    Two men in suits at a wedding with a humorous insult comment, showcasing tastefully offensive insults images.

    Rip-Unlucky Report

    #36

    Man in a pink shirt with a sarcastic insult comment about matching shirt color, related to tastefully offensive insults.

    [deleted] Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange featuring tastefully offensive insults with widespread engagement.

    THFCHarvey18 Report

    #38

    Twitter post showing tastefully offensive insults with selfies of a young man in a car, highlighting humorous insult comments.

    buffys Report

    #39

    Screenshot of Twitter insults showing a witty roast about IQ as a tastefully offensive insult people weren’t even mad about.

    Weekly_Glove9666 Report

    #40

    Person in a wheelchair responding to a tastefully offensive insult in a comments section online.

    RebelGrin Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a witty and tastefully offensive insult from a Twitter conversation with high engagement.

    uDoucheChill , JayJurden Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a funny internet insult exchange featuring Duolingo in a tastefully offensive insults collection.

    Hypnoidz Report

    #43

    Cake with the tastefully offensive insult "You’ve Aged" written in black icing on white frosting.

    eye_belle Report

    #44

    Tweet exchange about English pronunciation confusion followed by a witty, offensive insult from the tastefully offensive insults collection.

    youthfulcomrade Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, only nah. Gugulethu Mhlungu is a non-English name. In my book, you don't get to mock her name unless you speak her language and understand her culture (I'd bet it's from sub-Saharan Africa). In any case, she's perfectly correct.

    #45

    Reddit post with tastefully offensive insults, showing witty replies about misunderstandings, popular in online insult threads.

    empressoflight72 Report

    #46

    Reddit dad joke post with a tastefully offensive insult about kissing a perfect 10 and mirror reflection humor.

    EzekielPayne Report

    #47

    Reddit conversation with tastefully offensive insults debating the origin and strength of craft beer across countries.

    XcOM987 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry world - there are some truly dumb people in the US.

    #48

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing tastefully offensive insults about the USA's development and infrastructure.

    Revolutionary-Map664 Report

    #49

    Tweet showing a humorous insult about missing chicken wings on a plant-based menu in tastefully offensive insults post.

    AldiUK Report

    #50

    Reddit thread showing a tastefully offensive insult about family in a viral post with humorous reactions.

    Sure_Delivery_2025 Report

    #51

    Short muscular man wearing a tank top and cap humorously labeled CEO of Head and Shoulders with tastefully offensive insult.

    Puzzled-Guidance-446 Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a humorous insult about six-figure income with a Pot of Greed meme, highlighting tastefully offensive insults.

    MrFallenRecon Report

    #53

    Tweet by Corinne Kaplan stating a tastefully offensive insult about Applebee’s food being worse than getting roofied.

    vivolleyball15 Report

    #54

    Man in blue shirt with bushy beard laughing in video with a sarcastic insult in comments about tastefully offensive insults.

    Report

    #55

    Screenshot of a humorous online exchange featuring tastefully offensive insults and witty comebacks in comments.

    PandoraIACTF_Prec Report

    #56

    Tweet with a smiling man and tastefully offensive insults about appearance and diversity, featured in popular memes.

    imgur Report

    jeshala avatar
    Jesha
    Jesha
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My friend made decent money doing that and subsequently dealing with a bunch of us giving him s**t whenever we'd see his big head on a billboard or bus or, in one case, popover ad. He moved out of the state two years ago and they still use his big a*s head.

    #57

    Screenshot of a witty and tastefully offensive insult exchange about an expensive stroller for an ugly baby.

    RealRaging_Fire Report

    #58

    Quote about insults by Alexander Hamilton to Thomas Jefferson, highlighting tastefully offensive insults with a humorous tone.

    thebeardedgreek Report

    #59

    Screenshot of a tastefully offensive insult about Netflix binge-watching and climate change from social media.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    #60

    Man smiling in a social media post featuring a tastefully offensive insult people weren’t even mad about.

    wesskywalker Report

    #61

    Tweet about a man throwing eggs at a Margaret Thatcher statue with a witty, tastefully offensive insult reply.

    WoofWoofster Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange featuring tastefully offensive insults about unskilled labor and hourly wages.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    #63

    Young woman holding a frozen dessert, with a humorous tastefully offensive insult comment about fans in her eyes.

    RareInsults Report

    #64

    Tweet from Karen refusing to listen to doctors while using an oxygen tank, featured in tastefully offensive insults collection.

    w_wavvi Report

    debbieryandeb avatar
    Debbie Ryan (Deb)
    Debbie Ryan (Deb)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please keep praying and ignoring doctors. Don't worry you'll get your Darwin award soon:-)

    #65

    Baby with a wrinkled face and serious expression in a hospital setting, shared in a tastefully offensive insults thread.

    [deleted] Report

    #66

    Reddit post featuring tastefully offensive insults about weak handshakes in a humorous unpopular opinion thread.

    Yuryito Report

    #67

    Patch with a tastefully offensive insult about eating bananas for shape, displayed on tactical gear background.

    smiley2713 Report

    #68

    Tweet caption about Mort from Madagascar becoming a human girl, with a photo of a woman in a wet hooded jacket, representing tastefully offensive insults.

    bencar02 Report

    #69

    Tweet sharing a tastefully offensive insult about Stonehenge, fitting the theme of tastefully offensive insults.

    Classical Studies memes for Hellenistic teens Report

    #70

    Social media exchange featuring tastefully offensive insults and witty comebacks in casual online conversation.

    ArmyFrame Report

    #71

    Screenshot of a witty insult exchange about fashion with a humorous profile photo, showcasing tastefully offensive insults.

    Shuihoppy Report

    #72

    Screenshot of a Citizen alert for a trash fire in San Francisco with a witty insult comment about an ex.

    Report

    #73

    Side-by-side comparison of Germanic man sculptures highlighting tastefully offensive insults with humor.

    [deleted] Report

    #74

    Tweet with humorous and tastefully offensive insult about WWII beach landing, featuring historic photo of Allied troops wading ashore.

    [deleted] Report

    #75

    Twitter exchange showing a tastefully offensive insult in a casual conversation about Valentine's Day.

    feministia Report

    #76

    Samsung fridge with smart features humorously questioned, fitting tastefully offensive insults about technology and common sense.

    memeBaba Report

    #77

    Screenshot of a humorous insult tweet where a hairdresser favors another client, illustrating tastefully offensive insults.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    #78

    Tweet showing a tastefully offensive insult with witty observations, related to 99 tastefully offensive insults.

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

    #79

    Screenshot of a tastefully offensive insult on social media, showing witty humor in online comments.

    gruntingcunting Report

    #80

    Leg comparison meme showing a larger leg labeled Me and a smaller leg labeled My boyfriend, part of tasteless offensive insults.

    Mario32d Report

    #81

    Tweet exchange showing a burger with onions paired with tastefully offensive insults in a humorous context.

    B4the_OG Report

    #82

    Social media post comparing a yellow 1999 Hummer and a futuristic 2024 electric pickup, featuring tastefully offensive insults.

    uDoucheChill Report

    #83

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange featuring witty, tastefully offensive insults about Elon Musk and Sam Altman.

    BrosefDudeson Report

    #84

    Twitter post showing a funny, tastefully offensive insult describing someone looking like a camel in human form.

    Djhenry2018 Report

    #85

    Screenshot of a humorous online exchange featuring tastefully offensive insults and witty social media comments.

    Niyi_M Report

    #86

    Screenshot of a humorous insult calling country music farm emo, a tastefully offensive insult example.

    Gui74 Report

    #87

    Comedian performing stand-up with microphone, illustrating tastefully offensive insults in a comedy setting.

    OscarBars Report

    #88

    Meme showing a man asking if he looks like a goat with a witty response, featuring tasteful offensive insults.

    LE_MONKE-69 Report

    #89

    Screenshot of a funny insult comment comparing a woman to a well groomed and expensive cat in tasteful insults context.

    Report

    #90

    Bookshelf with fantasy novels and humorous insults from a post on tastefully offensive insults and funny comments.

    FISSION_CHIPS Report

    #91

    Young man sitting at a table with a large plate of toast and food, featured in tastefully offensive insults content.

    maxeh987 Report

    #92

    Tweet humorously comparing a plain ice cream sandwich to the Tim Duncan of ice cream in a post with tastefully offensive insults.

    DepressedDETN Report

    #93

    Man in a black shirt reacting humorously to a tastefully offensive insult comment with over 48K likes online.

    i.eat.wasps.2 Report

    #94

    Screenshot of a humorous social media insult about spending money on shoes with high engagement, featuring tastefully offensive content.

    Otherwise_Basis_6328 Report

    #95

    Person holding a broken mannequin foot with a funny comment in a collection of tastefully offensive insults and reactions.

    i7tvu0curxufxyfx0jkk Report

    #96

    Animated Minecraft llama standing on grass in a village, illustrating tastefully offensive insults trending online.

    Juustupurikas Report

    #97

    Man with dark hair in a black tank top reacting to a tastefully offensive insult comment on a video platform.

    1bubryan Report

    #98

    Screenshot of tastefully offensive insults about campus condoms and printing policies, highlighting witty debate on priorities.

    Jerasp Report

    #99

    Chat conversation with tastefully offensive insults, featuring humorous and unexpected comebacks in a dark blue moonlit background.

    Report

